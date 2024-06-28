INVESTEC NOTICES
OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS AND FORM OF PROXY
Letter to Investec plc and Investec Limited shareholders
Notice of annual general meeting of Investec plc
Notice of annual general meeting of Investec Limited
Guide to joining the electronic annual general meetings
Biographical details of the directors
Form of proxy for annual general meeting of Investec Limited
Electronic participation in the annual general meeting of Investec Limited: Application form
LETTER TO INVESTEC PLC AND INVESTEC LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS
This document is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to obtain your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, accountant or other independent professional adviser authorised under Part VI of the United Kingdom (UK) Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in Investec plc, please send this document together with the accompanying Form of Proxy at once to the relevant transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other person through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the relevant transferee.
Your vote
The AGM provides an important opportunity for shareholders to express their views on the financial performance, management and governance of the Investec Group. The Board would therefore like to encourage all shareholders to complete and submit a form of proxy before the meeting. Completion of a form of proxy will not prevent shareholders from either joining the webcast and voting electronically during the meetings or attending and voting in person should they wish to do so. If you are unable to join the webcast or attend the vote in person, your vote is still important to us, and I would urge you to register your proxy appointment. Further information on voting and proxies can be found in the notes to the respective notices.
Dear shareholder
Please find enclosed the notices of the Annual General Meetings of Investec plc and Investec Limited (together the Investec Group) to be held on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at 11:00 (UK time) and 12:00 (South African time) respectively (together the AGM).
In accordance with Investec's dual-listed companies' (DLC) structure, the AGM will be held in parallel, and the shareholders of both companies will have the opportunity to vote on each of the resolutions, with the votes aggregated to determine the result.
AGM Arrangements
The AGM is a key event, providing shareholders with the opportunity to engage with the Boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited (together the Board), ask questions and learn more about the Investec Group and we are committed to enabling shareholders to actively participate in the AGM. In order to enable shareholders to participate in the AGM we are pleased to confirm that it is intended that the AGM will be held as combined electronic and physical meetings.
The guide for electronic participation in the AGM for shareholders follows the notices of the AGM on pages 22 to 23. The meeting ID, your unique Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN, which will be required to join the meeting, can all be found on the form of proxy.
During the webcast, you will be able to participate online using your smartphone, tablet or computer; see and hear the directors speak; see the presentation slides; engage in the Q&A session; and vote during the meeting in respect of your holding. Shareholders may also submit questions relating to the business of the meeting online in written form or by telephony during the meeting, or in advance by emailing the Company Secretaries at companysecretarial@investec.com.
The notices of the AGM are set out on pages 4 to 21 of this document and detail the resolutions that will be put to a shareholder vote at the AGM.
In summary, the order of business will be as follows:
- Common business of Investec plc and Investec Limited
- Ordinary and special business of Investec Limited
- Ordinary and special business of Investec plc.
Your dividend
The Board is recommending for approval at the AGM:
-
A final ordinary dividend payment for Investec Limited of 444 cents per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The final dividend, if approved, will take the total ordinary dividend for Investec Limited for the financial year ended
31 March 2024 to 796 cents per ordinary share
- A final ordinary dividend payment for Investec plc of 19 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2024. For Investec plc shareholders on the South African branch register this will be through a dividend payment by Investec Limited on the SA DAS share equivalent to 19 pence per ordinary share. The final dividend, if approved, will take the total ordinary dividend for Investec plc for the financial year ended
31 March 2024 to 34.5 pence per ordinary share.
Your Board
In accordance with corporate governance best practice, the Board has resolved to adopt the provisions from the UK Corporate Governance Code relating to the annual re-election of all directors. Shareholders will therefore be asked to vote on separate resolutions to approve either the re-election or election of each of the directors of the companies. In this regard, I would like to confirm to you that following the annual effectiveness review, carried out during 2023/24, the Board believes the directors proposed for re-election continue to be effective and demonstrate commitment to the role and bring valuable knowledge, skills and experience to the Board.
As previously indicated, Zarina Bassa will not be standing for reelection at the 2024 AGM as she has reached her nine years of service with the Group and will accordingly step down from the Boards of the Group, IBL and IBP and subsidiaries in August 2024.
