THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

RESOLUTIONS

of

INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(Registered in England and Wales under Number 02129187) Passed on 6 June 2024

At the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc duly convened and held at 43-45 Portman Square, London, W1H 6LY on 6 June 2024 the following resolutions were passed as other business, resolutions 11 and 15 as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 12 to 14 as Special Resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

11. That:

the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 as amended from time to time prior to the date of the passing of this resolution (the 'Act') to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any securities into, shares up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of Sections 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of £676,538, this being 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 30 April 2024, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date 15 months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier unless the authority is renewed or revoked at any other general meeting prior to such time, but so that this authority shall allow the Company to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority which would or might require shares to be allotted, or rights to be granted, after such expiry as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

12. That:

the Directors be and are hereby empowered, in accordance with Sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 (1), and (3) of the Act) for cash, either pursuant to the authority given by resolution 11 set out above or (if such allotment constitutes the sale of relevant shares which, immediately before the sale, were held by the Company as treasury shares) otherwise, as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited: