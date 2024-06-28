Audited information
C O N T E N T S
01 Directors' remuneration report
02 Annexures
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
Annual statement from the Remuneration Committee Chair
Remuneration at a glance
9
The Remuneration Committee
14
Proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy
15
Annual report on remuneration
27
Remuneration Code and Pillar 3 disclosures
52
Glossary
55
Corporate information
56
1
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
Directors' remuneration report
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
The Group has delivered a strong performance and the remuneration reflects this performance. This section contains details of remuneration for the 23/24 year and the proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy
IN THIS SECTION
- Annual statement from the Remuneration Committee Chair
- Remuneration at a glance
- The Remuneration Committee
- Proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy
27 Annual report on remuneration
52 Remuneration Code and Pillar 3 disclosures
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
ANNUAL STATEMENT FROM THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE CHAIR
Annual statement from the Remuneration Committee Chair
Henrietta Baldock
24 June 2024
Eligible to
Attended
attend
Henrietta Baldock (Chair)
8
8
Nicky Newton-King
8
8
Philip Hourquebie
8
8
Zarina Bassa
8
8
Key achievements in FY 2024
- Engaged extensively with our key shareholders and key shareholder bodies in the development of the proposed new Directors' Remuneration Policy. This includes amendments taking into account the removal of the "bonus cap" in the UK and feedback from the shareholders and shareholder bodies
- Extensive time spent on the development of new sustainability performance measures to be incorporated in the revised Directors' Remuneration Policy
- Embedded further alignment of the remuneration structure of the Group Executive Team and business unit executives to the Directors' Remuneration Policy
Areas of focus in FY 2025
- Continue to support further rigour in the approach to performance and the implications for reward throughout the organisation
- Implement further alignment of the remuneration structure of senior employees throughout the organisation with the Directors' Remuneration Policy
- Ensure our remuneration policy supports key people initiatives including succession planning, mobility and belonging, inclusion and diversity
- Continue to develop and enhance our Sustainability framework
- Continue to consider initiatives to support our employees under the banner "Power of Purpose"
In this section
•
Performance in the year
•
Proposed Directors'
•
Remuneration overview for
Remuneration Policy
•
Compliance and
the year
•
Executive Director
governance statement
•
Response to shareholder
outcomes
•
Exercise of discretion
feedback
•
Non-Executive Director fees
•
Malus and clawback
•
Looking ahead
•
Group-wide employee
•
Approvals
remuneration
Dear shareholders
On behalf of the Board and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee (the "Committee"), I am pleased to introduce the Directors' remuneration report for the year. We appreciate the constructive engagements we had with our shareholders and executives during the year.
Performance in the year
The Group has continued to deliver a strong financial performance notwithstanding the uncertain operating environment that prevailed throughout the financial year. This performance demonstrates the continued success in our client acquisition strategies which underpinned the increased client activity and loan book growth, supported by the tailwind from the higher interest rate environment. We achieved 8% adjusted operating profit growth to £884.5 million and a Return on Equity (RoE) of 14.6%.
Revenue growth was underpinned by the strong performance from the corporate client franchises in both geographies and Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) in South Africa.The strong revenue performance was supported by continued client acquisition, growth in average lending books, higher average interest rates, higher trading income and increased client activity. Revenue growth was impacted by the IFRS accounting implications of the strategic actions.
We continue to maintain strong capital and liquidity levels while striving to provide improved shareholder returns, including dividends.
Full details of our performance for the year can be found in the section 'Our Performance' in the Investec Group's integrated and strategic annual report 2024.
Remuneration overview for the year
In August 2021 shareholders approved a revised Directors' Remuneration Policy that we believe is aligned with our strategy to simplify and focus the business for growth, through three strategic objectives:
- Connected client ecosystems;
- Growth initiatives; and
- Optimisation of returns. Enabled by:
- Speed of Execution;
- Digitalisation; and
- Strategic use of data.