Philisiwe Gugulethu Sibiya will be stepping down from the Board with effect from 8 August 2024 in order to focus on her own businesses and other boards.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Zarina and Philisiwe for their contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.
The Board carries out an annual effectiveness review,
which is facilitated externally at least once every three years. The annual effectiveness review provides an opportunity, amongst other things, to highlight potential areas of further development to enable the Board to continue to enhance its own performance.
LETTER TO INVESTEC PLC AND INVESTEC LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS CONTINUED
The 2023/2024 evaluation of the Board, board committees and individual directors was conducted internally. The board effectiveness review was facilitated by the Group Company Secretarial function, employing an internal questionnaire and supplemented by one-on-one meetings between the Chair and each director. This approach provided a benchmarking mechanism, enabling the Board to track progress and identify areas for ongoing improvement, building upon the insights from the external review by independent third party, Fidelio Partners, in the 2021/2022 cycle.
The 2023/2024 evaluation concluded that the performance of the Board, its committees and each of the directors continues to be effective. Further information on the Board, the evaluation findings, including the roles and performance effectiveness of the directors, and the skills and experience of each director proposed for election and re-election can be found in the corporate governance report on page 165 in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report.
The Board considers that each of the directors standing for reelection makes a strong contribution to the Board through their knowledge, skills and experience. Brief biographical details of each of the directors proposed to be re-elected, follow the notices of AGM on pages 24 to 27.
Recommendation
The Board believes that the proposals set out in the notices of the AGM promote the success of the companies and are in the best interests of the companies and their shareholders as a whole. The Board therefore unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all the resolutions. Your directors intend to vote in favour of all the resolutions in respect of their
own holdings.
Philip Hourquebie
Group Chair
24 June 2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INVESTEC PLC
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number: 3633621
Share code: INVP | ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50
LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
Notice is hereby given that the AGM of Investec plc will be held by webcast at 11:00 (UK time) on Thursday, 8 August 2024 and at the registered office of Investec plc at 30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7QP, to conduct the business set out in the resolutions below.
The Board recommends that you vote in favour of all resolutions.
Electronic participation
11. To approve the DLC Directors' Remuneration Report, including the implementation report (other than the part containing the Directors' remuneration policy) for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Explanatory note to resolution No 11:
This resolution is a non-binding advisory vote and does
not directly affect the remuneration paid to any director. For the full remuneration report, please refer to the Investec Group's 2024 remuneration report.
Shareholders entitled to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM, or proxies of such shareholders that wish to participate in and/or vote at the AGM by way of electronic participation, must refer to the guide to joining the electronic AGM
on pages 22 to 23.
Voting
- For an ordinary resolution to be approved by shareholders, it must be supported by more than 50% of the voting rights exercised on the resolution.
- For a special resolution to be approved by shareholders, it must be supported by at least 75% of the voting rights exercised on the resolution.
Common business
Investec plc and Investec Limited
To consider and, if deemed fit, to pass, with or without modification, the following ordinary resolutions of Investec plc and Investec Limited set out below:
- To re-elect Henrietta Caroline Baldock as a director.
- To re-elect Philip Alan Hourquebie as a director.
- To re-elect Stephen Koseff as a director.
- To re-elect Nicola Newton-King as a director.
- To re-elect Jasandra Nyker as a director.
- To re-elect Vanessa Olver as a director.
- To re-elect Nishlan Andre Samujh as a director.
- To re-elect Brian David Stevenson as a director.
- To re-elect Fani Titi as a director.
- To elect Diane Claire Radley as a director.
Explanatory note to resolution Nos 1 to 10:
The Articles of Association of Investec plc and the Memorandum of Incorporation of Investec Limited provide that any new director appointed by the Board during the year may hold office only until the next AGM, when that director must retire but shall be eligible for election as a director by the shareholders at that meeting.
In accordance with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, all of the directors will retire and those willing to serve again will submit themselves for re-election at the AGM.
Brief biographical details of each of the directors proposed
to be re-elected follow the notices of AGM on pages 24 to 27.
Although the votes on resolution No 11 are non-binding, in
the event that the resolution has been voted against by 20% or more of the votes exercised by shareholders, the Board will consider the outcome of the votes when reviewing the implementation of its remuneration policy in future and will seek to engage with shareholders in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code and the King IVTM and the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited (the JSE Listings Requirements).
