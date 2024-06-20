Investar Holding Corporation is a financial holding company that conducts its operations primarily through its subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its business lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. It offers a base of deposit products and services to individual and business clients, including savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers debit cards, Internet banking, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks.

Sector Banks