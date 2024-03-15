Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

Investor Presentation

December 31, 2023

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. - Investment Team

INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS

Michael C. Mauer

Managing Director

Investment Committee Member

Co-Chief Investment Officer

Suhail A. Shaikh

Managing Director

Investment Committee Member

Co-Chief Investment Officer

Andrew Muns

Director

Investment Committee Member

Emily Mason

Associate Director

Branko Krmpotic

Managing Director

Investment Committee Member

Seth D. Thomas

Associate Director

Timothy Waller

Director

Investment Committee Member

Vladimir Munoz

Associate

Rocco DelGuercio

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

FINANCE PROFESSIONALS

Destinie Mack

Therese Dyman

Vice President

Consultant

Aamer Jooma

Associate

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. - Investment Criteria

Use of Proceeds

  • Organic Growth
  • Acquisitions
  • Market / Product Expansion
  • Refinancings and Recapitalizations

Borrower Focus

  • Established companies with a history of positive operating cash flow
  • Defensible and sustainable business
  • Seasoned management team with meaningful equity ownership
  • Significant Invested Capital
  • Investment Partnerships
  • Ability to exert meaningful influence
  • Exit strategy

General Investment Parameters

  • Revenues: $50MM+1
  • EBITDA: $15MM+1
  • Investment Size: $5MM -- $25MM

Investment Structures

  • First and Second Lien Loans
  • Unitranche Loans
  • Mezzanine Loans/Structured Equity
  • Unsecured Loans
  • Equity Components

1 ICMB may invest in smaller or larger companies if there is an attractive opportunity, especially when there are dislocations in the capital markets, including the high yield and large

syndicated loan markets.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. - Overview as of December 31, 2023

Issuer

Investment Manager

Formation

Market Capitalization

Investment Portfolio(1)

Leverage

Distribution Yield(2)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB)

CM Investment Partners LLC ("CMIP")

Formed as CM Finance LLC in 2012; IPO in February 2014

$51.3 million

$207.4 million

Debt-Equity of 1.70x

16.85% annualized distribution yield (based on quarterly distribution of $0.15 per share and price of $3.56 per share as of December 29, 2023)

  1. A

1At Fair Value. Please see form 10-K filed with the SEC for details.

2 Not a guarantee of future distribution amounts or yield.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. - 12/31/2023 Portfolio Profile

By S&P Sector

16.00%

14.00%

12.00%

10.00%

8.00%

6.00%

4.00%

2.00%

0.00%

Professional Services

Containers & Packaging

IT Services

Broadline Retail

Machinery

Entertainment

Household Durables

Chemicals

Hotels, Restaurants, and Leisure Diversified Consumer Services

Software

Specialty Retail

Automobile Components

Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail

Building Products

Automotive Retail

Health Care Providers & Services Construction & Engineering

Electronic Equipment, Instruments &… Energy Equipment & Services

Trading Companies & Distributors Commercial Services & Supplies

Food Products

Consumer Services

Paper Packaing

By Coupon Type

Other KPI's

Other /

Warrants,Senior Secured First Lien Debt84.97%

15.03%

Senior Secured Second Lien / Unitranche Debt

0.0%

Fixed,

Equity / Warrants / Other

15.03%

0.34%

Floating,

84.63%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. - Portfolio as of December 31, 2023

Quarterly Highlights

  • ICMB made investments in five new portfolio companies and one existing portfolio company. These investments totaled $18.1 million, at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 12.13%.
  • ICMB fully realized four portfolio companies during the quarter, totaling $29.15 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 13.76%.
  • During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $0.3 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.
  • The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was 11.44%, compared to 11.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net asset value decreased $0.35 per share to $5.48, compared to $5.83 as of September 30, 2023. Net assets decreased by $5.0 million, or 6.0%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023.

Portfolio Results (as of 12/31/23)

Total assets

$224.3mm

Investment portfolio, at fair value

$207.4mm

Net assets

$78.8mm

Portfolio Activity (9/30/23-12/31/23)

Total capital invested

$18.1mm

  • Proceeds from repayments, sales,

and amortization

$31.1mm

  • Number of portfolio companies,

end of period

44

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

Investment Portfolio at

$

228,593,658

$

221,315,429

$

220,111,329

$

223,404,283

$

207,381,553

Fair Value

Debt at Cost

$

141,601,670

$

145,292,781

$

135,483,891

$

132,775,003

$

133,878,241

Net Assets

$

91,477,635

$

88,226,547

$

87,700,308

$

83,860,817

$

78,840,983

Ending Debt to Equity

1.55x

1.65x

1.54x

1.58x

1.70x

Ratio

Per Share Data

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

Net Asset Value

$

6.36

$

6.13

$

6.09

$

5.83

$

5.48

per Share

Net Investment Income

$

0.16

$

0.18

$

0.15

$

0.11

$

0.11

per Share

Net Increase in Net

Assets Resulting from

$

0.04

$

(0.08)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.20)

Operations per Share

Dividends Declared

$

0.15(1)

$

0.18(2)

$

0.18(2)

$

0.15(3)

$

0.15(3)

per Share

1Includes a quarterly distribution of $0.13 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share

2Includes a quarterly distribution of $0.13 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share8 3Includes a quarterly distribution of $0.12 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share

