Alternative performance measures We supplement our IFS figures with alternative performance measures used by management internally and which provide valuable, relevant information.
Contents
Investec plc Annual Financial Statements 2024
C O N T E N T S
overviewOperational and strategic
Parent Company annual financial statements
Our business at a glance
Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec plc's
organisational structure
Overview of the activities of Investec plc
Salient features
9
Risk management approach and framework
28
Year in review from a risk perspective
29
Principal risks
31
Investec plc Audit Committee report
46
Directors' report
58
Directors' responsibilities
70
Independent auditor's report to the members of Investec plc
72
Consolidated income statement
74
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
75
Consolidated balance sheet
76
Consolidated cash flow statement
77
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
78
Accounting policies
80
Notes to the annual financial statements
92
Notes to risk and capital management
139
Balance sheet
206
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
207
Notes to the Investec plc parent company annual financial
statements
208
Alternative Performance Measures
216
Definitions
217
Glossary
218
Corporate information
220
Operational and strategic overview
Our purpose is to create enduring worth. This underpins who we are and how we create long term sustainable value. This section provides an overview of Investec plc.
IN THIS SECTION
- Our business at a glance
- Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec plc's organisational structure
- Overview of the activities of Investec plc
- Salient features
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
One Investec
Our purpose is to create enduring worth.
Our mission
Our distinction
Our philosophies
Our values
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Single organisation
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Material employee ownership
Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance
Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business
We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders
We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do
We are committed to living in society, not off it
We embrace our responsibility to the environment
We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world
We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility
We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values
We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves
OVERVIEW OF THE INVESTEC GROUP'S AND INVESTEC PLC'S ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
Investec plc, which houses our non-Southern African businesses, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2002 with a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) and A2X in South Africa.
All references in this report to the Group relate to Investec plc, whereas references to Investec, Investec Group or DLC relate to the combined DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.
A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002 and is available on our website.
How we are structured
Non-Southern African operations
Investec plc
LSE primary listing
JSE secondary listing
A2X secondary listing
Investec Bank plc
41.25% economic interest
Rathbones Group plc*
All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries shown are 100%.
Salient features of the DLC structure
Southern African operations
Investec Limited
JSE primary listing
BSE secondary listing
NSX secondary listing
A2X secondary listing
Investec
Investec
Wealth &
Investment
Bank
International
Limited
Group
- Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and listings, but are bound together by contractual agreements and mechanisms
- Investec operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise
- Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec Limited were a single company
- Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no cross-guarantees between the companies.
OVERVIEW OF THE ACTIVITIES OF INVESTEC PLC
We provide our clients with an extensive depth and breadth of product and services in the corporate mid market, bespoke solutions to high net worth clients and access to a wealth management offering through our strategic partnership with Rathbones. We leverage our connected client ecosystem to deliver an exceptional client service with an entrepreneurial approach.
Specialist Banking
Our teams are well positioned to provide solutions to meet private, corporate and institutional clients' needs. Each business provides specialised products and services to defined target markets.
Focus on helping our clients create and preserve wealth
High net worth (HNW) private clients
What makes us distinct?
- Provision of high-touch personalised service, with the ability to execute quickly
- Ability to leverage international, cross-border platforms
- Well positioned to capture opportunities between the developed and the emerging world
- Strong ability to originate, manufacture and distribute
- Balanced business model with good business depth and breadth
-
Provision of high-quality solutions to corporate and private clients, with leading positions in select areas.
A highly valued partner and adviser to our clients
Corporate, private, intermediary, government and institutional clients
Private client
banking activities
- Lending
- Private capital
- Transactional banking
- Savings
- Foreign exchange.
UK
Channel Islands
Our high-touch and high-tech private client offering provides transactional banking, lending, private capital, savings and foreign exchange tailored to suit our clients' needs.
Our target market includes HNW active wealth creators (with >£300 000 annual income and >£3mn net asset value). Our savings offering targets primarily UK retail savers.
Corporate and investment
banking activities
- Lending
- Treasury and risk management solutions
- Advisory
- Institutional research, sales and trading.
UK and Europe
Channel Islands
USA
India
Our client-centric,solution-driven offering provides Corporate Banking and Investment Banking services to private companies, private equity and sponsor-backed companies and publicly listed companies.
Natural linkages between the private client and corporate business
SUMMARY OF IW&I UK AND RATHBONES ALL - SHARE COMBINATION
In April 2023, the Boards and Management of Investec Group and Rathbones Group plc ("Rathbones") announced a definitive agreement regarding an all-share combination of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited ("IW&I UK") and Rathbones (the "Combination"). The Combination brought together two trusted and prestigious UK wealth management businesses with closely aligned cultures and operating models.
The IW&I UK and Rathbones combination creates the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager with c.£107.6 billion in funds under management and administration ("FUMA"), delivering the scale that will underpin future growth.
The announcement on 21 September 2023 marked the completion of the combination and the beginning of an exciting long-term strategic partnership between Investec and Rathbones, with a coordinated banking and wealth management offering for clients.
Overview of the transaction
Under the terms of the Combination, Rathbones has now issued to Investec Bank plc as consideration:
- 27,056,463 ordinary voting shares representing 29.9% of the Rathbones enlarged ordinary voting share capital; and
- 17,481,868 convertible non-voting ordinary shares,
such that Investec Group now has an economic interest of 41.25% in Rathbones' enlarged share capital.
Strategic review and rationale
- Created the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager
- Scale and operating efficiencies to power future growth
- Enhanced client and employee proposition
- Increased investment in capability and technology
- Reaffirmed Investec Group's commitment to the strategically attractive UK wealth management sector
- Creates sustainable value for Investec Group's shareholders
- Increases earnings contribution from capital light activities in the medium term
Further considerations
Accounting implications
The IW&I UK transaction included Investec Group's wealth and investment businesses in the UK and Channel Islands but excludes Investec Bank (Switzerland) AG ("IBSAG") and Investec Wealth & Investment International (Pty) Ltd ("Investec W&I SA"). Both IBSAG and Investec W&I SA remain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Investec Group.
IW&I UK was previously 100% consolidated. Going forward the Group's investment in Rathbones is now equity accounted and recognised as an associate.
In accordance with IFRS 5 (Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations), the Group's interest in IW&I UK up to the date of combination has been presented as a discontinued operation and the income statements for the prior periods have been appropriately re-presented. Refer to page 68 for discontinued operations.
SUMMARY OF IW&I UK AND RATHBONES ALL - SHARE COMBINATION
Investec plc structure pre-combination
Investec plc
Specialist banking
Wealth and Investment UK
Investec plc structure post combination
Investec plc41.25% economic interest
Rathbones Group plc
Specialist banking
29.9% voting rights
and two board seats
Governance and management
Following completion, and as described in the combined prospectus and circular published on 1 June 2023, Investec Group is entitled to appoint two Non-Executive Directors onto the Rathbones Board. Investec Group has nominated Ruth Leas (CEO of Investec Bank plc) and Henrietta Baldock (Non-Executive Director of the Investec Group), and consequently their respective appointments have now taken effect.
The combination of Investec W&I UK and Rathbones brings together two businesses which have a long-standing heritage in UK wealth management and closely aligned cultures. The strategic fit of the two businesses is compelling with complementary strengths and capabilities to enhance the overall proposition for clients. This will be supported by the strategic partnership which offers attractive growth and collaboration opportunities for both groups. The transaction represents a real step-change and long-term opportunity for our UK wealth strategy, underscores our commitment to the UK wealth management market and enhances our UK business as a whole.
Fani Titi
Investec Group Chief Executive
8