12. To approve the DLC Directors' remuneration policy as contained in the DLC Remuneration Report.
Explanatory note to resolution No 12:
The principles of the King IVTM and the JSE Listings Requirements require a listed company to table its remuneration policy and implementation report for separate non-binding advisory votes at the AGM. The UK Companies Act 2006 (the UK Companies Act), however, requires a listed company to present its directors' remuneration policy at its AGM meeting at least every three years, and when the directors wish to make any changes to the remuneration policy, such vote being binding.
The DLC Directors' remuneration policy was last approved by shareholders at the 2021 AGM. Following extensive engagement with our key shareholders, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and the Investment Association in early 2024, we propose a new remuneration policy, effective 1 April 2024, subject to shareholder approval. This proposed DLC Director's remuneration policy takes into account feedback received from our key shareholders, ISS and the Investment Association and incorporates the flexibility provided by the UK PRA and FCA's decision with effect from October 2023 to permit firms, including Investec, to set maximum ratios between variable and fixed pay for Material Risk Takers (MRTs) as they consider to be appropriate, no longer limited to a ratio of 2:1*. The new ratio for Executive Directors, set by the DLC Remuneration Committee, is set out within the proposed DLC Directors' remuneration policy.
- The new ratio(s) for MRTs who are not Executive Directors will be set by the DLC Remuneration Committee from time to time taking into account applicable PRA and FCA rules and guidance and enabling Investec to reduce fixed pay costs over time and increase the amount of pay subject to performance.
13. To authorise any director or the Company Secretaries of Investec plc and Investec Limited to do all things and sign all documents which may be necessary to carry into effect the resolutions contained in this notice
to the extent the same have been passed and, where applicable, filed.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INVESTEC PLC
CONTINUED
Ordinary business
Ernst & Young Inc. during the 2024 audit cycle to ensure an effective transition between the auditors.
Investec Limited
14. To present the consolidated audited annual financial statements of Investec Limited for the year ended
31 March 2024, together with the reports of the directors, the auditors, the Chair of the DLC Audit Committee and the Chair of the DLC Social and Ethics Committee (DLC SEC) to the shareholders.
The complete set of the consolidated audited annual financial statements, together with the auditors' report, are set out in the Investec Group's 2024 annual financial statements. The directors' report, and the reports of the Chair of the DLC Audit Committee and the Chair of the DLC SEC are set out on pages 166 to 175 in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report and pages 106 to 118 and pages 100 to 105 in the Investec Group's 2024 risk and governance report, respectively.
To consider and, if deemed fit, to pass, with or without modification, the following ordinary resolutions of Investec Limited set out below:
- To sanction the interim dividend paid by Investec Limited on the ordinary shares in Investec Limited for the six- month period ended 30 September 2023.
- To sanction the interim dividend paid by Investec Limited on the dividend access (South African Resident) redeemable preference share (South African DAS share) for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023.
- Subject to the passing of resolution No 28, to declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares and the dividend access (South African Resident) redeemable preference share (South African DAS share) in Investec Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 of an amount equal to that recommended by the directors of Investec Limited.
-
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (PwC Inc.) of 4 Lisbon Lane, Waterfall City, Jukskei view, 2090, upon the recommendation of the DLC Audit Committee, as joint auditors of Investec Limited to hold office until the conclusion of the AGM of Investec Limited to be held
in 2025.
- To appoint Deloitte & Touche of 5 Magwa Crescent, Waterfall City, Waterfall, Gauteng, 2090, upon the recommendation of the DLC Audit Committee, as joint auditors of Investec Limited to hold office until the conclusion of the AGM of Investec Limited to be held in 2025.
Explanatory note to resolution Nos 18 and 19:
In terms of section 90(1) of the South African Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended (the South African Companies Act), each year at its AGM, Investec Limited must appoint an auditor who complies with the requirements of section 90(2) of the South African Companies Act. In terms of the South African Prudential Authority, Investec Limited has to appoint joint auditors.
