    IPU   GB00B1FL3C76

INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(IPU)
2023-03-10
435.00 GBX   -3.12%
03/01Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
02/16INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/02Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

03/13/2023
LEI:    549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline:     Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 January 2023 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Naomi Rogers

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

13 March 2023


