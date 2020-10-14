Log in
INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

10/14/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline:     Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2021 of 3.75p per share (2020: 3.75p), payable 11 December 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 13 November 2020.  The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 November 2020.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

13 October 2020

© PRNewswire 2020