In 2019, the DLC Audit Committee decided to commence the process to rotate the Group's external auditors, being mindful of regulatory requirements, the views expressed by shareholders, the need to have joint auditors and the risks inherent to an auditor transition. Following competitive tender processes, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed as the first new joint external auditor for the reporting period ended
31 March 2024. The auditor rotation process will now be closed with the formal appointment of Deloitte & Touche as the second new joint external auditor for the reporting period ending
31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval. Deloitte & Touche, as the incoming auditor, independently shadowed
A detailed review, which included an assessment of the audit firms' independence, audit quality and audit firm transparency processes, was conducted by the DLC Audit Committee in order to recommend the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., and the appointment of Deloitte & Touche, as the joint auditors of Investec Limited.
Special business
Investec Limited
To consider and, if deemed fit, to pass, with or without modification, the following ordinary and special resolutions of Investec Limited set out below:
20. Ordinary resolution: Authorising the directors to issue the unissued variable rate, redeemable, cumulative preference shares; the unissued non-redeemable, non- cumulative, non-participating preference shares (perpetual preference shares); the unissued non- redeemable, non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (non-redeemable programme preference shares); and the redeemable, non- participating preference shares (redeemable programme preference shares), such authority to endure until the next AGM of Investec Limited to be held in 2025.
Resolved that:
- The directors are authorised, as they in their discretion think fit, to allot and issue any or all of the unissued variable rate, redeemable, cumulative preference shares of R0.60 each; any or all of the unissued non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (perpetual preference shares) of R0.01 each; any or all of the unissued non-redeemable,non-cumulative, non- participating preference shares (non-redeemable programme preference shares) of R0.01 each; and the redeemable, non-participating preference shares (redeemable programme preference shares) of R0.01 each, in the authorised share capital of Investec Limited, such authority to endure until the next AGM of Investec Limited to be held in 2025.
21. Ordinary resolution: Authorising the directors to issue the unissued special convertible redeemable preference shares.
Resolved that:
-
The directors are authorised, as they in their discretion think fit, to allot and issue any or all of the unissued special convertible redeemable preference shares of R0.0002 each in the authorised share capital of Investec Limited, such authority to endure until the next AGM
of Investec Limited to be held in 2025.
Explanatory note to resolution Nos 20 and 21:
Resolution Nos 20 and 21 are proposed in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum of Incorporation of Investec Limited, subject to the provisions of section 41 of the South African Companies Act, the South African Banks Act and the JSE Listings Requirements.
These special convertible redeemable preference shares are required to be issued in terms of the dual-listed companies' structure and agreements.
The issue of the preference shares referred to in ordinary resolution Nos 20 and 21 would be non-dilutive to ordinary shareholders.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INVESTEC PLC
CONTINUED
22. Special resolution No 1: Directors' authority to acquire ordinary shares.
Resolved that:
- As authorised in terms of the Memorandum of Incorporation of Investec Limited, as a general authority provided for in the JSE Listings Requirements, which authority shall be valid until Investec Limited's next AGM to be held in 2025, or the date of expiry of 15 months from the date of the passing of this special resolution No 1, whichever is the shorter period, that the acquisition by Investec Limited or any of its subsidiaries from time-to- time of the issued ordinary shares of Investec Limited, upon such terms and conditions and in such amounts as the directors of Investec Limited or its subsidiaries may from time-to-time decide, be approved, but subject to the provisions of the South African Banks Act, the South African Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements, it being recorded that as at 19 June 2024, the JSE Listings Requirements provide, inter alia, that:
- Any such acquisition of ordinary shares shall be effected through the order book operated by the JSE trading system and done without any prior understanding or arrangement;
- An announcement containing full details of such acquisitions will be published as soon as Investec Limited or any of its subsidiaries has acquired ordinary shares constituting, on a cumulative basis, 3% of the number of ordinary shares in issue, as the case may be, when the authority is granted and for each 3% in aggregate acquired thereafter;
- Acquisitions of shares in aggregate in any one financial year may not exceed 15% of Investec Limited's issued ordinary share capital in any one financial year;
- In determining the price at which ordinary shares issued by Investec Limited are acquired by it, or any of its subsidiaries, in terms of this general authority, the maximum price at which such ordinary shares may be acquired is up to a maximum of 10% above the weighted average of the market value at which such ordinary shares are traded on the JSE as determined over the five business days immediately preceding the date of acquisition of such ordinary shares, as the case may be, by Investec Limited or any of its subsidiaries;
-
At any point in time, Investec Limited may
only appoint one agent to effect any acquisition on Investec Limited's behalf;
- A resolution is passed by the Board of Directors that it has authorised the acquisition, that Investec Limited and its subsidiaries have passed the solvency and liquidity test and that, since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the Group; and
- Neither Investec Limited nor its subsidiaries may acquire any shares during a prohibited period as defined by the JSE Listings Requirements unless there is in place a repurchase programme where dates and quantities of shares to be traded during the prohibited period are fixed and full details of the programme have been submitted to the JSE Limited prior to the commencement of the prohibited period.
