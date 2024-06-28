INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
REASONABLY ASSURED INFORMATION
Denotes selected information that has been externally assured. Refer to EY's reasonable assurance report for details on the scope of the assurance
PAGE REFERENCES
Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report
WEBSITE
Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com and other websites
REPORTING STANDARD
Denotes our consideration of a reporting standard
BASIS OF REPORTING
Indicates information on basis of reporting is available on our website
Contents
01 About Investec
2024 snapshot
Reporting scope, boundary and framework Our purpose
Our strategic objectives
02
Sustainability at Investec
Message from our Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer
Double materiality process and material topics
Stakeholder engagement
Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals
Our SDG impact
Applying the sustainability framework to our business
Value creation through the Six Capitals
Ratings and rankings in the sustainability indices
03
Commitment to our people
Our people practices
Key themes for the year under review
People dashboard
04
Commitment to our communities
Our approach
Education and learnerships
Entrepreneurship and job creation
Environment and other philanthropy
Staff volunteerism
Community dashboard
05
Commitment to the environment
and climate change
Our position on climate change and nature preservation Our climate change and nature-aligned framework Our commitment to net zero by 2050
Managing and mitigating climate change within our operations
Environmental highlights Carbon footprint tables
Addressing climate change, biodiversity and sustainability risks and opportunities within our business
ESG breakdown of our loan book Fossil fuel exposures
05
Commitment to the environment and climate
change continued
Equator Principles
Our progress and future plans
Environment dashboard
06
Sustainable finance and investment
Highlights
Sustainable finance framework
Sustainable finance
SDG 4: Quality education
SDG 6: Clean water and sanitation
SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy
SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure
SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities
SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production
SDG 17: Partnership for the goals
Sustainable investment
07
Governance, risk and compliance
Introduction
Board oversight for sustainability
Board composition
Responsibility of Board-appointed committees and
Executive members
Operational resilience
Compliance
Governance within our supply chain
IT security and risk management
Environmental risk management
Responsible investing and sustainability
Governance, risk and compliance dashboard
08
Appendix
Net-zero climate impact roadmap
Independent assurance statement
Policies and practices
Glossary
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
About
Investec
A distinctive banking and wealth management business creating sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
1
2024 SNAPSHOT
People
2.1%
learning and development spend as a % of staff costs
2023: 1.8%
Target: >1.5%
49.7%
50.3%
female
male
2023: 49.4% female
50.6% male
7 231
permanent employees*
2023: 8 292
Mean gender pay gap**
Investec
Investec
Limited:
plc:
27.2%
20.8%
2023: 28.2%
2023: 32.6%
Communities
Achieved
1.1%
£10.0mn Group community spend as a % of Group operating profit*** against our target of >1%
2023: 1.1%#; £10.3mn
2 260
young people supported through Arrival in the UK in the past
15 years
2023: 2 108 learners
6%
7%
maths
science
Promaths contribution to South Africa's national distinctions
2022 academic year: 5% in maths and science respectively
9 399
staff volunteering hours with 3 420 staff^ involved
2023: 10 510 hours; 2 241 staff^
Environment and climate change
Fossil fuels as a % of loans and advances
1.98%
2023: 1.84%
Fossil fuels
Stopped all limited recourse project financing to new thermal coal mines
Investec Group committed to zero thermal coal exposure in our loan book by 31 March 2030
Coal as a % of loans and advances
0.08%
2023: 0.11%#
Target: Zero thermal coal exposure in our loan book by 31 March 2030
Disclosed our Scope 3 financed emissions
for the third year with a strategy to reach net zero by 2050
Sustainable finance and investment
Enhanced
our sustainable and finance classification framework
$54.4mn
raised by Investec Wealth & Investment International at 31 March 2024 through the Global Sustainable Equity Fund
€110mn
Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for a solar photovoltaic portfolio financing
R4.5bn
sustainability-linked loan with a South African retailer with KPIs linked to reducing food waste and greenhouse gas emissions
Governance
58%
women on the Board at 31 March 2024
2023: 43%
Basis of Reporting (BoR)
Released our first BoR that is available on our website
99%
of all staff globally completed our annual information security awareness training
2023: 90%
42%
of Board members are persons of colour
2023: 43%
GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
- Decrease in numbers following completion of the Rathbones transaction in September 2023.
- Gender pay gap stats are reported a year in arrears. The 2024 plc figures exclude IW&I UK resulting in a reduced gap.
- Before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non-operating items, taxation and after other non-controlling interests.
- Restated with immaterial impact.
