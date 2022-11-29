Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Investec Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
103.02 ZAR   -0.37%
11:58aIN BRIEF: Investec to start buying back up to 5% of preference shares
AN
10:41aSouth African rand gains as dollar falters; Q3 jobless rate dips
RE
06:46aHSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 bln sale of Canada business to RBC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

IN BRIEF: Investec to start buying back up to 5% of preference shares

11/29/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services firm - Says it will start buying back up to 5% of its preference shares from Wednesday. Repurchases of preference shares will be made after shareholders in August authorised the company to do so at an annual general meeting. Says no preference shares will be repurchased from directors. Preference shares repurchased under the programme will be cancelled as issued shares and will revert to authorised but unissued share capital status. Says the programme may be discontinued at any stage.

Current stock price in London: 520.20 pence, up 2.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 38%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR103.67, up 0.6%

12-month change: up 28%

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INVESTEC GROUP
11:58aIN BRIEF: Investec to start buying back up to 5% of preference shares
AN
10:41aSouth African rand gains as dollar falters; Q3 jobless rate dips
RE
06:46aHSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 bln sale of Canada business to RBC
RE
04:56aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS raises Spirax-Sarco and cuts Halma
AN
11/28S.African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment
RE
11/28IN BRIEF: Investec Bank unveils GBP420 million tender offer for notes
AN
11/28Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Contourglobal plc
GL
11/25South African rand weakens as dollar recovers
RE
11/25Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Amendments to Loan Facilities
AQ
11/25IN BRIEF: CFO, director and banking unit chief sell Investec shares
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTEC GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 207 M 2 654 M 2 654 M
Net income 2023 779 M 936 M 936 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 563 M 5 487 M 5 487 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart INVESTEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Investec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fani Titi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nishlan Andre Samujh Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Alan Hourquebie Chairman
Khumo Lesego Shuenyane Independent Non-Executive Director
Zarina Bibi Mohamed Bassa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP17.67%5 487
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.12%44 315
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.62%11 331
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-3.76%8 550
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.41%5 192
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-20.36%3 399