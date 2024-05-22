The information communicated in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation). The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Invesco Asset Management Limited acting as company secretary. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC

Proposed Return of Capital

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that the Board intends to bring forward proposals after the upcoming annual general meeting to offer shareholders an elective return of capital for up to 10 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The Board is considering options for the structure of the return of capital, which may include an elective dividend. The pricing of the return of capital is expected to be at the prevailing NAV per share less 2.5 per cent., in order to defray the costs of such an exercise.

The Board will be writing to shareholders as soon as reasonably practical with further details.

22 May 2024

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50