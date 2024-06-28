INVESTEC ANNUAL REPORT 2024

Investec Bank plc

annual financial statements

Alternative performance measures We supplement our IFS figures with alternative performance measures used

by management internally and which provide valuable, relevant information. These measures are highlighted with the symbol shown here. The description of alternative performance measures and their calculation is provided in the alternative performance measures section.

Audited information

Denotes information in the risk and remuneration reports that forms part of the Group's audited annual financial statements.

Page references

Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report.

Website

Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com

Group sustainability

Refers readers to further information in the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report which is published and available on our website:

www.investec.com

Reporting standard

Denotes our consideration of a reporting standard.

Unaudited information

Indicated information which has not been audited.

Strategic report

The operational and strategic overview section together with the financial review section (sections 1 and 2 of this report respectively, and together, the strategic report) provide an overview of our strategic position, performance during the financial year and outlook for the business. These should be read in conjunction with the sections referenced below which elaborate on the aspects highlighted in the strategic report:

  • The risk management section in section 3 of this report which provides a description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the company; and
  • The Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report on our website which highlights the sustainability, economic, social and environmental considerations.

Integrating sustainability

Indicates where we have

incorporated sustainability content, aims and ambitions.

Feedback

We value feedback and invite questions and comments on our reporting. To give feedback please contact our Investor Relations division.

For queries regarding information in this document:

Investor relations

Tel: (27) 11 286 7070 (44) 20 7597 5546

Email: investorrelations@investec.com

www.investec.com/en_za/ welcome-to-investec/about-us/investor-relations.html

01

Strategic focus

CONTENTS

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

C O N T E N T S

01

Operational and

strategic overview

02

Financial review

03

Risk management and

governance

04

Remuneration report

05

Annual financial

statements

Sections 01 to 02 comprise our Strategic Report

Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec Bank plc's

4

organisational structure

Our business at a glance

5

Our operational footprint

6

Our key business highlights

8

Our strategic objectives

9

Overview of the activities of Investec Bank plc

10

Our performance at a glance

13

Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)

17

Climate-related disclosures

27

Salient features

40

Pro-forma income statements

41

Financial review

43

Divisional review

47

Risk management approach and framework

58

Year in review from a risk perspective

59

Principal risks

61

Corporate governance

77

Directors' report

105

Remuneration report

112

Independent auditor's report to the member of Investec Bank plc

124

Consolidated income statement

137

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

138

Balance sheets

139

Cash flow statements

141

Statement of changes in equity

142

Accounting policies

146

Notes to the financial statements

158

Notes to risk and capital management

263

Alternative performance measures

305

Definitions

306

Glossary

307

Credit ratings

309

Corporate information

310

1

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

Operational and strategic overview

2

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

Our purpose is to create enduring worth. This underpins who we are and how we create long term sustainable value. This section provides an overview of Investec Bank plc.

IN THIS SECTION

  • Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec Bank plc's organisational structure
  • Our business at a glance
  • Our operational footprint
  • Our key business highlights
  • Our strategic objectives

10 Overview of the activities of Investec Bank plc

13 Our performance at a glance

17 Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)

27 Climate-related disclosures

3

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

OVERVIEW OF THE INVESTEC GROUP'S AND INVESTEC BANK PLC'S

ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

Investec Bank plc (IBP) is the main banking subsidiary of Investec plc.

During July 2002, Investec Group Limited (since renamed Investec Limited) implemented a dual listed companies (DLC) structure and listed its offshore business on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

In terms of our DLC structure, Investec Limited is the holding company of the Investec Group's businesses in Southern Africa, and Investec plc is the holding company of Investec Group's non-Southern African businesses. Investec Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) South Africa (since 1986) and Investec plc on the LSE (since 2002).

All references in this report to the Bank, IBP or the Group relate to Investec Bank plc and its subsidiaries, whereas references to Investec, Investec Group or DLC relate to the combined DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.

A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002 and is available on our website.

Our DLC structure and main operating subsidiaries and associates

Non-Southern African operations

Investec plc

LSE primary listing

JSE secondary listing

A2X secondary listing

Investec Bank plc

41.25% economic interest

Rathbones Group plc*

Southern African operations

Investec Limited

JSE primary listing

BSE secondary listing

NSX secondary listing

A2X secondary listing

Investec

Investec

Wealth &

Investment

Bank

International

Limited

Group

All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries shown are 100% unless otherwise stated.

