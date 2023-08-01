Back to news

Baton Rouge, La, August 1, 2023--Investar Bank, National Association (NASDAQ: ISTR) ("Investar") announced the promotion of Holly Hidalgo-DeKeyzer to Chief Banking Officer. In her new role, Mrs. Hidalgo-DeKeyzer will lead Investar's Consumer Lending, Retail, and Business Banking teams.

Mrs. Hidalgo-DeKeyzer has been with Investar Bank since its founding in 2006, serving as the Central Region President. Under her leadership, the region became Investar's largest region in its operating footprint. Before joining Investar, she spent 18 years at Hibernia National Bank.

"Holly has been with Investar since its inception, and her experience, knowledge, and dedication to customer service make her the perfect fit for this critical role. We are thrilled to have her as our new Chief Banking Officer and can't wait to see what she will accomplish in her new role," said John D'Angelo, Chief Executive Officer.





Holly is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. She is active in the community serving on several boards, including the St. Joseph's Academy Mothers Club Board and the Baton Rouge Symphony Board. She is also involved in various charities, including the Bella Bowman Foundation and the American Heart Association.

Photo Caption:Holly Hidalgo-Dekeyzer, Chief Banking Officer, Investar Bank

###

InvestarHolding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association ("Investar"), had total assets of approximately $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2023. Investar is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for 17 years. The Bank has 28 branches serving several markets across south Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visitwww.InvestarBank.com.