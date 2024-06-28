CLIMATE AND NATURE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES 2024

Reporting in accordance with the recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)

Our positioning

About

Our positioning

on climate

About

on climate

Governance

Investec

change

Investec

change

Governance

NAVIGATING THIS REPORT

We value feedback and invite questions and comments on our reporting. To give feedback on this report, please contact our Group Sustainability division.

CLIMATE AND NATURE - REL ATED FINANCIAL

CLIMATE AND NATURE - REL ATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES 2024

Our operational structure

Our Group climate and

During July 2002, Investec Group Limited (since renamed Investec Limited) implemented a

nature-related report

dual listed companies (DLC) structure and listed its offshore business on the London Stock

Exchange (LSE).

highlights Investec's climate

In terms of our DLC structure, Investec Limited is the holding company of our businesses in

and nature-related matters

Southern Africa, and Investec plc is the holding company of our non-Southern African

over the period 1 April 2023

businesses. Investec Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE)

South Africa (since 1986) and Investec plc on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) (since 2002).

to 31 March 2024.

A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002

We incorporate material information from

and is available on our website

the main geographies in which we operate.

Non-Southern African

Southern African

This report is intended to serve the

operations

operations

information needs of the stakeholder groups

Investec plc

Investec Limited

most affected by our business - clients,

employees, investors, shareholders,

sustainability rating agencies, government,

LSE primary listing

JSE primary listing

regulatory bodies and environmental,

JSE secondary listing

BSE secondary listing

sustainability analysts who will use the

content for an analysis of our climate and

A2X secondary listing

NSX secondary listing

nature-related performance. It also focuses

A2X secondary listing

on the most material aspects of our

business in relation to our climate and

nature-related strategy. This report has

been prepared in accordance with the

recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force

Investec Bank plc

on Climate-related Financial Disclosures).

Investec

Investec Wealth &

EY has provided reasonable or limited

41.25% economic

Bank

Investment

interest

Limited

International Group

assurance over selected environmental

Rathbones Group plc*

performance indicators. The assurance

statement can be found in the 2024 Group

sustainability report on pages 128 to 129.

All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries and associates shown are 100% unless otherwise stated.

* See page 13 in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report for further information on the Combination.

Salient features of the DLC structure

Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and listings, but are bound

together by contractual agreements and mechanisms

Investec operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise

Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec

Limited were a single company

Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no

cross-guarantees between the companies.

TCFD

TCFD

Recommendations

Recommendations

Our purpose

is to create enduring worth.

Our

Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver

mission

exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and

contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.

Our

The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an

distinction

ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses

focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.

Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-

economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in

the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.

Our

Single organisation

philosophies

Meritocracy

Focused businesses

Differentiated, yet integrated

3

Our positioning

Rankings, ratings

About

Our positioning

Risk

Metrics and

Rankings, ratings

TCFD

on climate

and industry

About

on climate

Governance

Strategy

Risk

Metrics

and industry

Appendix

TCFD

Investec

change

management

targets

participation

Recommendations

Investec

change

Governance

Strategy

management

and targets

participation

Appendix

Recommendations

Our strategy defines the strategic choices we make in pursuit of our purpose of creating enduring worth.

We have formulated our strategy with a balanced consideration of our stakeholders' needs and priorities.

Our stakeholders

Clients | People | Communities | Planet | Shareholders |

Our growth objectives

Continued

Accelerate and

Further develop

Purpose

execution with

scale growth

connected client

discipline to drive

initiatives

ecosystems

optimisation of

across business

returns

units and

geographies

Strategic

intent

Our strategic

Growth

Underpinned by

Simplify

direction

objectives

Focus

Grow

further integrating sustainability into our business strategy by:

Positively

Operating

Partnering with

Providing profitable,

Actively

contributing to

responsibly

our clients and

impactful and

advocating for

the SDGs and in

and ethically

philanthropy partners

sustainable products

industry alignment

aligning with our

to maximise

and services

and best practice

chosen SDGs

positive impact

Climate action

As a member of the Net-Zero Banking

In the year under review, we introduced an

Alliance, we have embraced specific and

enhanced Sustainable and Transition Finance

measurable targets that challenge us to direct

Classification Framework to guide our decision-

financial flows toward positive outcomes for

making processes as we actively pursue our 2050

our planet and society. I'm proud to note that

net-zero ambition. We have established

Investec remained carbon neutral within our

Sustainable Business Forums in both the UK and

Scope 1, Scope 2, and operational Scope 3

South Africa that develop and integrate

emissions for the sixth year.

sustainability strategies into our business

processes, commercial plays, and incentive

frameworks, addressing our own aspirations as

Our ambition to achieve net zero by 2050

well as the expectations of our stakeholders.

is underpinned by a three-pronged

Efforts to influence our client ecosystem have

strategy:

focused on improving the quality and accuracy of

1.

Meeting our fossil fuel exposure

our Scope 3 financed emissions rather than

expanding the scope of asset classes included in

commitments

these calculations. While we acknowledge that this

2.

Driving sustainable and transition

is just the beginning, we recognise the importance

finance activities

of active client engagement and advocating for

3.

