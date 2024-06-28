Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.

The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.

Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team, our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.