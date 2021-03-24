Log in
Investar : Welcomes Ben Bredthauer as a Commercial Relationship Manager in Houston

03/24/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
Investar Welcomes Ben Bredthauer as a Commercial Relationship Manager in Houston March 24, 2021

Houston, Tx. -Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar') recently hired native Houstonian Ben Bredthauer as a Commercial Relationship Manager, Senior Vice President. Bredthauer has eight years of experience in the banking industry. He joins Investar most recently from Cadence Bank where Bredthauer was part of their commercial and industrial (C&I) team handling a $150 million portfolio for clients in various industries. Prior to that he was a commercial real estate loan officer for four years.

As a Commercial Relationship Manager, Bredthauer is responsible for providing commercial clients with exceptional products and services to effectively operate and grow their businesses through loans, deposits, and all other banking services.

'I am thrilled to have Ben join our team in Houston to deliver our Investar brand of relationship focused banking,' Robert Harris, Texas Region President, Investar, said. 'With Ben's prior experience in credit, commercial real estate and C&I lending, he brings a wealth of knowledge and key components to Investar to deliver clients a premier banking experience,' continued Harris.

Bredthauer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree from Texas A&M University. As a former Aggie football player, he remains active and enjoys running, swimming, biking, golf, and coaching his children's sports activities.

Photo Caption: Ben Bredthauer, Commercial Relationship Manager/SVP, Investar, Houston Region

###

InvestarHolding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-ownedd subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar'), had total assets of approximately $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. Investar is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for 15 years. The Bank has 31 branches serving several markets across South Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit BLOCKEDInvestarBank[.]comBLOCKED.

Disclaimer

Investar Holding Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