4
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
ANNUAL STATEMENT FROM THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE CHAIR CONTINUED
Performance against targets:
Below, we cover the salient features of the 2024 remuneration achievements, illustrated through the lens of the Group Chief Executive remuneration outcomes.
- Short-termincentive (STI) overall achievement against both the financial and non-financial measures was between on- target and stretch
- Long-termIncentive (LTI) achievement against the financial measures achieved stretch level and between on-target and stretch for the non-financial measures
Remuneration Awarded -
2023
2024
Group Chief Executive
(£'000)
(£'000)
% change
Fixed Remuneration
1 040
1 087
4.5 %
Personal Security Benefit1
89
46
(48.3)%
STI
1 568
1 441
(8.1)%
LTI2
832
869
4.5 %
Total Remuneration
3 529
3 443
(2.4)%
Fixed remuneration increased by 4.5% which was below the general employee population increase of approximately 6% and the UK inflation level of 7.9% in June of 2023.
STI reduced by 8.1% year-on-year; the outcomes were assessed at between on-target and stretch against increased targets. Year-on-year EPS growth was 13.4% and total shareholder return was 27%.
Single Figure of Remuneration -
2023
2024
Group Chief Executive
(£'000)
(£'000)
% change
Fixed Remuneration
1 040
1 087
4.5 %
Personal Security Benefit1
89
46
(48.3)%
STI
1 568
1 441
(8.1)%
LTI3
4 804
2 663
(44.6)%
Total Remuneration
7 501
5 237
(30.2)%
- The value of this benefit is not included in variable remuneration calculations
- The 2024 LTI Grant is conditional on performance measures over a three-year period ending 31 March 2027
- The 2021 LTI award is assessed over a three year period, in line with UK regulatory requirements. The award vests in equal proportions over the five- year period commencing on 28 May 2024 with an additional 12 months retention post vesting
The Committee believes that the Executive Directors have performed very well against increased targets. The targets were technically adjusted to reflect the impact of the increased equity after the conclusion of the Rathbones combination.
The remuneration outcomes are reflective of the overall financial and non-financial performance for the one- and three-year periods, and are also aligned to the experience of our shareholders and employees. The one- and three-year total shareholder returns for Investec plc were 27% and 211%, respectively, excluding the distribution of the 15% shareholding in Ninety One.
Share price outperformance against our peer group in both the UK and SA over the three-year period positively influenced the 2021 LTI award
Share price appreciation modelling - (£'000s)
3 000
2 663
2 000
1 890
1 850
1 313
540
500
1 000
0
Investec plc +89%
FTSE Banks +40%^
JSE Banks +37%^
LTI share price appreciation
LTI achievement against performance assessment - £350 000
LTI grant - £1 000 000
-
Share price appreciation % increase modelled with the performance of the respective indices during the same three-year period from grant date to vesting date of the 2021 LTI award.
Share price on the first available day of vesting was £5.405 for Investec plc and £1.717 for Ninety One plc. The share price appreciation of £1 313 000 includes both Investec plc and Ninety One plc shares whereas the +89% share price appreciation shown above only relates to Investec plc.
Executive Director outcomes
2024 STI performance assessment
- Group Profit Before Tax (PBT), Group Return-on-Equity (RoE) and the Group Cost to Income ratio outcomes all exceeded on-target
- The Group Cost Growth metric did not achieve the threshold level set
- Strategic objectives achieved the stretch targets set
- Culture and values exceeded the on-target level
- ESG related measures achieved the on-target levels
The overall STI achievement was 66.3% of the maximum opportunity for Fani Titi, Nishlan Samujh and Ciaran Whelan (pro-rata for Ciaran's service as a Group Executive Director). The overall STI achievement was 66.4% of the maximum opportunity for Richard Wainwright (pro-rata for Richard's service as a Group Executive Director). The outcome for Richard Wainwright is slightly different due to 50% of his financial targets being based on the performance of the South African business.
