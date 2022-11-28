IN BRIEF: Investec Bank unveils GBP420 million tender offer for notes

(Alliance News) - Investec Bank PLC - London-based international bank - Offers holders of its GBP420.0 million fixed rate reset callable subordinated notes due 2028 to tender them for purchase by the company. Says the purpose of the tender offer is part of its wider strategy of actively managing its debt profile and capital base. The deadline for the receipt of valid tender instructions is Friday.

Adds the net proceeds will be used for the general financing purposes of Investec PLC, including the downstreaming of funds to Investec Bank PLC in the form of subordinated debt.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

