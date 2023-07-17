Back to news

Investar Holding Corporation Appoints Three New Board Members

Baton Rouge, La., July 17, 2023 --Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association ("Investar"), announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors.

Anita Fontenot is a Lafayette, Louisiana, resident and has served as President of Southwest Fidelity Corporation since 2001. Southwest Fidelity Corporation is the holding company for nine finance companies in Louisiana's Acadiana region that manages real estate, rental properties, other investments, and a full-service independent insurance agency. She is involved in numerous civic and non-profit associations and has been a member of Investar Bank's Board of Directors since May 2017.

Julio Melara is the President and CEO of Melara Enterprises, LLC, which publishes the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, 225 Magazine, inRegister Magazine, Daily Report online news, 1012 Industry Report, and other specialty publications. He is also the President and CEO of StudioE, a content, communications, and creative studio. He serves and has served on numerous boards of directors, including the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, National Alliance of Area Business Publishers, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and the Joe Burrow Foundation. Mr. Melara has served on Investar Bank's Board of Directors since July 2020.

Dr. James Yegge is a board-certified nephrologist at Renal Associates of Baton Rouge, LLC. He has lived in the Baton Rouge area since 2002. Dr. Yegge has been a member of Investar Bank's Board of Directors since May 2017.

"We are very excited to have Anita Fontenot, Julio Melara, and Dr. James Yegge join the Investar Holding Corporation Board of Directors. As members of Investar Bank's Board of Directors, the leadership, guidance, and wisdom they have provided have been invaluable. I have no doubt they will continue to help lead this corporation forward and strategically position us for continued success," said John D'Angelo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association ("Investar"),had total assets of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2023. Investar is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for 17 years. The Bank has 28 branches serving several markets across south Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visitwww.InvestarBank.com