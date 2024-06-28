Alternative performance measures We supplement our IFS figures with alternative performance measures used

by management internally and which provide valuable, relevant information. These measures are highlighted with the symbol shown here. The description of alternative performance measures and their calculation is provided in the alternative performance measures section.

Audited information

Denotes information in the risk and remuneration reports that forms part of the Group's audited annual financial statements.

Page references

Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report.

Website

Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com

Group sustainability

Refers readers to further information in the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report which is published and available on our website:

www.investec.com

Reporting standard

Denotes our consideration of a reporting standard.

Unaudited information

Indicated information which has not been audited.

Strategic report

The operational and strategic overview section together with the financial review section (sections 1 and 2 of this report respectively, and together, the strategic report) provide an overview of our strategic position, performance during the financial year and outlook for the business. These should be read in conjunction with the sections referenced below which elaborate on the aspects highlighted in the strategic report:

The risk management section in section 3 of this report which provides a description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the company; and

The Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report on our website which highlights the sustainability, economic, social and environmental considerations.

Integrating sustainability

Indicates where we have

incorporated sustainability content, aims and ambitions.