Forward-looking Statements and Disclosures

Statements included in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance or financial condition of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (the "ICMB"). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of ICMB's management at the time of such statements, which change over time, and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by ICMB with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, or as of the prior date referenced in this presentation and are subject to change without notice. ICMB undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein except as required by law.

This presentation is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy ICMB's securities. An offering is made only by an applicable prospectus. This presentation must be read in conjunction with a prospectus in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which the prospectus relates. A copy of such a prospectus must be made available to you in connection with any offering.

The summary descriptions and other information included herein are intended only for informational purposes and convenient reference. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Before making an investment decision with respect to ICMB, investors are advised to carefully review an applicable prospectus to review the risk factors described therein, and to consult with their tax, financial, investment and legal advisors. These materials do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosures contained in an applicable prospectus and ICMB's related documentation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, and nothing shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future performance of ICMB.