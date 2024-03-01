ATLANTA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below declared dividends.

Several leveraged municipal closed-end funds have announced distribution rate increases of between 9% and 23% to deliver higher monthly cash flows to shareholders. These changes are intended to help support secondary market trading in fund shares and improve each fund's discount to NAV. It is anticipated that to maintain the distribution amounts outlined below, certain funds may ultimately make distributions from sources other than the current net investment income of the funds. In this regard, the source of monthly distributions may include prior accumulated undistributed net investment income and, potentially, a return of capital.

EX-DATE RECORD DATE REINVEST DATE PAYABLE DATE 3/14/2024 3/15/2024 3/28/2024 3/28/2024









Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company Ticker Monthly

Dividend Per Share Change

From Prior

Distribution % Change

From Prior

Distribution Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II VKI $0.0349 - - Invesco Bond Fund VBF $0.0650 - - Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust VCV $0.0366 - - Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund IHTA $0.0330 - - Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust OIA $0.02911 - - Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust VMO $0.0385 - - Invesco Municipal Trust VKQ $0.0391 - - Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust VPV $0.0325 - - Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust IQI $0.0403 - - Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals VGM $0.0388 - - Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals VTN $0.03941 - - Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust IIM $0.0496 - -



1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes. Each fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of a fund's distributions for the fiscal year.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2024 will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on a fund's website at www.invesco.com.

The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may contact

Beverly Khoo, 332-323-8029 beverly.khoo@invesco.com

CONTACT: Closed-End Funds 800-341-2929

