INVESTEC ANNUAL REPORT 2024
Investec Bank Limited Group and Company annual financial statements
Investec Bank Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
01
Overview of the activities of
Investec Bank Limited
Investec Bank Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
One Investec
Our purpose is to create enduring worth.
Our mission
Our distinction
Our philosophies
Our values
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team, our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Single organisation
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Material employee ownership
Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance
Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business
We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders
We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do
We are committed to living in society, not off it
We embrace our responsibility to the environment
We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world
We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility
We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values
We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves
01
Overview of the activities of
Investec Bank Limited
Investec Bank Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
OVERVIEW OF THE ACTIVITIES OF INVESTEC BANK LIMITED
Specialist Banking
Our specialist teams are well positioned
What makes us distinct?
to provide solutions to meet private,
• Voted 'Best Private Bank & Wealth Manager' by London's
business, corporate and institutional
Financial Times - 11 years in a row (2013 to 2023) and 'Bank
of the Year in South Africa' at The Banker - Bank of the Year
clients' needs. Each business provides
Awards (2023)
specialised products and services to
• High-quality specialist banking solutions to private
defined target markets.
and corporate clients with leading positions in selected areas
• Provision of high-touch personalised service with the ability
to execute quickly
• Ability to leverage international, cross-border platforms
• Well positioned to capture opportunities between
the developed and the emerging world
• Strong ability to originate, manufacture and distribute
• Balanced business model with good business depth
and breadth.
Focus on helping our clients
A highly valued partner and adviser to our clients
create and preserve wealth
High-income and high net worth
Corporates/government/institutional clients
private clients
Private client
banking activities
Corporate, investment banking
and other activities
Private Banking
- Transactional banking
- Lending
- Private capital
- Property finance
- Savings
- Life assurance and investment products.
Corporate and
Institutional Banking
- Business transactional banking
- Specialised lending
- Treasury and trading solutions
- Institutional research, sales and trading
- Fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading.
Investec for Business
- Import and trade finance lending
- Cash flow lending
- Asset finance.
Investment Banking and
Principal Investments
- Principal investments
- Advisory
- Debt and Equity Capital Markets.
Natural linkages between the private client and corporate business
02
Corporate governance
Investec Bank Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
Corporate
Governance
02
Corporate governance
Investec Bank Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
IN THIS SECTION
Who we are
- Governance framework
What we did
13 Chair's introduction
- Board Committees
- IBL Audit Committee report
27 IBL Board Risk and Capital Committee report
02
Corporate governance
Investec Bank Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK
Who we are
Biographies of our directors as at 24 June 2024 are outlined on the following pages, including their relevant skills and experience, key external appointments and any appointments to Board committees.
Committee membership key
-
IBL Audit Committee
B IBL BRCC
R IBL Remuneration Committee C DLC Audit Committee
D DLC BRCC
N DLC Nomdac
S DLC SEC
Denotes Committee Chair
Gender diversity
Male
7
Female
3
Age
Age
Count
Percentage
44 - 53
3
30.0%
54 - 63
6
60.0%
64 - 73
1
10.0%
Race
Race
Count
Percentage
African
3
30.0%
White
4
40.0%
Indian
3
30.0%
Philip A
Hourquebie
Chair
B D N R
Age 71
Nationality
British
Qualifications
BAcc, BCom (Hons), CA(SA)
Date of appointment
12 December 2018 (Board)
3 August 2023 (Chair)
Independent
Yes
Relevant skills and experience
Philip has substantial international and advisory experience, gained through a long career at Ernst & Young, where he held various positions, including Managing Partner for the sub-Saharan Africa and later, Central and South East Europe regions. This career experience, in conjunction with his time as Chair of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, brings deep finance, strategic, leadership and operational experience.
External appointments
Aveng Limited and Burstone Group Limited (previously known as Investec Property Fund Limited)
Zarina
Bassa
Independent Non-Executive Director
A B C D N R
Age 60
Nationality
South African
Qualifications
BAcc, DipAcc, CA(SA)
Date of appointment
1 November 2014
Independent
Yes
Relevant skills and experience
Zarina's previous appointments include partner of Ernst & Young, Executive Director of Absa Bank, Chair of the South African Public Accountants' and Auditors' Board and the South African Auditing Standards Board. She has also been a member of the Accounting Standards Board, and a Non- Executive Director of the Financial Services Board, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Kumba Iron Ore Limited, Mediclinic International, Sun International Limited, Mercedes South Africa, Oceana Group, Vodacom South Africa Proprietary Limited, YeboYethu Limited and Woolworths Holdings Limited. This background affords significant audit and risk experience, and financial, leadership, banking and regulatory reporting skills.
External appointments
JSE Limited
