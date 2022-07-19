Log in
07/01Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
06/14Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

07/19/2022 | 06:26am EDT
LEI:    549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline:     First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2023 of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 1 September 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 August 2022.  The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 August 2022.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company’s dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end share price.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 July 2022


