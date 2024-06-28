2021 LTI performance assessment

The growth in Tangible Net Asset Value (TNAV) over the three-year period was above stretch; this was positively influenced by the distribution of the 15% shareholding in Ninety One

The average Return On Risk-Weighted Assets (RoRWA) was above stretch

The Committee assessed culture and values and governance and regulatory relationships at on-target, whilst franchise development and employee relationship development were assessed at stretch

The overall LTI achievement was 154.5% of on-target (100% of maximum opportunity), however this was capped at 135% of on-target in line with the policy.

Full details of the financial and non-financial performance measures and outcomes are outlined on pages 39 to 41.

Exercise of discretion

The Committee considered exercising its discretion in relation to the 2024 STI outcomes, the 2021 LTI vesting and the grant level of the 2024 LTI. The Committee was comfortable that the overall remuneration outcomes were aligned with performance and therefore did not exercise any discretion.

Malus and clawback

The Committee duly and carefully considered, against pre- established criteria, whether malus and/or clawback should be applied to any unvested or vested variable remuneration awards, respectively. The Committee considered significant losses, write-downs and risk events during the year, where applicable and considered whether due governance and process had been adhered to. None of the malus and clawback thresholds were triggered and no application of these mechanisms was needed.

Group-wide employee remuneration

Our remuneration approach is designed to foster a high performance culture that enables an entrepreneurial spirit as well as a strong sense of ownership. We reward our people for the contribution that they make through payment of fixed pay, variable performance bonus, and ownership through a share incentive scheme. We strive to provide a working environment that stimulates extraordinary performance within our risk appetite and prudential limits so that Executive Directors and employees may be positive contributors to clients, our communities and the Group.

Risk consciousness and management is embedded in the organisational culture, from the initiation of transactional activity through to the monitoring of adherence to mandates and limits and throughout everything we do.

The fixed pay comprises salary, role based allowances in certain circumstances, and certain other benefits.

Fixed pay and total reward is generally aligned with local market practice. The general employee pension contribution is funded by the company in addition to the salary and allowances. For the Executive Directors, the pension contribution is deducted from the fixed pay. Therefore on a net basis the Executive Directors are not in a preferential position in relation to pension contributions when compared to the general employee population.