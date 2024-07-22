Investbank Co PSC is a Jordan-based Company, which provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three main business sectors: Retail accounts, which Includes handling individual customers' deposits, and providing credit facilities, credit cards and other services; Corporatesâ accounts, which Includes handling deposits, credit facilities, and other credit facilities granted to customers services related to corporatesâ customers; and Treasury, which Includes providing trading and treasury services and the management of the Bank's funds. The Company also owns subsidiaries that are specialized in financial leasing services, operating services and management of bounded warehouses. The Company operates approximately 12 branches, and its subsidiaries include Tamkeen Leasing Co, Al Istethmari Latemweel Selselat Al Imdad Company, Jordan Trade Facilities Company, and Jordanian Factoring Company, among others.

Sector Banks