For additional information relating to special resolution No 1, please refer to the explanatory note which follows special resolution No 2 below.
23. Special resolution No 2: Directors' authority to acquire any redeemable, non-participating preference shares and non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares.
Resolved that:
- As authorised in terms of the Memorandum of Incorporation of Investec Limited, as a general authority provided for in the JSE Listings Requirements, which authority shall be valid until Investec Limited's next AGM to be held in 2025, or the date of expiry of 15 months from the date of the passing of this special resolution No 2, whichever is the shorter period, that the acquisition by Investec Limited from time-to-time of any redeemable, non-participating preference shares in issue from time-to- time (redeemable preference shares) and the issued non- redeemable, non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (perpetual preference shares) of Investec Limited, upon such terms and conditions and in such amounts as the directors of Investec Limited may from time-to-time decide, be approved, but subject to the provisions of the South African Banks Act, the South African Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements, it being recorded that as at 19 June 2024, the JSE Listings Requirements provide, inter alia, that:
- Any such acquisition of redeemable preference shares or the perpetual preference shares shall be effected through the order book operated by the JSE trading system and done without any prior understanding or arrangement;
- An announcement containing full details of such respective acquisitions will be published as soon as Investec Limited has acquired redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares constituting, on a cumulative respective basis, 3% of the number of redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares in issue, as the case may be, when the authority is granted and for each 3% in aggregate acquired thereafter;
-
Acquisitions of redeemable preference shares, in aggregate in any one financial year, may not exceed 20% of Investec Limited's redeemable preference share capital in issue from time-to-time and acquisitions of perpetual preference shares, in aggregate in any one financial year, may not exceed 20% of Investec Limited's perpetual preference share capital in issue from time-to-time, as the case may be, at the date of passing of this special resolution No 2.
Given the regulatory developments, including those relating to full loss-absorbing capital (FLAC) and pronouncements regarding the capital treatment of preference shares in South Africa, Investec Limited seeks to position itself such that, as preference shares become an ineffective source of capital, the group is able to accelerate their redemption and adapt the group's capital strategy;
- In determining the price at which redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares issued by Investec Limited are acquired by it in terms of this general authority, the maximum price at which such redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares, may be acquired is up to a maximum of 10% above the weighted average of the market value at which such redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares are traded on the JSE as determined over the five business days immediately preceding the date of
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INVESTEC PLC
CONTINUED
acquisition of such redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares, as the case may be, by Investec Limited;
- At any point in time, Investec Limited may only appoint one agent to effect any acquisition on Investec Limited's behalf;
- A resolution is passed by the Board of Directors that it has authorised the acquisition, that Investec Limited has passed the solvency and liquidity test and that, since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the Group; and
- Investec Limited may not acquire any shares during a prohibited period as defined by the JSE Listings Requirements unless there is in place a repurchase programme where dates and quantities of shares to be traded during the prohibited period are fixed and full details of the programme have been submitted to the JSE Limited prior to the commencement of the prohibited period.
Explanatory note to special resolution Nos 1 and 2:
The reason for, and effect of, special resolution Nos 1 and 2 is to grant a renewable general authority to Investec Limited or its subsidiaries to acquire ordinary shares and Investec Limited to acquire redeemable preference shares and perpetual preference shares of Investec Limited which are in issue from time-to-time, subject to the South African Companies Act, the JSE Listings Requirements and the South African Banks Act.
As announced on 3 October 2022, the Investec Group announced a share purchase programme pursuant to which Investec Limited would purchase Investec plc ordinary shares and would repurchase Investec Limited ordinary shares. The repurchased Investec Limited shares would be cancelled and reinstated as authorised but unissued shares on the share capital of Investec Limited. The purchased Investec plc shares would be held exclusive of voting rights in treasury.
