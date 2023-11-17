November 17, 2023 at 10:40 am EST

Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services firm - Director Marc Khan disposes of 59,007 shares in Investec PLC for an average 520.27 pence each, worth GBP306,997 on Friday.

Current stock price in London: 522.40 pence, up 1.3% on Friday

12-month change: up 11%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR118.05, up 1.5%

12-month change: up 22%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.