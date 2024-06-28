INVESTEC ANNUAL REPORT 2024
Investec Limited Group and Company annual financial statements
Page references
Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report.
Website
Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com
Group sustainability
Refers readers to further information in the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report which is published and available on our website:
Reporting standard
Denotes our consideration of a reporting standard.
Feedback
We value feedback and invite questions and comments on our reporting. To give feedback please contact our Investor Relations division.
For queries regarding information in this document:
Investor relations
Tel: (27) 11 286 7070 (44) 20 7597 5546
Email: investorrelations@investec.com
www.investec.com/en_za/ welcome-to-investec/about-us/investor-relations.html
Investec Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
C O N T E N T S
01
Operational and
strategic overview
02
INL Audit Committee
report
03
Annual financial
statements
04
Shareholder analysis
05
Additional information
Our business at a glance
Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec Limited's
organisational structure
Overview of the activities of Investec Limited
INL Audit Committee report
9
Directors' report
26
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of Investec Limited
32
Income statements
41
Statements of total comprehensive income
42
Balance sheets
43
Statements of changes in equity
44
Cash flow statements
47
Accounting policies
48
Notes to the financial statements
62
Additional unaudited risk information
172
Shareholder analysis
174
Additional information
178
Glossary
182
Corporate information
184
1
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Limited
overview
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
Operational and strategic overview
2
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Limited
overview
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
Our purpose is to create enduring worth. This underpins who we are and how we create long term sustainable value.This section provides an overview of Investec Limited.
IN THIS SECTION
- Our business at a glance
- Overview of the Investec Group's and Investec Limited's Organisational structure
- Overview of the activities of Investec Limited
3
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Limited
overview
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
One Investec
Our purpose is to create enduring worth.
Our mission
Our distinction
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team, our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Our philosophies
Our values
Single organisation
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Material employee ownership
Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance
Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business
We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders
We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do
We are committed to living in society, not off it
We embrace our responsibility to the environment
We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world
We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility
We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values
We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves
4
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Limited
overview
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
OVERVIEW OF THE INVESTEC GROUP'S AND INVESTEC LIMITED'S ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
Operating structure
Investec Limited, which houses our Southern African operations, has been listed in South Africa since 1986.
During July 2002, Investec Group Limited (since renamed Investec Limited) implemented a dual listed companies (DLC) structure and listed its offshore business on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
In terms of the DLC structure, Investec Limited is the holding company of our businesses in Southern Africa and Investec plc is the holding company of our non-Southern African businesses. Investec Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) (since 1986) and Investec plc is listed on the LSE (since 2002).
In March 2020, the Asset Management business was demerged and separately listed as Ninety One plc on the LSE and Ninety One Limited on the JSE.
All references in this report to the Group relate to Investec Limited, whereas references to Investec, Investec Group or DLC relate to the combined DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.
A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002 and is available on our website.
Further information on the demerger can be found on our website.
How we are structured
Non-Southern African operations
Investec plc
LSE primary listing JSE secondary listing A2X secondary listing
Investec Bank plc
Southern African operations
Investec Limited
JSE primary listing
NSX* secondary listing
BSE* secondary listing A2X secondary listing
Investec
Investec
Investec
Investec
Wealth &
Property
Employee
Bank
Investment
Group
Benefits
Limited
International
Holdings
Holdings
Group
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
41.25% economic interest
Investec
Rathbones Group plc
Bank
(Mauritius)
Limited
- NSX - Namibian stock exchange; BSE - Botswana stock exchange
All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries shown are 100%.
Salient features of the DLC structure
Investec Life
Limited
Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and listings, but are bound together by contractual agreements and mechanisms.
- Investec Group operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise
- Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec Limited were a single company
- Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no cross-guarantees between the companies.
5
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Limited
overview
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
OVERVIEW OF THE ACTIVITIES OF INVESTEC LIMITED
Specialist Banking
Our specialist teams are well positioned
What makes us distinct?
to provide solutions to meet private,
• Voted 'Best Private Bank & Wealth Manager' by London's
business, corporate and institutional
Financial Times - 11 years in a row (2013 to 2023) and 'Bank
of the Year in South Africa' at The Banker - Bank of the Year
clients' needs. Each business provides
Awards (2023)
specialised products and services to
• High-quality specialist banking solutions to private and
defined target markets.
corporate clients with leading positions in selected areas
• Provision of high-touch personalised service with the ability
to execute quickly
• Ability to leverage international, cross-border platforms
• Well positioned to capture opportunities between the
developed and the emerging world
• Strong ability to originate, manufacture and distribute
• Balanced business model with good business depth
and breadth.
