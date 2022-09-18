Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Invest Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVB   JO1101411014

INVEST BANK

(INVB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
1.500 JOD    0.00%
08/31Invest Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28INVEST BANK : INVESTBANK Pre-Tax Profits Reach JD15.2 Million in First Half of 2022
PU
07/07INVEST BANK : INVESTBANK and the Children's Museum Jordan Launch New Gardening and Ecosystem Kits for Children
PU
Invest Bank : Trading (INVB) 2022 09 18

09/18/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVEST BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INVEST BANK

ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 18-09-2022 10:16:47 AM

AM 10:16:47 2022-09-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Abdul Rahim Nizar Jardaneh

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺍﺩﺮﺟ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺍﺰﻧ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 15-09-2022 shares from company

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-09-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

INVEST BANK(10008).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10008)ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0%

0

11840066

ﻲﺛﺭﺇ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ

Inheritanc

11840066

0

0%

e

Transfers

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: ﺔﻗﺮﻣ ﺀﻻﺍ

ﺔﻗﺮﻣ ﺀﻻﺍ

:ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Shareholders Coordinator

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺴﻗ ﻖﺴﻨﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Investbank Co. PSC published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 07:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 55,6 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 51,1 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,20x
Yield 2021 6,85%
Capitalization 150 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,3%
Managers and Directors
Muntaser Izzat Ahmad Abu Dawwas Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Mais Adnan Mahmoud Al-Shalabi CFO, Group Head-Support & Backup
Fahmi bin Faiq bin Fahmi Abu Khadra Chairman
Ronda Ziyad Mohammad Al Turk Executive Director-Compliance
Bassam Khalil Abdulrahim Al Saket Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVEST BANK2.74%212
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%139 821
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK15.75%69 538
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.80%58 960
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 519
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-9.56%51 172