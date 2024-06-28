Our positioning About Our positioning on climate About on climate Governance Strategy Investec change Investec change Governance Strategy

A note from the Chief Executive

At Investec, sustainability is not a choice but an imperative where our efforts focus not only on reducing adverse effects but also on creating positive impact. We are working harder than ever toward a sustainable and equitable world.

Marc Kahn, Chief Strategy and Sustainability

Officer

In the financial year ended 31 March 2024, Investec continued to fortify its commitment to creating enduring worth.

Central to this organisational purpose is that sustainability is integral to our business. The time has passed for organisations that make returns without considering the impact this may have on broader society and our planet. Our commercial strategies work with a multiple stakeholder perspective from inception and we are conscious about the impact they make in the world.

Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we've focused on two key areas where we are best placed to make a lasting impact: climate action (SDG 13) and reducing inequalities (SDG 10). This report offers a transparent and unvarnished account of the strides we have made regarding climate action (SDG 13), celebrating noteworthy achievements while highlighting areas where further progress is needed.

Our leadership team continues to devise strategies that generate sustainable value for our clients, our people, our communities and the environment, and holds itself accountable to these outcomes. Investec executives attended various learning programmes and events during the year that ensure we are at the forefront of the sustainability challenges we need to appreciate to keep the company relevant, competitive and conscious in a fast changing landscape.

We have also developed a foundational sustainability learning module designed to give all employees an understanding of how sustainability impacts our operations, and we plan to evolve this over the coming years. This module was rolled out in the UK during May 2024 and in South Africa during June 2024. By continuing to weave sustainability into our culture we are working to ensure an enduring future for our business. I am encouraged and inspired by the enthusiasm with which this has been embraced by colleagues. Their dedication on this score has been instrumental in Investec being recognised as an industry leader in the sustainability space (see page 92).