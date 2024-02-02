LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2024 of 3.85p per share (2022:3.75p), payable 12 March 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 16 February 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 15 February 2024.
Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Email: will.ellis@invesco.com
2 February 2024