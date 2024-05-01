Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 1 May 2024, Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.1075 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mike Prentis
Reason for thenotification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
Name
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
LEI
549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
1 May 2024