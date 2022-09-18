Invest Bank : Trading (INVB) 2022 09 18
INVEST BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: INVEST BANK
ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 18-09-2022 10:16:47 AM
AM 10:16:47 2022-09-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Abdul Rahim Nizar Jardaneh
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺍﺩﺮﺟ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺍﺰﻧ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 15-09-2022 shares from company
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-09-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
INVEST BANK(10008).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10008)ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0%
0
11840066
ﻲﺛﺭﺇ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ
Inheritanc
11840066
0
0%
e
Transfers
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: ﺔﻗﺮﻣ ﺀﻻﺍ
ﺔﻗﺮﻣ ﺀﻻﺍ
:ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Shareholders Coordinator
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺴﻗ ﻖﺴﻨﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Disclaimer
Investbank Co. PSC published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 07:39:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVEST BANK
Sales 2021
55,6 M
78,5 M
78,5 M
Net income 2021
17,8 M
25,1 M
25,1 M
Net Debt 2021
51,1 M
72,1 M
72,1 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,20x
Yield 2021
6,85%
Capitalization
150 M
212 M
212 M
EV / Sales 2020
5,16x
EV / Sales 2021
3,54x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
21,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.