Focus on helping our clients
A highly valued partner and adviser to our clients
create and preserve wealth
High-income and high net worth
Corporates/government/institutional clients
private clients
Private client
banking activities
Corporate, investment banking and other activities
Private Banking
- Transactional banking
- Lending
- Private capital
- Property finance
- Savings
- Life assurance and investment products.
Corporate and Institutional
Banking
- Business transactional banking
- Specialised lending
- Treasury and trading solutions
- Institutional research, sales and trading
- Fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC).
Investec for Business
- Import and trade finance lending
- Cash flow lending
- Asset finance.
Investment Banking and
Principal Investments
- Principal investments
- Property development and investment
- Advisory
- Debt and Equity Capital Markets
Natural linkages between the private client and corporate business
Group Investments
We have separated these assets from our core banking activities to make a more meaningful assessment of the underlying performance and value of the franchise businesses, while providing transparency over the standalone values of the assets classified as Group Investments.
The assets include a 36.4% stake in Bud Group Holdings (previously Investec Equity Partners (IEP)), 24.3% held in the Burstone Group Limited (previously Investec Property Fund (IPF)) and other unlisted equity investments.
6
01
Operational and strategic
Investec Limited
overview
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
OVERVIEW OF THE ACTIVITIES OF INVESTEC LIMITED
CONTINUED
Wealth & Investment
Investec Wealth & Investment International (IW&II) manages the wealth of leading private investors in South Africa including families, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Our global and holistic approach to wealth management, enables our clients to navigate the complexities of being global citizens whilst being aligned to achieving their wealth and investment management goals.
Our offering is built on the foundation of enduring client relationships and international investment expertise. We partner with our clients in the active management of their wealth based on an understanding of their investment needs.
We have a rigorous approach to investments, ensuring the optimal allocation of our clients' funds, both locally and internationally. We have a responsibility to preserve and grow the wealth that is entrusted to us over the long term.
Our award-winning fund range offers investors access to a spectrum of local and international investment opportunities supported by the depth of our investment process.
Sustainability is core to our fundamental investment approach by integrating environmental, social and governance considerations as well as actively engaging with the businesses that we invest in on behalf of our clients.
The Group manages approximately
R500 billion assets globally.
IW&II South Africa manages approximately R450 billion of assets.
Investec has established investment operations in Switzerland, Mauritius, United Kingdom and South Africa, offering our clients a deep understanding of developed and emerging markets.
Sustainability is core to our fundamental investment approach by integrating environmental, social and governance considerations as well as actively engaging with the businesses that we invest in on behalf of our clients.
As signatories of the United Nations PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment), our commitment to sustainability recognises the interconnected nature of our business, the economy, the environment and society.
What makes us distinct?
- Purpose aligned to creating enduring worth, living in, not off society and extending this to our clients through our Philanthropy offering
- Internationally recognised for excellence in wealth management by London's Financial Times 11 years in a row (2013 - 2023) and for philanthropy services (2022-2023)
- Received industry recognition at the 2024 Raging Bull Awards: Best South African Equity General Fund - Straight Performance for over three years and Best South African Equity General Fund Risk-Adjusted Performance over five years
- Awarded Best Fund Manager - Equity for the 2nd consecutive year at the 2023 CityWire awards
- Unique One Place™ offering, enabling our clients to seamlessly bank and invest locally and internationally, all in One Place™
- Our expanded international investment universe provides clients access to a broad range of international investment opportunities together with the proximity to our globally integrated investment process
- Our deep personal relationships and consistent engagement with our clients
-
Investment performance and track record supported by
a rigorous global investment process and the deep expertise of our people
- Access to unique alternative investment opportunities as well as tax and estate planning services
Our service offering
IW&I operates from nine offices across South Africa and provides portfolio management, wealth management and stockbroking services with SA, UK and Swiss custody for private clients, families, charities, pension funds and trusts.
7
02
INL Audit Committee Report
Investec Limited
Group and Company annual financial statements 2024
INL Audit committee report
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Investec plc published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:19:48 UTC.