Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term total returns for shareholders primarily by investment in a broad cross-section of small to medium-sized United Kingdom quoted companies. The Company seeks its objective through the application of its investment policy and with the aim of spreading investment risk. The Company invests in small and medium-sized companies traded on the London Stock Exchange or on the alternative investment market (AIM). The Company invests approximately 10% in collective investment schemes or investment companies, and 10% in non-United Kingdom domiciled companies. It invests in various sectors, such as media; industrial metals and mining; travel and leisure; oil, gas and coal; banks; technology hardware and equipment, and consumer services.

Sector Investment Trusts