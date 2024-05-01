Legal Entity Identifier:  549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

 

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

 

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

 

On 1 May 2024, Bridget Guerin acquired 721 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.1236 per share.  

 

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

 

1

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Bridget Guerin

 

2

Reason for thenotification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

 

a)

Name

 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

 

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

 

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

 

          Transaction summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

 

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-05-01

Ordinary shares of 20p each

 

GB00B1FL3C76

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP – British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

 

Price

Volume

Total

4.12

721

2,973.12

Aggregated

4.124

721

2,973.12

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

 

1 May 2024