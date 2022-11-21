Advanced search
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
96.78 ZAR   +3.11%
05:04aIN BRIEF: Investec starts ZAR7 billion share buyback
AN
04:08aJohannesburg-Listed Investec to Buyback Own Shares, Acquire LSE-Listed Investec Stock for Up To $402 Million
MT
02:21aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hurricane Energy plc
GL
IN BRIEF: Investec starts ZAR7 billion share buyback

11/21/2022 | 05:04am EST
Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services firm - Launches share buyback that was announced last week. Investec Ltd will buyback up ZAR7 billion, about GBP350 million, in Investec PLC and Investec Ltd shares. The programme will conducted by Investec Markets Ltd as broker and run for the next 18 months. Plans for the up-sized share buyback were announced on Thursday last week with Investec's interim results. The bank previously had announced a plan to buy back just ZAR1.2 billion in shares.

Current stock price in London: 489.00 pence, up 1.8%

12-month change: up 26%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR98.47, up 1.8%

12-month change: up 20%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 183 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
Net income 2023 604 M 720 M 720 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 328 M 5 160 M 5 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart INVESTEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Investec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fani Titi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nishlan Andre Samujh Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Alan Hourquebie Chairman
Khumo Lesego Shuenyane Independent Non-Executive Director
Zarina Bibi Mohamed Bassa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP10.54%5 160
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.70%44 566
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.53%11 342
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-3.09%8 610
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-17.86%5 004
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-17.62%3 559