The directors of Investec Limited are of the opinion that, after considering the effect of such acquisition of ordinary shares, redeemable preference shares and perpetual preference shares of Investec Limited which are in issue from time-to-time, if implemented and on the assumption that the maximum of 15% of the current issued ordinary share capital, and the maximum of 20% of any redeemable preference shares or perpetual preference shares will be acquired, using the mechanism of the general authority at the maximum price at which the acquisition may take place and having regard to the price of the ordinary shares, redeemable preference shares and perpetual preference shares, of Investec Limited on the JSE at the last practical date prior to the date of the notice of AGM of Investec Limited convened for 8 August 2024:
- Investec Limited and its subsidiaries will be able, in the ordinary course of business, to pay their debt for a period of 12 months after the date of the notice of the AGM of Investec Limited convened for 8 August 2024;
-
the consolidated assets of Investec Limited and its subsidiaries, fairly valued in accordance with the accounting policies used in the latest audited annual Group financial statements, will be in excess of the consolidated liabilities of Investec Limited and its subsidiaries for a period of 12 months after the date of the notice of the AGM of Investec Limited convened for
8 August 2024; and
- Investec Limited and its subsidiaries will have adequate capital and reserves for ordinary business purposes for a period of 12 months after the date of the notice of the AGM of Investec Limited convened for 8 August 2024.
Directors' responsibility statement
The directors, whose names appear on pages 146 to 149 in Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report, collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information pertaining to special resolution Nos 1 and 2 and certify that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no facts that have been omitted which would make any statement false or misleading and that all reasonable enquiries to ascertain such facts have been made and that the special resolutions contain all information.
Material changes
Other than the facts and developments reported on in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report, there have been no material changes in the affairs or financial position of Investec Limited and its subsidiaries since the date of signature of the audit report and up to the date of this notice of AGM of Investec Limited. The following additional information is provided in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements for purposes of the general authority:
- Major beneficial shareholders - as set out on pages 186 to 188 in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report; and
- Share capital of Investec Limited - as set out on pages 142 to 144 in the Investec Group's 2024 annual financial statements.
24. Special resolution No 3: Financial assistance.
Resolved that:
- To the extent required by the South African Companies Act, the Board of Directors of Investec Limited may, subject to compliance with the requirements, if any, of Investec Limited's Memorandum of Incorporation, the South African Companies Act, the South African Banks Act and the JSE Listings Requirements, authorise Investec Limited to provide direct or indirect financial assistance by way of loan, guarantee, the provision of security or otherwise, to:
- Any of its present or future subsidiaries and/or any other company or entity that is or becomes related or interrelated to Investec Limited, for any purpose or in connection with any matter, including, but not limited to, any option, or any securities issued or to be issued by Investec Limited or a related or interrelated company or entity, or for the purchase of any securities of Investec Limited or a related or interrelated company or entity; and/or
- Any of the present or future directors or prescribed officers of Investec Limited or of a related or interrelated company or entity (or any person related to any of them or to any company or corporation related or interrelated to any of them), or to any other person who is a participant in any of Investec Limited's present or future share or other employee incentive schemes, for the purpose of, or in connection with, the subscription of any option, or any securities, issued or to be issued by Investec Limited or a related or interrelated company or entity, or for the purchase of any securities of Investec Limited or a related or interrelated company or entity, where such financial assistance is provided in terms of any such scheme, such authority to endure until the next AGM of Investec Limited to be held in 2025.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INVESTEC PLC
CONTINUED
Explanatory note to special resolution No 3:
As part of the normal conduct of the business of the Group, Investec Limited, where necessary, usually provides guarantees and other support undertakings to third parties which enter into financing agreements with its local and foreign subsidiaries and joint ventures or partnerships in which the Group, its subsidiaries and officers have an interest on an arms-length basis.
This is particularly so where funding is raised by the conduct of their operations. In the circumstances and in order to, inter alia, ensure that Investec Limited and its subsidiaries and other related and interrelated companies and entities continue to have access to financing for the purpose of refinancing existing facilities and funding their corporate and working capital requirements, it is necessary to obtain the approval
of shareholders as set out in this special resolution. Investec Limited would like the ability to continue to provide financial assistance, if necessary, also in other circumstances.