- Some staff attended more than one volunteering event.
INVESTEC
2
Reporting scope, boundary and framework
Our Group sustainability report highlights Investec's sustainability performance over the period 1 April 2023 to
31 March 2024.
Our operational structure
During July 2002, Investec Group Limited (since renamed Investec Limited) implemented a dual listed companies (DLC) structure and listed its offshore business on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
In terms of our DLC structure, Investec Limited is the holding company of our businesses in Southern Africa, and Investec plc is the holding company of our non-Southern African businesses. Investec Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) South Africa (since 1986) and Investec plc on the LSE (since 2002).
A circular on the establishment of our DLC structure was issued on 20 June 2002 and is available on our website.
Our DLC structure and main operating subsidiaries and associates
Oversight
Investec operates under a DLC structure. The DLC Social and Ethics Committee (DLC SEC), a sub-committee of the Board, is responsible for monitoring the non-financial elements of Group sustainability. The DLC SEC consists of the following Board members:
N Newton-King (Chair) (DLC Board) M Mthombeni (IBL Board)
J Nyker (DLC Board) F Titi (Group CE)
We incorporate material information from the main geographies in which we operate.
This report is intended to serve the information needs of the stakeholder groups most affected by our business - clients, employees, investors, shareholders, sustainability rating agencies, government, regulatory bodies and environmental, sustainability analysts who will use the content for an analysis of our sustainability performance. It also focuses on the most material aspects of our business in relation to our sustainability strategy. This report has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards. Our approach to reporting also follows the guidance from the King Code of Governance Principles for South Africa (King IV).
An index of the GRI Standards' indicators, together with our response
Non-Southern African operations
Investec plc
LSE primary listing
JSE secondary listing
A2X secondary listing
Investec Bank plc
41.25% economic interest
Rathbones Group plc
Southern African operations
Investec Limited
JSE primary listing
BSE secondary listing
NSX secondary listing
A2X secondary listing
Investec
Investec
Wealth &
Bank
Investment
Limited
International
Group
In South Africa, we established a Sustainable Business Forum, inspired by the success of a similar forum in the UK.
These forums have been instrumental in integrating sustainability considerations into our banking processes, commercial strategies, and incentive frameworks, addressing the demands and expectations of our stakeholders. Feedback on relevant sustainability matters is provided at the DLC ESG Executive Committee and reported to the DLC SEC. The DLC SEC met four times during the reporting period.
We include material stakeholder interests on sustainability matters, including environmental and social impacts, in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and
REPORT 2024
to each of them, can be found on our website: www.investec.com
Assurance
EY has provided reasonable assurance over selected environmental, people and community spend key performance indicators. The assurance statement can be found on page 128 in this report.
All shareholdings in the ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries and associates shown are 100% unless otherwise stated.
Salient features of the DLC structure
- Investec plc and Investec Limited are separate legal entities and listings, but are bound together by contractual agreements and mechanisms
- Investec operates as if it is a single unified economic enterprise
- Shareholders have common economic and voting interests as if Investec plc and Investec Limited were a single company
- Creditors, however, are ring-fenced to either Investec plc or Investec Limited as there are no cross-guarantees between the companies.
strategic annual report. This Group sustainability report consolidates our material sustainability matters and provides additional disclosures that are required by our numerous stakeholders. The Group sustainability report supports the information included in the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report. The Investec Group's 2024 climate and nature- related financial disclosures report provides disclosures on our material climate and nature-related matters.
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY
3
Our purpose
is to create enduring worth.
Our
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver
mission
exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and
contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
Our
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an
distinction
ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses
focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-
economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in
the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Our
Single organisation
philosophies
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Material employee ownership
Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance.
Our
Deep client partnerships, built on trust and Out of the Ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business
values
We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders
We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do
We are committed to living in society, not off it
We embrace our responsibility to the environment
We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world
We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility
We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters
and unwavering adherence to our values
We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves.
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
4
Our strategy defines the strategic choices we make in pursuit of our purpose of creating enduring worth.
We have formulated our strategy with a balanced consideration of our stakeholders' needs and priorities.
