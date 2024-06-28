INVESTEC ANNUAL REPORT 2024
Investec Bank plc
annual financial statements
01
Strategic focus
CONTENTS
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
C O N T E N T S
01
Operational and
strategic overview
02
Financial review
03
Risk management and
governance
04
Remuneration report
05
Annual financial
statements
Sections 01 to 02 comprise our Strategic Report
Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec Bank plc's
organisational structure
Our business at a glance
Our operational footprint
Our key business highlights
Our strategic objectives
9
Overview of the activities of Investec Bank plc
10
Our performance at a glance
13
Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)
17
Climate-related disclosures
27
Salient features
40
Pro-forma income statements
41
Financial review
43
Divisional review
47
Risk management approach and framework
58
Year in review from a risk perspective
59
Principal risks
61
Corporate governance
77
Directors' report
105
Remuneration report
112
Independent auditor's report to the member of Investec Bank plc
124
Consolidated income statement
137
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
138
Balance sheets
139
Cash flow statements
141
Statement of changes in equity
142
Accounting policies
146
Notes to the financial statements
158
Notes to risk and capital management
263
Alternative performance measures
305
Definitions
306
Glossary
307
Credit ratings
309
Corporate information
310
1
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
Operational and strategic overview
2
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
Our purpose is to create enduring worth. This underpins who we are and how we create long term sustainable value. This section provides an overview of Investec Bank plc.
IN THIS SECTION
- Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec Bank plc's organisational structure
- Our business at a glance
- Our operational footprint
- Our key business highlights
- Our strategic objectives
10 Overview of the activities of Investec Bank plc
13 Our performance at a glance
17 Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)
27 Climate-related disclosures
3
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
OVERVIEW OF THE INVESTEC GROUP'S AND INVESTEC BANK PLC'S
ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
Investec Bank plc (IBP) is the main banking subsidiary of Investec plc.
During July 2002, Investec Group Limited (since renamed Investec Limited) implemented a dual listed companies (DLC) structure and listed its offshore business on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
In terms of our DLC structure, Investec Limited is the holding company of the Investec Group's businesses in Southern Africa, and Investec plc is the holding company of Investec Group's non-Southern African businesses. Investec Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) South Africa (since 1986) and Investec plc on the LSE (since 2002).
All references in this report to the Bank, IBP or the Group relate to Investec Bank plc and its subsidiaries, whereas references to Investec, Investec Group or DLC relate to the combined DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.
A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002 and is available on our website.
Our DLC structure and main operating subsidiaries and associates
Non-Southern African operations
Investec plc
LSE primary listing
JSE secondary listing
A2X secondary listing
Investec Bank plc
41.25% economic interest
Rathbones Group plc*
Southern African operations
Investec Limited
JSE primary listing
BSE secondary listing
NSX secondary listing
A2X secondary listing
Investec
Investec
Wealth &
Investment
Bank
International
Limited
Group
All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries shown are 100% unless otherwise stated.
- See page 11for further information on the Combination.
Salient features of the DLC structure
- Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and have separate listings, but are bound together by contractual agreements and mechanisms
- Investec operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise
- Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec Limited were a single company
- Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no cross-guarantees between the companies.
4
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
One Investec
Our purpose is to create enduring worth.
Our mission
Our distinction
Our philosophies
Our values
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well-defined,value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Single organisation
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Material employee ownership
Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance
Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business
We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders
We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do
We are committed to living in society, not off it
We embrace our responsibility to the environment
We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world
We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility
We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values
We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves
5
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
INVESTEC'S OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT
Investec's main international footprint
Since inception, Investec has expanded through a combination of substantial organic growth and a series of strategic acquisitions.
Our focus today is on growth in our chosen markets.
Wealth & Investment Activities
Private Client Banking Activities
Corporate and Investment Banking Activities
Corporate Advisory and Investment Activities
Property Activities
Securities
USA
Ireland
United Kingdom
Established a presence
Established a presence
Established a presence
in 1998
in 1999
in 1992
Energy and Infrastructure
Treasury Risk Solutions
Corporate, institutional
Finance, Fund
and Institutional
and private client
Solutions, Aviation
Equities business
banking activities
Finance and
Wealth management
Institutional Equities
services offered
business providing
through our long-term
research and sales
strategic partnership
activities
with Rathbones
Channel Islands
Established a presence in Guernsey (1998), Jersey (2007) and Isle of Man (2018)
Private banking, lending and treasury services to private clients and financial intermediaries Custody and Execution- only services through our independent nominee company Wealth management services offered through our long-term strategic partnership with Rathbones
6
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
INVESTEC'S OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT
Switzerland
Continental Europe
South Africa
Mauritius
Established a presence
Established a presence
Established a presence
Established a presence
in 1974
in 2023
in 1974
in 1997
Private banking and
Investment banking
Corporate, institutional
Corporate, institutional
Wealth management
activities including M&A
and private client
and private client
services offered to
advisory and corporate
banking activities
banking activities
private clients, family
lending
Wealth and investment
Wealth management
offices, trusts and
management services
services
corporate service
with the ability to
providers
leverage off the global
Corporate lending
platform
activities
India
Established a presence in 2010
Institutional Equities business providing research, sales and trading activities
Sales desk located in Singapore for Indian equities to Singaporean institutional investors
Merchant banking business connecting Indian companies with domestic and international investors
Investment management services in structured credit and other products
7
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
overview
OUR KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Creating sustainable, long-term value
Key highlights
Core areas
Funds under
of activity
Total employees
Core loans
Customer deposits
management
- 2 200+ £16.6bn £20.9bn £2.1bn
Rathbones Group - Funds under management and administration (FUMA)
£107.6bn
Our clients and offering
- Corporate • Institutional • Private Equity
- Intermediary • Government
↓
Specialist Banking
Lending
Transactional banking
Advice
Hedging
Cash deposits and savings
Equity placement
• Private client (high net worth)/Charities/Trusts
↓
Wealth & Investment
Access to wealth management services through
our long-term strategic relationship with
Rathbones Group plc
Our approach
Our stakeholders
To see a full list
of our stakeholders, read more on pages 17 to 26.
We have market-leading, distinctive client franchises
We provide a high level of client service enabled by comprehensive digital platforms
We are a people business backed by our Out of the Ordinary culture and entrepreneurial spirit
Our clients
Our people
Our communities
Our planet
We support our
We continue to
We unselfishly contribute
We aim to operate
clients to grow their
build a diverse and
to communities by helping
sustainably, within
businesses by
representative
people become active
our planetary
leveraging our
workforce,
economic participants,
boundaries and
financial expertise
employing people
focusing on education and
funding activities that
to provide bespoke
who are passionate
economic inclusion.
support biodiversity
solutions that are
and empowered to
and a zero carbon
profitable, impactful
perform
world.
and sustainable.
extraordinarily.
8
