  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVPM   GB00B1DQ6704

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - MANAGED LIQUIDITY SHARE PORTFOLIO

(IVPM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35:06 11/01/2023 GMT
95.00 GBX   +0.53%
05:38pInvesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/10Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/09Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

01/11/2023 | 05:38pm GMT
Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:    Purchase of Own Securities

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 11 January 2023 it repurchased 10,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 95p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,373,678.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,373,678 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 1,239,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
11 January 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
