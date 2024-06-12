Legal Entity Identifier:  549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

 

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

 

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

 

On 12 June 2024, Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.32859 per share.  

 

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

 

1

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Bridget Guerin

 

2

Reason for thenotification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

 

a)

Name

 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

 

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

 

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

 

          Transaction summary table

 

 

Date of Transaction

 

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-06-12

Ordinary shares of 20p each

 

GB00B1FL3C76

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP – British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

 

Price

Volume

Total

4.33

4,134

17,894.39

Aggregated

4.329

4,134

17,894.39

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

 

12 June 2024