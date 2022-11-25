Invest Capital Investment Bank : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION F.Y 2022-PRESENTATION

Corporate Briefing Session 2022

About the Company

Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited ('the Company') is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (Repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017 on May 30, 2017). The Company is engaged in the business of leasing and investment finance activities as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited (ICIBL) was formed after the amalgamation of Asset Investment Bank Limited with Invest Capital & Securities (Private) Limited on 27th March, 2007.