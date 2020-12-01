Log in
Investar : Promotes Robert Lott to Chief Lending Officer

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
December 1, 2020

Lafayette, La. -Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar') recently promoted Robert Lott to the Chief Lending Officer position for the Western Louisiana Division, which includes the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Banking Division. Lott has nearly 40 years of banking experience which includes a strong C&I background. In his new role, Lott will continue to help develop business across the western region of Louisiana while also assisting those markets with loan structuring as well as monitoring the existing loan portfolio.

'Robert is truly the definition of a team player. His versatility and experience have made him an invaluable part of Investar's management team,' Jeff Blum, Western Region and C&I President/EVP, Investar Bank said. 'With the rapid growth of the C&I Division, having Robert's role now expand into that area is not only welcome, but will give us the ability to continue the sound growth of the Division.'

Lott's community involvement has ranged from being a foster parent with Catholic Community Services and Volunteers of America to an instructor with the American Institute of Banking. He has supported many non-profit organizations over the years and is currently a Board Member with One Acadiana, 9-Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Photo Caption: Robert Lott, Chief Lending Officer, Western Division/SVP, Investar Bank

###

InvestarHolding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar'), had total assets of approximately $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2020. Investar is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for nearly 15 years. The Bank has 31 branches serving several markets across South Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com.



Investar Holding Corporation published this content on 01 December 2020

© Publicnow 2020
