Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 12 June 2024, Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.32859 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bridget Guerin 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2024-06-12 Ordinary shares of 20p each GB00B1FL3C76 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP – British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 4.33 4,134 17,894.39 Aggregated 4.329 4,134 17,894.39

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

12 June 2024