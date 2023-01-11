Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 11 January 2023 it repurchased 10,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 95p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,373,678.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,373,678 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 1,239,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

11 January 2023