- The PBT and RoE for the South African business exceeded on-target, Cost to Income ratio was at-target, while the Cost Growth metric exceeded threshold
Full details of the financial and non-financial performance measures and outcomes are outlined on pages 35 to 38.
5
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
ANNUAL STATEMENT FROM THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE CHAIR CONTINUED
2021 LTI performance assessment
- The growth in Tangible Net Asset Value (TNAV) over the three-year period was above stretch; this was positively influenced by the distribution of the 15% shareholding in Ninety One
- The average Return On Risk-Weighted Assets (RoRWA) was above stretch
- The Committee assessed culture and values and governance and regulatory relationships at on-target, whilst franchise development and employee relationship development were assessed at stretch
The overall LTI achievement was 154.5% of on-target (100% of maximum opportunity), however this was capped at 135% of on-target in line with the policy.
Full details of the financial and non-financial performance measures and outcomes are outlined on pages 39 to 41.
Exercise of discretion
The Committee considered exercising its discretion in relation to the 2024 STI outcomes, the 2021 LTI vesting and the grant level of the 2024 LTI. The Committee was comfortable that the overall remuneration outcomes were aligned with performance and therefore did not exercise any discretion.
Malus and clawback
The Committee duly and carefully considered, against pre- established criteria, whether malus and/or clawback should be applied to any unvested or vested variable remuneration awards, respectively. The Committee considered significant losses, write-downs and risk events during the year, where applicable and considered whether due governance and process had been adhered to. None of the malus and clawback thresholds were triggered and no application of these mechanisms was needed.
Group-wide employee remuneration
Our remuneration approach is designed to foster a high performance culture that enables an entrepreneurial spirit as well as a strong sense of ownership. We reward our people for the contribution that they make through payment of fixed pay, variable performance bonus, and ownership through a share incentive scheme. We strive to provide a working environment that stimulates extraordinary performance within our risk appetite and prudential limits so that Executive Directors and employees may be positive contributors to clients, our communities and the Group.
Risk consciousness and management is embedded in the organisational culture, from the initiation of transactional activity through to the monitoring of adherence to mandates and limits and throughout everything we do.
The fixed pay comprises salary, role based allowances in certain circumstances, and certain other benefits.
Fixed pay and total reward is generally aligned with local market practice. The general employee pension contribution is funded by the company in addition to the salary and allowances. For the Executive Directors, the pension contribution is deducted from the fixed pay. Therefore on a net basis the Executive Directors are not in a preferential position in relation to pension contributions when compared to the general employee population.
All employees are generally eligible for an annual bonus and/or short-term incentive based on a mix of financial and non-financial measures. Non-financial performance is more heavily weighted for non-revenue generating employees when determining their bonus.
In principle, all employees are eligible for, and the majority receive, long-term share incentives; this is designed to give our people a sense of ownership, so they feel invested in the organisation.
The Committee considered whether any performance adjustments, in the form of malus and/or clawback were applicable and should have been applied.
Proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy
We are proposing a new three-year remuneration policy, for the year commencing 1 April 2024, which we believe is aligned to our strategy through three strategic objectives:
- Connected client ecosystems;
- Growth initiatives; and
- Optimisation of returns.
Enabled by:
- Speed of Execution;
- Digitalisation; and
- Strategic use of data.
The current Directors' Remuneration Policy was approved by Investec shareholders at the AGM held on 5 August 2021, and amended at the AGM held on 4 August 2022. It received 91.6% of votes in favour at the most recent AGM in August 2023.
Our principles for executive remuneration are as follows:
- Align with the higher of UK or South African regulations and market best practice;
- Greater alignment with shareholder expectations over the medium to long-term;
- Clearly link executive remuneration to long-term performance;
- A material proportion of remuneration is at risk;
- Flexibility to amend targets (only prospectively on award) during the policy period in measures such as Sustainability and other performance measures to reflect changing context, business objectives and strategy; and
- Cascade the executive remuneration principles into the organisation where appropriate.
