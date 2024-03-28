Back to news

Averi Ardoin

225.227.2330

Averi.Ardoin@investarbank.com





Investar Welcomes Dean Beeson as Commercial Market Manager II, SVP





Baton Rouge, La., March 4, 2024 - - Investar Bank, National Association (NASDAQ: ISTR)

("Investar") announced today that Dean Beeson has been hired as Commercial Market

Manager II, SVP. In this role, Beeson will provide financial guidance and recommend

services to facilitate growth, efficiency, safety and profitability of customers. Beeson is a

proven leader and has 32 years of experience in the banking industry.





A native of Lafayette, LA, Beeson earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from

Louisiana State University. He spent the majority of his career with Capital One Bank

and most recently at First Horizon Bank in Baton Rouge. Beeson also serves on the

American Heart Association Heart Walk Executive Committee.





"I am excited to welcome Dean into the Investar family. Dean's extensive experience and

industry knowledge will be an asset in the continued growth and success of Investar's

customers," said Tim Smith, Central Region President, Investar Bank





Photo Caption: Dean Beeson, Commercial Market Manager II, SVP, Investar Bank





Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association ("Investar"), had total assets of approximately $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2023. Investar is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for 17 years. Investar Bank has 28 branches serving several markets across south Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com.