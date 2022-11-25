Invest Capital Investment Bank : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION F.Y 2022-PRESENTATION

Corporate Briefing Session
Contents
About the company
Performance of the Company
Review of Financial Statements
Future Outlook Question/Answer session
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited ('the Company') is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (Repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017 on May 30, 2017). The Company is engaged in the business of leasing and investment finance activities as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited (ICIBL) was formed after the amalgamation of Asset Investment Bank Limited with Invest Capital & Securities (Private) Limited on 27th March, 2007.
During 2009, ICIBL entered into a scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation by way of merger with Al-Zamin Leasing Corporation Limited and Al-Zamin Leasing Modaraba.
In 2010 the Equity brokerage & money market brokerage business of the company was transferred to Invest Capital Markets Limited "ICML" to meet the Regulations. The "ICML" was subsequently disposed off.
Our Values
InvestBank has a strong belief in ethical business practices, integrity, efficiency and innovation. These four principles serve as corner stones of our company's corporate philosophy.
Our Clients
The Company serves a diverse client base, that includes public and private sector corporations and high net worth individuals, by providing them with a complete and comprehensive range of financial services including Portfolio Management.
