IN BRIEF: Investec to start buying back up to 5% of preference shares

Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services firm - Says it will start buying back up to 5% of its preference shares from Wednesday. Repurchases of preference shares will be made after shareholders in August authorised the company to do so at an annual general meeting. Says no preference shares will be repurchased from directors. Preference shares repurchased under the programme will be cancelled as issued shares and will revert to authorised but unissued share capital status. Says the programme may be discontinued at any stage.

Current stock price in London: 520.20 pence, up 2.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 38%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR103.67, up 0.6%

12-month change: up 28%

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

