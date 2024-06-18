Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services - Ruth Leas, the chief executive officer at Investec Bank PLC, sells 96,690 shares at an average 558.01 pence, worth GBP422,361 each, on Monday and Tuesday.
Current London stock price: 581.00 pence, up 6.4% on Tuesday afternoon
12-month change: up 26%
Current Johannesburg stock price: ZAR134.79, up 3.7%
12-month change: up 25%
By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter
