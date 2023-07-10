UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 10, 2023 (July 6, 2023) Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41161 N/A (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) Century Yard, Cricket Square Elgin Avenue P.O. Box 1111, George Town Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1102 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) +1 (345)949-5122 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant IVCBU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share IVCB The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 IVCBW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant On July 6, 2023, Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (the "Company" or the "Borrower") entered into a non-interestbearing unsecured loan (the "Loan") in the principal amount of up to $1,700,000 from the Company's sponsor, Europe Acquisition Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, or an affiliate thereof (the "Sponsor") to provide the Company with additional working capital and to fund monthly contributions into the trust account until the earlier of a completion of a business combination or December 17, 2023 (the "Extended Date"). The portion of the Loan used to provide the Company with additional working capital will not be deposited into the trust account. The Loan bears no interest and shall be due and payable on the earlier of (i) the date on which the Borrower consummates the transaction or (ii) the date of that the winding up of the Borrower is effective. If the Company does not consummate an initial business combination by the Extended Date, the Loan will be repaid only from funds held outside of the trust account or will be forfeited, eliminated or otherwise forgiven. If at any time the Board of Directors determines that the Company will not be able to consummate an initial business combination by the Extended Date and that the Company shall instead liquidate, the Sponsor's obligation to continue to make contributions shall cease immediately upon such determination. A copy of the Loan is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference. The disclosure as set forth in this Item 2.03 is intended to be a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Loan. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this Form 8-K: Exhibit

No. Description of Exhibits 10.1 Loan Agreement dated July 6, 2023. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL Document).

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Date: July 10, 2023 By: /s/ Craig Sinfield-Hain Name: Craig Sinfield-Hain Title: Chief Financial Officer

