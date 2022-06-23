Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Let's all cycle!
In Vino Veritas
US Basketball
Artificial Intelligence
The future of mobility
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Place your bets
Financial Data
In Vino Veritas
Cybersecurity
The Vegan Market
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp
News
Summary
IVCA.U
KYG492191195
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
(IVCA.U)
Add to my list
Delayed Nasdaq -
03:57 2022-06-23 pm EDT
10.00
USD
-0.40%
06/27
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing June 30, 2022
BU
06/23
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/26
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
: Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Company
Financials
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
06/27
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinar..
BU
06/23
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
05/26
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
: Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
05/12
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces Board Changes
CI
05/12
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of $258,750,000 Initial Public Offe..
BU
05/12
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp announced that it has received $16.0875 million in fu..
CI
05/10
Investcorp India Acquisition Prices IPO at $10 Per Unit
MT
05/09
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $225,000,000 Initial Public Offe..
BU
05/09
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has completed an IPO in the amount of $225 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
0,00 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
315 M
315 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
82,1%
More Financials
Chart INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Kalghatgi
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean Clinton
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Independent Director
Kunal Bahl
Independent Director
Ashwini Asokan
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
0.00%
315
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
-23.39%
52 218
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
5.07%
25 818
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
-17.87%
12 395
HAL TRUST
-13.40%
11 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
-20.91%
9 693
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave