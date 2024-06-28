CLIMATE AND NATURE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES 2024
Reporting in accordance with the recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)
DISCLOSURES 2024
CLIMATE AND NATURE - REL ATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES 2024
1
Our operational structure
Our Group climate and
During July 2002, Investec Group Limited (since renamed Investec Limited) implemented a
nature-related report
dual listed companies (DLC) structure and listed its offshore business on the London Stock
Exchange (LSE).
highlights Investec's climate
In terms of our DLC structure, Investec Limited is the holding company of our businesses in
and nature-related matters
Southern Africa, and Investec plc is the holding company of our non-Southern African
over the period 1 April 2023
businesses. Investec Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE)
South Africa (since 1986) and Investec plc on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) (since 2002).
to 31 March 2024.
A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002
We incorporate material information from
and is available on our website
the main geographies in which we operate.
Non-Southern African
Southern African
This report is intended to serve the
operations
operations
information needs of the stakeholder groups
Investec plc
Investec Limited
most affected by our business - clients,
employees, investors, shareholders,
sustainability rating agencies, government,
LSE primary listing
JSE primary listing
regulatory bodies and environmental,
JSE secondary listing
BSE secondary listing
sustainability analysts who will use the
content for an analysis of our climate and
A2X secondary listing
NSX secondary listing
nature-related performance. It also focuses
A2X secondary listing
on the most material aspects of our
business in relation to our climate and
nature-related strategy. This report has
been prepared in accordance with the
recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force
Investec Bank plc
on Climate-related Financial Disclosures).
Investec
Investec Wealth &
EY has provided reasonable or limited
41.25% economic
Bank
Investment
interest
Limited
International Group
assurance over selected environmental
Rathbones Group plc*
performance indicators. The assurance
statement can be found in the 2024 Group
sustainability report on pages 128 to 129.
All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries and associates shown are 100% unless otherwise stated.
* See page 13 in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report for further information on the Combination.
Salient features of the DLC structure
Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and listings, but are bound
together by contractual agreements and mechanisms
Investec operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise
Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec
Limited were a single company
Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no
cross-guarantees between the companies.
TCFD
TCFD
Recommendations
Recommendations
CLIMATE AND NATURE - REL ATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES 2024
2
About
Our positioning
Risk
Metrics
Rankings, ratings
TCFD
on climate
Governance
Strategy
and industry
Appendix
Investec
change
management
and targets
participation
Recommendations
Our purpose
is to create enduring worth.
Our
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver
mission
exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and
contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
Our
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an
distinction
ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses
focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-
economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in
the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Our
Single organisation
philosophies
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Our strategy defines the strategic choices we make in pursuit of our purpose of creating enduring worth.
We have formulated our strategy with a balanced consideration of our stakeholders' needs and priorities.
Our stakeholders
Clients | People | Communities | Planet | Shareholders |
Our growth objectives
Continued
Accelerate and
Further develop
Purpose
execution with
scale growth
connected client
discipline to drive
initiatives
ecosystems
optimisation of
across business
returns
units and
geographies
Strategic
intent
Our strategic
Growth
Underpinned by
Simplify
direction
objectives
Focus
Grow
further integrating sustainability into our business strategy by:
Positively
Operating
Partnering with
Providing profitable,
Actively
contributing to
responsibly
our clients and
impactful and
advocating for
the SDGs and in
and ethically
philanthropy partners
sustainable products
industry alignment
aligning with our
to maximise
and services
and best practice
chosen SDGs
positive impact
A note from the Chief Executive
At Investec, sustainability is not a choice but an imperative where our efforts focus not only on reducing adverse effects but also on creating positive impact. We are working harder than ever toward a sustainable and equitable world.
Marc Kahn, Chief Strategy and Sustainability
Officer
In the financial year ended 31 March 2024, Investec continued to fortify its commitment to creating enduring worth.
Central to this organisational purpose is that sustainability is integral to our business. The time has passed for organisations that make returns without considering the impact this may have on broader society and our planet. Our commercial strategies work with a multiple stakeholder perspective from inception and we are conscious about the impact they make in the world.
Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we've focused on two key areas where we are best placed to make a lasting impact: climate action (SDG 13) and reducing inequalities (SDG 10). This report offers a transparent and unvarnished account of the strides we have made regarding climate action (SDG 13), celebrating noteworthy achievements while highlighting areas where further progress is needed.
Our leadership team continues to devise strategies that generate sustainable value for our clients, our people, our communities and the environment, and holds itself accountable to these outcomes. Investec executives attended various learning programmes and events during the year that ensure we are at the forefront of the sustainability challenges we need to appreciate to keep the company relevant, competitive and conscious in a fast changing landscape.
We have also developed a foundational sustainability learning module designed to give all employees an understanding of how sustainability impacts our operations, and we plan to evolve this over the coming years. This module was rolled out in the UK during May 2024 and in South Africa during June 2024. By continuing to weave sustainability into our culture we are working to ensure an enduring future for our business. I am encouraged and inspired by the enthusiasm with which this has been embraced by colleagues. Their dedication on this score has been instrumental in Investec being recognised as an industry leader in the sustainability space (see page 92).
Climate action
As a member of the Net-Zero Banking
In the year under review, we introduced an
Alliance, we have embraced specific and
enhanced Sustainable and Transition Finance
measurable targets that challenge us to direct
Classification Framework to guide our decision-
financial flows toward positive outcomes for
making processes as we actively pursue our 2050
our planet and society. I'm proud to note that
net-zero ambition. We have established
Investec remained carbon neutral within our
Sustainable Business Forums in both the UK and
Scope 1, Scope 2, and operational Scope 3
South Africa that develop and integrate
emissions for the sixth year.
sustainability strategies into our business
processes, commercial plays, and incentive
frameworks, addressing our own aspirations as
Our ambition to achieve net zero by 2050
well as the expectations of our stakeholders.
is underpinned by a three-pronged
Efforts to influence our client ecosystem have
strategy:
focused on improving the quality and accuracy of
1.
