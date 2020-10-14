Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2021 of 3.75p per share (2020: 3.75p), payable 11 December 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 13 November 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 November 2020.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

13 October 2020