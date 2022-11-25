Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICIBL   PK0059101011

INVEST CAPITAL INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED

(ICIBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
1.400 PKR   +4.48%
01:34aInvest Capital Investment Bank : Corporate briefing session f.y 2022-presentation
PU
10/26Invest Capital Investment Bank : Transmission of quarterly report for the period ended september 30, 2022
PU
10/06Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Invest Capital Investment Bank : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION F.Y 2022-PRESENTATION

11/25/2022 | 01:34am EST
Corporate Briefing Session

November 25, 2022

Contents

About the company

Performance of the Company

Review of Financial Statements

Future Outlook Question/Answer session

Corporate Briefing Session 2022

Corporate Briefing Session 2022

About the Company

Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited ('the Company') is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (Repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017 on May 30, 2017). The Company is engaged in the business of leasing and investment finance activities as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited (ICIBL) was formed after the amalgamation of Asset Investment Bank Limited with Invest Capital & Securities (Private) Limited on 27th March, 2007.

About the Company

During 2009, ICIBL entered into a scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation by way of merger with Al-Zamin Leasing Corporation Limited and Al-Zamin Leasing Modaraba.

In 2010 the Equity brokerage & money market brokerage business of the company was transferred to Invest Capital Markets Limited "ICML" to meet the Regulations. The "ICML" was subsequently disposed off.

Corporate Briefing Session 2022

About the Company

Our Values

InvestBank has a strong belief in ethical business practices, integrity, efficiency and innovation. These four principles serve as corner stones of our company's corporate philosophy.

Our Clients

The Company serves a diverse client base, that includes public and private sector corporations and high net worth individuals, by providing them with a complete and comprehensive range of financial services including Portfolio Management.

Corporate Briefing Session 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2022 95,3 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net Debt 2022 76,5 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 399 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 44,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVEST CAPITAL INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED-20.45%2
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-23.69%9 796
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.83%6 720
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.46.97%5 583
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%4 175
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-19.36%3 140