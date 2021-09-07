Investcorp Credit Management BDC : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On September 3, 2021, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (the 'Company') issued 453,985 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Common Stock'), to Investcorp BDC Holdings Limited ('Investcorp') at a price of $6.92 per share for an aggregate offering price of $3,141,576.20.

The sale of the Common Stock was made pursuant to the Stock Purchase and Transaction Agreement, dated as of June 26, 2019, by and between Investcorp and the Company. The issuance of the Common Stock is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D thereunder. Investcorp is an 'accredited investor' as that term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act.