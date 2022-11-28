Advanced search
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
103.40 ZAR   +1.43%
03:13aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Contourglobal plc
GL
11/25South African rand weakens as dollar recovers
RE
11/25Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Amendments to Loan Facilities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Investec Bank unveils GBP420 million tender offer for notes

11/28/2022 | 04:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Investec Bank PLC - London-based international bank - Offers holders of its GBP420.0 million fixed rate reset callable subordinated notes due 2028 to tender them for purchase by the company. Says the purpose of the tender offer is part of its wider strategy of actively managing its debt profile and capital base. The deadline for the receipt of valid tender instructions is Friday.

Adds the net proceeds will be used for the general financing purposes of Investec PLC, including the downstreaming of funds to Investec Bank PLC in the form of subordinated debt.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 206 M 2 666 M 2 666 M
Net income 2023 604 M 730 M 730 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 583 M 5 539 M 5 539 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 73,1%
Managers and Directors
Fani Titi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nishlan Andre Samujh Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Alan Hourquebie Chairman
Khumo Lesego Shuenyane Independent Non-Executive Director
Zarina Bibi Mohamed Bassa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP18.10%5 539
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.36%44 614
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.82%11 549
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-1.78%8 727
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.22%5 191
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.26%3 464