Our stakeholders
Clients | People | Communities | Planet | Shareholders
Our growth objectives
Continued
Purpose
execution with
discipline to drive
optimisation of
returns
Accelerate and scale growth initiatives
Further develop connected client ecosystems across business units and geographies
Strategic
intent
Our strategic
Growth
Underpinned by
Simplify
direction
objectives
Focus
Grow
Culture and
values
Deepening our entrepreneurial culture
(Out of the Ordinary: speed of execution & client experience)
Continuous digitalisation
Strategic use of data
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
further integrating sustainability into our business strategy by:
Positively
Operating
Partnering with our
Providing profitable,
contributing and
responsibly and
clients and
impactful and
aligning to the
ethically
philanthropy
sustainable
SDGs
partners to maximise
products and
positive impact
services
Actively
advocating for
industry alignment and best practice
INVESTEC GROUP
5
Sustainability
at Investec
Our purpose is to create enduring worth.
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
6
Message from our Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer
"At Investec, sustainability is not a choice but an imperative where our efforts focus not only on reducing adverse effects but also on creating positive impact. We are working harder than ever towards a sustainable and equitable world."
Marc Kahn, Chief Strategy and Sustainability
Officer
Our purpose
In the financial year ended 31 March 2024, Investec continued to fortify its commitment to creating enduring worth.
Central to this organisational purpose is that sustainability is integral to our business. The time has passed for organisations that make returns without considering the impact this may have on broader society and our planet. Our commercial strategies work with a multiple stakeholder perspective from inception, and we are conscious about the impact they make in the world.
Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we have focused on two key areas where we are best placed to make a lasting impact: climate action (SDG 13) and reducing inequalities (SDG 10). This report offers a transparent and unvarnished account of the strides we have made, celebrating noteworthy achievements while highlighting areas where further progress is needed.
Our leadership team continues to devise strategies that generate sustainable value for our clients, our people, our communities and the environment, and holds itself accountable to these outcomes. Investec executives attended various learning programmes and events during the year that ensure we are at the forefront of the sustainability challenges we need to appreciate to keep the company relevant, competitive and conscious in a fast changing landscape.
We have also developed a foundational sustainability learning module designed to give all employees an understanding of how sustainability impacts our operations, and we plan to evolve this over the coming years. This module was rolled out in the UK in May 2024 and in South Africa in June 2024. By continuing to weave sustainability into our culture we are working to ensure an enduring future for our business. I am encouraged and inspired by the enthusiasm with which this has been embraced by colleagues. Their dedication on this score has been instrumental in Investec being recognised as an industry leader in the sustainability space (see page 26).
Climate action
As a member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, we have embraced specific and measurable targets that challenge us to direct financial flows towards positive outcomes for our planet and society. I'm proud to note that Investec remained carbon neutral within our Scope 1, Scope 2 and operational Scope 3 emissions for the sixth year.
Our ambition to achieve net zero by 2050 is underpinned by a three-pronged strategy:
- Meeting our fossil fuel exposure commitments
- Driving sustainable and transition finance activities
- Influencing our clients and suppliers to effectively pursue decarbonisation.
We have committed to achieving zero coal exposure in our Investec plc loan book by 31 March 2027, and zero thermal coal exposure across the Group by 31 March 2030. As of 31 March 2023, we ceased all limited recourse project financing to new thermal coal mines, regardless of jurisdiction. Additionally, we will no longer finance any new oil and gas extraction, exploration or production from
1 January 2035. Our fossil fuel exposure as a percentage of our loan book was 1.98% (2023: 1.84%).
In the year under review, we introduced an enhanced Sustainable and Transition Finance Classification Framework to guide our decision- making processes as we actively pursue our
2050 net-zero ambition. We have established Sustainable Business Forums in both the UK and South Africa that develop and integrate sustainability strategies into our business processes, commercial plays, and incentive frameworks, addressing our own aspirations as well as the expectations of our stakeholders.
Efforts to influence our client ecosystem have focused on improving the quality and accuracy of our Scope 3 financed emissions rather than expanding the scope of asset classes included in these calculations. While we acknowledge that this is just the beginning, we recognise the importance of active client engagement and advocating for better quality data and sustainability practices. We remain committed to driving positive change, enhancing our environmental impact, and promoting sustainable practices within our industry and various high- emitting sectors where we may extend financing.
We are developing and rigorously testing targets across these three channels of impact, to be released in FY2025 and integrated with Executive KPIs, ensuring that leaders are held accountable for achieving our sustainability ambitions.
Achieving a just and equitable transition to net- zero emissions requires the cooperation of diverse stakeholders. Our collaborative efforts extend to industry initiatives such as Climate Action 100+ and the African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA). We are also piloting reporting against the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, coordinated by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa.
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
7
Message from our Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer continued
Reduced inequalities
Investec is dedicated to fostering a purposeful, inclusive culture. As part of our One Investec strategy, we have engaged in culture conversations to unify our employee value proposition.
