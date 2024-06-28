Directors' responsibilities

The following statement, which should be read in conjunction with the auditor's report set out on pages 19 to 41, is made with a view to distinguishing for shareholders the respective responsibilities of the directors and of the auditors in relation to the accounts.

The directors are required by the UK Companies Act and South African Companies Act to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under those laws the directors have elected to prepare the Group financial statements in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS® Accounting Standards) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). At

31 March 2024, UK adopted international accounting standards are identical in all material respects to current IFRS Accounting Standards applicable to the Group, with differences only in the effective dates of certain standards. The parent Company financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Section 408 of the UK Companies Act 2006. Under Company law the directors must not approve the Group financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and the Company and of the profit or loss of the Group and the Company for that period.

Under the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR), Group financial statements are required to be prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB.

In preparing the financial statements the directors are required to: