Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 1 May 2024, Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.1075 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Prentis 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2024-05-01 Ordinary shares of 20p each GB00B1FL3C76 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP – British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 4.11 4,000 16,430.00 Aggregated 4.108 4,000 16,430.00

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

1 May 2024