We have made strides in Board diversity and voluntarily disclosed our ethnicity pay gap in the UK, where, at 31 March 2024 our mean hourly pay gap was 17% (2023: 15.1%). We are making progress in narrowing this gap and will continue to manage it in South Africa. We made notable strides in improving diversity at Board level. At year-end, women made up 58% of the Investec Group Board (2023: 43%), while the representation of persons of colour held steady at 42% (2023: 43%), as defined by the UK Listing Rules.
Our diversity and inclusion spectrum now encompasses neurodivergence, and we have reviewed global trends to shape our strategy and response.
We have established consultative forums in both the UK and South Africa, chaired by members of relevant management teams, and remain focused on increasing the representation of under-represented groups in strategic decision-making. Integral to our culture is the notion that employees should bring their whole, authentic selves to work. We believe that only an authentically inclusive environment can unlock the full potential of our diverse workforce and drive innovation and success.
Investec's culture also values curiosity, encourages individual expression, and empowers employees to drive their own learning. This is evident in our increasing investment in employee development. Our learning and development spend as a percentage of staff costs was 2.1% (2023: 1.8%), surpassing our >1.5% target.
Investec's community spend as a % of Group operating profit in the past financial year was 1.1% (2023: 1.3%) against a target of >1%. These funds were invested in various initiatives driving social impact through education and skills development.
In South Africa, the Youth Employment Services (YES) programme, of which we are a founding member, aims to create employment opportunities for young people, equipping them with essential skills and experience. By merging our learning model with our YES commitment, we have been able to provide YES interns with formal learnership opportunities once they complete their YES internship, enabling them to gain accredited qualifications that further enhance their skills and employability. In the past six years, we have placed 3 671 youth in YES internships.
Our Investec-sponsored Promaths initiative is focused on improving high school learners' performance in maths and science, increasing their chances of obtaining university admission and securing bursaries or scholarships. In 2023, Promaths contributed 6%of the country's national distinctions in maths and 7% in science respectively (2022: 5% for both maths and science).
In the UK we were active across a range of community activities which included the launch a new partnership with The Conservation Volunteers, and celebrated 15 years working with Arrival Education - over 500 of our colleagues supporting over 2 500 young people throughout the partnership. Additionally, through our social incubation programme, Investec Beyond Business, we helped launch six social start-ups in partnership with the Bromley by Bow Centre, bringing the total up to 62 over 12 years.
Through our continued support and engagement in these important community programmes, we strive to create a brighter future for young people and the societies in which we operate.
Governance
Governance at Investec transcends regulatory mandates. We remain committed to upholding the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, which encompass human rights, labour, environment and anti- corruption. We actively support the international agenda to eradicate human trafficking, slavery, forced labour and child labour. In compliance with Section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015, we have published our annual modern slavery statements, which are available on
our website.
We have considered the recommendations from the South African Prudential Authority, published in 2023, which include two guidance notes on climate risk disclosures and climate-related risk practices for banks.
We also considered the recommendations from IFRS S1 and S2 sustainability-disclosure standards and have incorporated the double materiality requirements as guided by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Our annual Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) report submissions, document our proactive approach to responsible investment and corporate integrity. The report for the year ended
31 March 2023 was our final submission as a co-signatory with the UK Wealth
- Investment franchise, following the W&I UK and Rathbones Combination in September 2023.
Stakeholder engagement
This year we conducted a double materiality assessment to identify and evaluate our most significant sustainability-related impacts, opportunities and risks. In the interests of a balanced and transparent evaluation, we engaged a third party to conduct the assessment and gather feedback from our stakeholders. The outcome of this exercise was a comprehensive understanding and deeper insights into the sustainability topics that are material to Investec and our impact on society and the environment. This assessment informs our sustainability strategy, ensuring we focus on material topics and drive impactful action. This work also meant that we stayed abreast of new regulations, particularly the European Union (EU) CSRD.
Concluding thoughts
In summary, our commitment to sustainability, purpose, inclusivity and community engagement has positioned us as a company that drives positive change and sees sustainability as part of its core commercial strategy. We will continue to pursue this agenda with energy and passion as we seek out more opportunities to create enduring worth in the world.
The material information relating to our sustainability efforts is included throughout the 2024 Investec Group's integrated and strategic annual report. This report expands on the Investec Group's 2024 integrated and strategic annual report. It provides additional information as required by our many sustainability stakeholders regarding our performance and progress in terms of the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles, how we are integrating sustainability into our activities and the opportunities in relation to the SDGs.
Marc Kahn
Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer
INVESTEC GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
8
