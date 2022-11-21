IN BRIEF: Investec starts ZAR7 billion share buyback

Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services firm - Launches share buyback that was announced last week. Investec Ltd will buyback up ZAR7 billion, about GBP350 million, in Investec PLC and Investec Ltd shares. The programme will conducted by Investec Markets Ltd as broker and run for the next 18 months. Plans for the up-sized share buyback were announced on Thursday last week with Investec's interim results. The bank previously had announced a plan to buy back just ZAR1.2 billion in shares.

Current stock price in London: 489.00 pence, up 1.8%

12-month change: up 26%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR98.47, up 1.8%

12-month change: up 20%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