Influencing our clients and suppliers to

better data quality and sustainability practices. We

effectively pursue decarbonisation.

remain committed to driving positive change,

enhancing our environmental impact, and

promoting sustainable practices within our

We have committed to achieving zero coal

industry and various high-emitting sectors where

exposure in our Investec plc loan book by

we may extend financing.

31 March 2027, and zero thermal coal

We are developing and rigorously testing targets

exposure across the Group by 31 March 2030.

across these three channels of impact, to be

As of 31 March 2023, we ceased all limited

released by the end of March 2025 and integrated

recourse project financing to new thermal coal

with Executive key performance indicators (KPIs),

mines, regardless of jurisdiction. Additionally,

ensuring that leaders are held accountable for

we will no longer finance any new oil and gas

achieving our sustainability ambitions.

extraction, exploration, or production from

Achieving a just and equitable transition to net

1 January 2035. Our fossil fuel exposure as a

percentage of our loan book was 1.98% (2023:

zero emissions requires the cooperation of diverse

1.84%).

stakeholders. Our collaborative efforts extend to

industry initiatives such as Climate Action 100+

and the African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA). We are also piloting reporting against the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, coordinated by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa.

Stakeholder engagement

Governance at Investec transcends regulatory

This year we conducted a double materiality

mandates. We remain committed to upholding

assessment to identify and evaluate our most

the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global

significant sustainability-related impacts,

Compact, which encompass human rights,

opportunities and risks. In the interests of a

labour, environment, and anti-corruption. We

balanced and transparent evaluation, we

actively support the international agenda to

engaged a third party to conduct the

eradicate human trafficking, slavery, forced

assessment and gather feedback from our

labour, and child labour. In compliance with

stakeholders. The outcome of this exercise

section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015,

was a comprehensive understanding and

we have published annual modern slavery

deeper insights into the sustainability topics

statements, which are available on our website.

that are material to Investec and our impact on

We have considered the recommendations

society and the environment. This assessment

informs our sustainability strategy, ensuring we

from the South African Prudential Authority,

focus on material topics and drive impactful

published in 2023, which include two guidance

action. This work also meant that we stayed

notes on climate risk disclosures and climate-

abreast of new regulations, particularly the

related risk practices for banks.

European Union (EU) CSRD.

We also considered the recommendations for

sustainability-related disclosures from IFRS S1

Concluding thoughts

and IFRS S2 and have incorporated the double

materiality requirements as guided by the

In summary, our commitment to sustainability,

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

(CSRD).

purpose, inclusivity, and community

Our annual Principles for Responsible

engagement has positioned us as a company

that drives positive change and sees

Investment (PRI) report submissions document

sustainability as part of its core commercial

our proactive approach to responsible

strategy. We will continue to pursue this

investment and corporate integrity. The report

agenda with energy and passion as we seek

for the year ended 31 March 2023 was our final

out more opportunities to create enduring

submission as a co-signatory with the UK

worth in the world.

Wealth & Investment franchise, following the

completion of the Rathbones combination in

September 2023.

Marc Kahn

Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

Our positioning

About

Our positioning

on climate

About

on climate

Investec

change

Investec

change

We acknowledge the intricacy and immediacy of climate change and take into account the potential dangers and advantages it brings to the worldwide economy. Furthermore, climate change is also becoming increasingly influential in the deterioration of biodiversity and the natural environment, which are fundamental to the sustainability of our planet. We support the objectives of the Paris Agreement, which aim to limit the rise in global average temperature to significantly below 2°C compared to pre- industrial levels and strive towards achieving a limit of 1.5°C.

100%

Carbon

Net zero

Refreshed our

55.99%

net-zero

of Scope 2 energy

neutral

by 2050

climate

of renewables

sourced from renewables

within our energy

from renewable sources

within our own

as part of our

impact

lending portfolio

operations for the

commitment to the

using green tariffs and

globally

renewable electricity

past six financial

Net-Zero Banking

roadmap

March 2023: 50.90%^

years

Alliance

Climate

certificates where feasible

Zero

1.98%*

0.08%

Zero

thermal

lending to fossil fuels

lending to coal as a % of

appetite

coal exposure

as a % of gross core loans

gross core loans and

and advances globally

advances globally (£24mn)

for limited recourse project

in our loan book by

(£617mn)

March 2023: 0.11%^ (£35mn)

financing to new thermal coal

31 March 2030

Scope 3 financed emissions

2.52mn tCO2e

for the Group

March 2022: 3.25mn** tCO2e)

Six asset classes

measured in terms of climate emissions and climate alignment pathways:

2024

March 2023: 1.84%

mines, regardless of jurisdiction

(£564mn)

Remained supportive of

Founding

Released a public

Piloting reporting against the

the Partnership for

TNFD recommendations,

Biodiversity Accounting

member

statement

coordinated by

Nature

Financials

FSD Africa

(PBAF) to

of the African Natural

Capital Alliance (ANCA)

on Investec Group's

assess and disclose our

commitment to biodiversity

impact and dependencies

Real estate

Motor vehicles

Power

generation

Mortgages

Aviation

Listed

investments