Meeting our fossil fuel exposure
our Scope 3 financed emissions rather than
expanding the scope of asset classes included in
commitments
these calculations. While we acknowledge that this
2.
Driving sustainable and transition
is just the beginning, we recognise the importance
finance activities
of active client engagement and advocating for
3.
Influencing our clients and suppliers to
better data quality and sustainability practices. We
effectively pursue decarbonisation.
remain committed to driving positive change,
enhancing our environmental impact, and
promoting sustainable practices within our
We have committed to achieving zero coal
industry and various high-emitting sectors where
exposure in our Investec plc loan book by
we may extend financing.
31 March 2027, and zero thermal coal
We are developing and rigorously testing targets
exposure across the Group by 31 March 2030.
across these three channels of impact, to be
As of 31 March 2023, we ceased all limited
released by the end of March 2025 and integrated
recourse project financing to new thermal coal
with Executive key performance indicators (KPIs),
mines, regardless of jurisdiction. Additionally,
ensuring that leaders are held accountable for
we will no longer finance any new oil and gas
achieving our sustainability ambitions.
extraction, exploration, or production from
Achieving a just and equitable transition to net
1 January 2035. Our fossil fuel exposure as a
percentage of our loan book was 1.98% (2023:
zero emissions requires the cooperation of diverse
1.84%).
stakeholders. Our collaborative efforts extend to
industry initiatives such as Climate Action 100+
and the African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA). We are also piloting reporting against the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, coordinated by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa.
CLIMATE AND NATURE - REL ATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES 2024
5
About
Our positioning
Risk
on climate
Governance
Strategy
Investec
change
management
Governance
Stakeholder engagement
Governance at Investec transcends regulatory
This year we conducted a double materiality
mandates. We remain committed to upholding
assessment to identify and evaluate our most
the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global
significant sustainability-related impacts,
Compact, which encompass human rights,
opportunities and risks. In the interests of a
labour, environment, and anti-corruption. We
balanced and transparent evaluation, we
actively support the international agenda to
engaged a third party to conduct the
eradicate human trafficking, slavery, forced
assessment and gather feedback from our
labour, and child labour. In compliance with
stakeholders. The outcome of this exercise
section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015,
was a comprehensive understanding and
we have published annual modern slavery
deeper insights into the sustainability topics
statements, which are available on our website.
that are material to Investec and our impact on
We have considered the recommendations
society and the environment. This assessment
informs our sustainability strategy, ensuring we
from the South African Prudential Authority,
focus on material topics and drive impactful
published in 2023, which include two guidance
action. This work also meant that we stayed
notes on climate risk disclosures and climate-
abreast of new regulations, particularly the
related risk practices for banks.
European Union (EU) CSRD.
We also considered the recommendations for
sustainability-related disclosures from IFRS S1
Concluding thoughts
and IFRS S2 and have incorporated the double
materiality requirements as guided by the
In summary, our commitment to sustainability,
Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
(CSRD).
purpose, inclusivity, and community
Our annual Principles for Responsible
engagement has positioned us as a company
that drives positive change and sees
Investment (PRI) report submissions document
sustainability as part of its core commercial
our proactive approach to responsible
strategy. We will continue to pursue this
investment and corporate integrity. The report
agenda with energy and passion as we seek
for the year ended 31 March 2023 was our final
out more opportunities to create enduring
submission as a co-signatory with the UK
worth in the world.
Wealth & Investment franchise, following the
completion of the Rathbones combination in
September 2023.
Marc Kahn
Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer
100%
Carbon
Net zero
Refreshed our
55.99%
net-zero
of Scope 2 energy
neutral
by 2050
climate
of renewables
sourced from renewables
within our energy
from renewable sources
within our own
as part of our
impact
lending portfolio
operations for the
commitment to the
using green tariffs and
globally
renewable electricity
past six financial
Net-Zero Banking
roadmap
March 2023: 50.90%^
years
Alliance
Climate
certificates where feasible
Zero
1.98%*
0.08%
Zero
thermal
lending to fossil fuels
lending to coal as a % of
appetite
coal exposure
as a % of gross core loans
gross core loans and
and advances globally
advances globally (£24mn)
for limited recourse project
in our loan book by
(£617mn)
March 2023: 0.11%^ (£35mn)
financing to new thermal coal
31 March 2030
Scope 3 financed emissions
2.52mn tCO2e
for the Group
March 2022: 3.25mn** tCO2e)
Six asset classes
measured in terms of climate emissions and climate alignment pathways:
March 2023: 1.84%
mines, regardless of jurisdiction
(£564mn)
Remained supportive of
Founding
Released a public
Piloting reporting against the
the Partnership for
TNFD recommendations,
Biodiversity Accounting
member
statement
coordinated by
Nature
Financials
FSD Africa
(PBAF) to
of the African Natural
Capital Alliance (ANCA)
on Investec Group's
assess and disclose our
commitment to biodiversity
impact and dependencies
Real estate
Motor vehicles
Power
generation
Mortgages
Aviation
Listed
investments
on biodiversity within our loans and investments
For more information on our financed emissions, refer to page 64
- Over the past year, we have seen an increase in our total fossil fuel exposures, particularly in our natural gas and oil exposures. While we recognise the negative impact of all fossil fuels, we
understand the importance of balancing the transition to renewable energy with the practical considerations of our clients' operating environments. Refer to page for 60 more details.
- Rebased ^ Restated
