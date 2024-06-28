Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.

The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.

Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team, our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.

Single organisation

Meritocracy

Focused businesses

Differentiated, yet integrated

Material employee ownership

Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance

Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business

We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders

We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do

We are committed to living in society, not off it

We embrace our responsibility to the environment

We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world

We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility

We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values

We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves