INVESTEC ANNUAL REPORT 2024

Investec Bank Limited Group and Company annual financial statements

Page references

Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report.

Website

Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com

Group sustainability

Refers readers to further information in the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report which is published and available on our website:

www.investec.com

Reporting standard

Denotes our consideration of a reporting standard

Feedback

We value feedback and invite questions and comments on our reporting. To give feedback please contact our Investor Relations division.

For queries regarding information in this document:

Investor relations

Tel: (27) 11 286 7070 (44) 20 7597 5546

Email: investorrelations@investec.com

www.investec.com/en_za/ welcome-to-investec/about-us/investor-relations.html

Remuneration report Annual financial statements

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

C O N T E N T S

01

Overview of the activities of

Investec Bank Limited

02

Corporate governance

03

04

Our business at a glance

Overview of the activities of Investec Bank Limited

Governance framework

Chair's introduction

Board Committees

IBL Audit Committee report

IBL Board Risk and Capital Committee report

Remuneration report

Directors' responsibilities Directors' report

Declaration by the Company Secretary Independent auditors' report Income statements

Statements of total comprehensive income Balance sheets

Statements of changes in equity Cash flow statements Accounting policies

Notes to the financial statements Additional unaudited risk information

Glossary

Corporate information

4

5

8

13

15

16

27

34

40

41

43

44

50

51

52

54

58

59

72

185

187

188

1

01

Overview of the activities of

Investec Bank Limited

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

Overview

of the activities of Investec Bank Limited

2

01

Overview of the activities of

Investec Bank Limited

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

Our purpose is to create enduring worth. This underpins who we are and how we create long-term sustainable value.This section provides an overview of Investec Bank Limited.

IN THIS SECTION

  • Our business at a glance
  • Overview of the activities of Investec Bank Limited

3

01

Overview of the activities of

Investec Bank Limited

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE

One Investec

Our purpose is to create enduring worth.

Our mission

Our distinction

Our philosophies

Our values

Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.

The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.

Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team, our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.

Single organisation

Meritocracy

Focused businesses

Differentiated, yet integrated

Material employee ownership

Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance

Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business

We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders

We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do

We are committed to living in society, not off it

We embrace our responsibility to the environment

We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world

We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility

We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values

We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves

4

01

Overview of the activities of

Investec Bank Limited

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

OVERVIEW OF THE ACTIVITIES OF INVESTEC BANK LIMITED

Specialist Banking

Our specialist teams are well positioned

What makes us distinct?

to provide solutions to meet private,

• Voted 'Best Private Bank & Wealth Manager' by London's

business, corporate and institutional

Financial Times - 11 years in a row (2013 to 2023) and 'Bank

of the Year in South Africa' at The Banker - Bank of the Year

clients' needs. Each business provides

Awards (2023)

specialised products and services to

• High-quality specialist banking solutions to private

defined target markets.

and corporate clients with leading positions in selected areas

• Provision of high-touch personalised service with the ability

to execute quickly

• Ability to leverage international, cross-border platforms

• Well positioned to capture opportunities between

the developed and the emerging world

• Strong ability to originate, manufacture and distribute

• Balanced business model with good business depth

and breadth.

Focus on helping our clients

A highly valued partner and adviser to our clients

create and preserve wealth

High-income and high net worth

Corporates/government/institutional clients

private clients

Private client

banking activities

Corporate, investment banking

and other activities

Private Banking

  • Transactional banking
  • Lending
  • Private capital
  • Property finance
  • Savings
  • Life assurance and investment products.

Corporate and

Institutional Banking

  • Business transactional banking
  • Specialised lending
  • Treasury and trading solutions
  • Institutional research, sales and trading
  • Fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading.

Investec for Business

  • Import and trade finance lending
  • Cash flow lending
  • Asset finance.

Investment Banking and

Principal Investments

  • Principal investments
  • Advisory
  • Debt and Equity Capital Markets.

Natural linkages between the private client and corporate business

5

02

Corporate governance

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

Corporate

Governance

6

02

Corporate governance

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

IN THIS SECTION

Who we are

  • Governance framework

What we did

13 Chair's introduction

  1. Board Committees
  2. IBL Audit Committee report

27 IBL Board Risk and Capital Committee report

7

02

Corporate governance

Investec Bank Limited

Group and Company annual financial statements 2024

GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK

Who we are

Biographies of our directors as at 24 June 2024 are outlined on the following pages, including their relevant skills and experience, key external appointments and any appointments to Board committees.

Committee membership key

  • IBL Audit Committee
    B IBL BRCC
    R IBL Remuneration Committee C DLC Audit Committee
    D DLC BRCC
    N DLC Nomdac
    S DLC SEC

Denotes Committee Chair

Gender diversity

Male

7

Female

3

Age

Age

Count

Percentage

44 - 53

3

30.0%

54 - 63

6

60.0%

64 - 73

1

10.0%

Race

Race

Count

Percentage

African

3

30.0%

White

4

40.0%

Indian

3

30.0%

Philip A

Hourquebie

Chair

B D N R

Age 71

Nationality

British

Qualifications

BAcc, BCom (Hons), CA(SA)

Date of appointment

12 December 2018 (Board)

3 August 2023 (Chair)

Independent

Yes

Relevant skills and experience

Philip has substantial international and advisory experience, gained through a long career at Ernst & Young, where he held various positions, including Managing Partner for the sub-Saharan Africa and later, Central and South East Europe regions. This career experience, in conjunction with his time as Chair of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, brings deep finance, strategic, leadership and operational experience.

External appointments

Aveng Limited and Burstone Group Limited (previously known as Investec Property Fund Limited)

Zarina

Bassa

Independent Non-Executive Director

A B C D N R

Age 60

Nationality

South African

Qualifications

BAcc, DipAcc, CA(SA)

Date of appointment

1 November 2014

Independent

Yes

Relevant skills and experience

Zarina's previous appointments include partner of Ernst & Young, Executive Director of Absa Bank, Chair of the South African Public Accountants' and Auditors' Board and the South African Auditing Standards Board. She has also been a member of the Accounting Standards Board, and a Non- Executive Director of the Financial Services Board, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Kumba Iron Ore Limited, Mediclinic International, Sun International Limited, Mercedes South Africa, Oceana Group, Vodacom South Africa Proprietary Limited, YeboYethu Limited and Woolworths Holdings Limited. This background affords significant audit and risk experience, and financial, leadership, banking and regulatory reporting skills.

External appointments

JSE Limited

8

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:19:48 UTC.