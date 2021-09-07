Log in
    ICMB   US46090R1041

INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC, INC.

(ICMB)
Investcorp Credit Management BDC : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

09/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On September 3, 2021, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (the 'Company') issued 453,985 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Common Stock'), to Investcorp BDC Holdings Limited ('Investcorp') at a price of $6.92 per share for an aggregate offering price of $3,141,576.20.

The sale of the Common Stock was made pursuant to the Stock Purchase and Transaction Agreement, dated as of June 26, 2019, by and between Investcorp and the Company. The issuance of the Common Stock is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D thereunder. Investcorp is an 'accredited investor' as that term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act.

Disclaimer

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 20:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,1 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Yield 2021 13,2%
Capitalization 76,0 M 76,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC, INC.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,46 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Charles Mauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Edward Jansen President & Secretary
Rocco Angelo DelGuercio Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Julie Persily Independent Director
Thomas J. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC, INC.14.71%76
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.54%9 078
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.39.98%6 609
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 409
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.95%3 094
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.74%2 673