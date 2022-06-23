Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVCA.U   KYG492191195

INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP

(IVCA.U)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-06-23 pm EDT
10.00 USD   -0.40%
06/27Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing June 30, 2022
BU
06/23INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/26INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
All news about INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
06/27Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinar..
BU
06/23INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
05/26INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
05/12Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces Board Changes
CI
05/12Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of $258,750,000 Initial Public Offe..
BU
05/12Investcorp India Acquisition Corp announced that it has received $16.0875 million in fu..
CI
05/10Investcorp India Acquisition Prices IPO at $10 Per Unit
MT
05/09Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $225,000,000 Initial Public Offe..
BU
05/09Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has completed an IPO in the amount of $225 million.
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
Duration : Period :
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Kalghatgi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean Clinton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Girish Paman Vanvari Independent Director
Kunal Bahl Independent Director
Ashwini Asokan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTCORP INDIA ACQUISITION CORP0.00%315
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-23.39%52 218
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.07%25 818
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-17.87%12 395
HAL TRUST-13.40%11 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-20.91%9 693