  • See page 11for further information on the Combination.

Salient features of the DLC structure

  • Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and have separate listings, but are bound together by contractual agreements and mechanisms
  • Investec operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise
  • Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec Limited were a single company
  • Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no cross-guarantees between the companies.

4

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE

One Investec

Our purpose is to create enduring worth.

Our mission

Our distinction

Our philosophies

Our values

Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.

The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well-defined,value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.

Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.

Single organisation

Meritocracy

Focused businesses

Differentiated, yet integrated

Material employee ownership

Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance

Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business

We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders

We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do

We are committed to living in society, not off it

We embrace our responsibility to the environment

We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world

We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility

We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values

We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves

5

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

INVESTEC'S OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

Investec's main international footprint

Since inception, Investec has expanded through a combination of substantial organic growth and a series of strategic acquisitions.

Our focus today is on growth in our chosen markets.

Wealth & Investment Activities

Private Client Banking Activities

Corporate and Investment Banking Activities

Corporate Advisory and Investment Activities

Property Activities

Securities

USA

Ireland

United Kingdom

Established a presence

Established a presence

Established a presence

in 1998

in 1999

in 1992

Energy and Infrastructure

Treasury Risk Solutions

Corporate, institutional

Finance, Fund

and Institutional

and private client

Solutions, Aviation

Equities business

banking activities

Finance and

Wealth management

Institutional Equities

services offered

business providing

through our long-term

research and sales

strategic partnership

activities

with Rathbones

Channel Islands

Established a presence in Guernsey (1998), Jersey (2007) and Isle of Man (2018)

Private banking, lending and treasury services to private clients and financial intermediaries Custody and Execution- only services through our independent nominee company Wealth management services offered through our long-term strategic partnership with Rathbones

6

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

INVESTEC'S OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

Switzerland

Continental Europe

South Africa

Mauritius

Established a presence

Established a presence

Established a presence

Established a presence

in 1974

in 2023

in 1974

in 1997

Private banking and

Investment banking

Corporate, institutional

Corporate, institutional

Wealth management

activities including M&A

and private client

and private client

services offered to

advisory and corporate

banking activities

banking activities

private clients, family

lending

Wealth and investment

Wealth management

offices, trusts and

management services

services

corporate service

with the ability to

providers

leverage off the global

Corporate lending

platform

activities

India

Established a presence in 2010

Institutional Equities business providing research, sales and trading activities

Sales desk located in Singapore for Indian equities to Singaporean institutional investors

Merchant banking business connecting Indian companies with domestic and international investors

Investment management services in structured credit and other products

7

01

Operational and strategic

Investec Bank plc Annual Financial Statements 2024

overview

OUR KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Creating sustainable, long-term value

Key highlights

Core areas

Funds under

of activity

Total employees

Core loans

Customer deposits

management

  • 2 200+ £16.6bn £20.9bn £2.1bn

Rathbones Group - Funds under management and administration (FUMA)

£107.6bn

Our clients and offering

  • Corporate • Institutional • Private Equity
    • Intermediary • Government

Specialist Banking

Lending

Transactional banking

Advice

Hedging

Cash deposits and savings

Equity placement

• Private client (high net worth)/Charities/Trusts

Wealth & Investment

Access to wealth management services through

our long-term strategic relationship with

Rathbones Group plc

Our approach

Our stakeholders

To see a full list

of our stakeholders, read more on pages 17 to 26.

We have market-leading, distinctive client franchises

We provide a high level of client service enabled by comprehensive digital platforms

We are a people business backed by our Out of the Ordinary culture and entrepreneurial spirit

Our clients

Our people

Our communities

Our planet

We support our

We continue to

We unselfishly contribute

We aim to operate

clients to grow their

build a diverse and

to communities by helping

sustainably, within

businesses by

representative

people become active

our planetary

leveraging our

workforce,

economic participants,

boundaries and

financial expertise

employing people

focusing on education and

funding activities that

to provide bespoke

who are passionate

economic inclusion.

support biodiversity

solutions that are

and empowered to

and a zero carbon

profitable, impactful

perform

world.

and sustainable.

extraordinarily.

8

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:19:48 UTC.