Furthermore, it may be necessary for Investec Limited to provide financial assistance to any of its present or future subsidiaries and/or to any other related or interrelated company or entity, and/or to a member of a related or interrelated company or entity, to subscribe for options or securities of Investec Limited or another company related or interrelated to it. Under sections 44 and 45 of the South African Companies Act, Investec Limited will, however, require a special resolution to be adopted before such financial assistance may be provided. It is therefore imperative that Investec Limited obtains the approval of shareholders in terms of special resolution No 3 so that it is able to effectively organise its internal financial administration. Sections 44 and 45 also contain exemptions in respect of employee share schemes, as contemplated in the South African Companies Act, which satisfy the requirements of section 97 of the South African Companies Act. To the extent that any of Investec Limited's or the Group's share or other employee incentive schemes do not constitute employee share schemes that satisfy such requirements, financial assistance (as contemplated in sections 44 and 45) to be provided under such schemes will, inter alia, also require approval by special resolution. Accordingly, special resolution No 3 authorises financial assistance to any of the directors or prescribed officers of Investec Limited or its related or interrelated companies or entities (or any person related to any of them or to any company or corporation related or interrelated to them), or to any other person who is a participant in any of the Group's share or other employee incentive schemes, in order to facilitate their participation in any such schemes.
25. Special resolution No 4: Non-Executive Directors' remuneration.
Resolved that:
- In terms of section 66(9) of the South African Companies Act, payment of the remuneration to the Non-Executive Directors of Investec Limited for their service as directors be approved as follows:
- For the period 1 September 2024 to
31 August 2025: as set out on page 48 in the Investec Group's 2024 remuneration report
- Value-AddedTax (VAT), at the prevailing rate, where applicable, will be added to the above- mentioned fees.
- For the period 1 September 2024 to
Explanatory note to special resolution No 4:
The reason for, and effect of, special resolution No 4 is to enable Investec Limited to comply with the provisions of sections 65(11) (h), 66(8) and 66(9) of the South African Companies Act, which stipulate that remuneration to directors for their service as directors may be paid only in accordance with a special resolution approved by shareholders.
For more information on directors' remuneration, please refer to the Investec Group's 2024 remuneration report.
Ordinary business
Investec plc
To consider and, if deemed fit, to pass with or without modification, the following ordinary resolutions of Investec plc set out below:
- To receive the consolidated audited annual financial statements of Investec plc for the year ended 31 March 2024, together with the reports of the directors of Investec plc and of the auditors of Investec plc.
- To sanction the interim dividend paid by Investec plc on the ordinary shares in Investec plc for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023.
- Subject to the passing of resolution No 17, to declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares in Investec plc for the year ended 31 March 2024 of an amount equal to that recommended by the directors of Investec plc.
- To appoint Deloitte LLP of 2 New Street Square, EC4A 3BZ, upon the recommendation of the DLC Audit Committee as the auditors of Investec plc to hold office until the conclusion of the AGM of Investec plc to be held in 2025.
- To authorise the Investec plc Audit Committee to set the remuneration of the company's auditor.
Explanatory note to resolution Nos 29 and 30:
In 2019, the DLC Audit Committee decided to commence the process to rotate the Group's external auditors, being mindful of regulatory requirements, the views expressed by shareholders, the need to have joint auditors and the risks inherent to an auditor transition. Following a competitive tender process in 2023, overseen by the DLC Audit Committee, and in accordance with Article 16(3) of the Audit Regulation (537/2014), Deloitte LLP was appointed as the company's new external auditor for the reporting period ending 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval. Resolution 29 proposes Deloitte LLP for appointment following the rotation of Ernst & Young LLP (EY LLP), who are standing down following completion of the 2024 audit, as required by section 490 and 494ZA Companies Act 2006. Deloitte LLP, as the incoming auditor, independently shadowed EY LLP during the 2024 audit cycle to ensure an effective transition between the auditors.
A detailed review, which included an assessment of the audit firm's independence, audit quality and audit firm transparency processes, was conducted by the DLC Audit Committee in order to recommend the appointment of Deloitte LLP.
Resolution 30 follows best corporate governance practice in authorising the Audit Committee to set the auditor's remuneration. An analysis of the remuneration paid in respect of audit and non-audit services provided by EY LLP and its affiliates is disclosed on page 81 in the Investec Group's 2024 annual financial statements.
8