We engaged in an extensive consultation exercise with our major shareholders and other key stakeholders including the Investment Association and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) in the development of our proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy. These engagements were extremely helpful and we amended our proposed policy to incorporate some of the feedback. The policy incorporates the flexibility provided by the UK PRA and FCA's decision with effect from October 2023 to permit firms, including Investec, to set maximum ratios between variable and fixed pay for Material Risk Takers (MRTs) as they consider to be appropriate, no longer limited to a ratio of 2:1*.
- Since 2014, UK (and EU) regulations required certain firms, including Investec, to limit the ratio of variable to fixed pay for Remuneration Code Staff or Material Risk Takers (MRTs), being employees whose professional activities are deemed to have a material impact on the firm's risk profile, to 1:1 or 2:1 if shareholders approved it (as Investec shareholders did in 2014). EU regulations on this provision continue to apply so MRTs of any of Investec's EU entities or branches will remain subject to the ratio of 2:1 for so long as the relevant EU regulations continue to be in place.
6
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
ANNUAL STATEMENT FROM THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE CHAIR CONTINUED
The new ratio for Executive Directors, set by the DLC Remuneration Committee, is set out within the proposed DLC Directors' Remuneration Policy.
The key proposed changes to the policy are:
- Reduce fixed pay by one third, £375,000 for the Chief Executive, from the current proposed of £1,125,000 to £750,000;
- Convert the reduced fixed pay of £375,000 into long-term shares subject to performance conditions, with an increase in variable remuneration of £675,000 for on-target performance (a 1.8x "swap ratio");
- Reduce the Short-Term Incentive (STI) by £75,000 for the Chief Executive for on-target performance and pay 35.0% in cash, although the overall proportion of total remuneration granted in shares will not be reduced;
- The Long-term incentive (LTI) grant will increase to 48% of on-target remuneration compared to 29% in the current policy for on-target performance, with maximum vesting capped at 145%;
- Total Variable Remuneration will be 78% of on-target total remuneration compared to 64% in the current scheme;
- Total on-target remuneration at grant increases to £3,450,000 from £3,150,000 a 9.5% increase;
- Total maximum remuneration at grant increases to £4,500,000 from £3,940,000 a 14% increase. The current variable to fixed pay ratio regulatory cap of 2x on grant (effectively 2.5x) will be replaced by a new internal cap of 5x the new lower level of fixed pay;
- Mandatory shareholding requirement increased from 200% to 300% of fixed pay; the pound value remains unchanged; and
- The weighting of the Sustainability measures has increased within the non-financial measures in both the STI and LTI, and we have included culture in a risk and culture modifier.
In the period since 2014 when, under CRDIV the 2:1 bonus cap was introduced, both the fixed pay and variable remuneration opportunity have reduced significantly. As an example, in the 2020 Remuneration Policy, both fixed pay and total remuneration opportunity were reduced by approximately 25% for Executive Directors. As a result of these adjustments since that period the Committee are comfortable the proposed variable to fixed pay ratio is appropriate.
The Committee believes that the policy is fit for purpose, is aligned with the strategy of the Group and the interests of shareholders, and provides appropriate levels of reward in the context of pre-set targets and performance for the Executive Directors.
The Committee also believes the policy is more closely aligned to market practice and peers in both the UK and SA market:
- The fixed and variable pay opportunities align more closely to the SA market given the 2:1 variable to fixed pay cap has been removed; and
- Increased weighting on Sustainability measures within the non-financial metrics is more common in the UK market.
The new variable to fixed pay maximum ratio(s) for UK Material Risk Takers (MRTs ) who are not Executive Directors will be set by the DLC Remuneration Committee consulting with the IBP Remuneration Committee from time to time taking into account market practice, applicable rules and guidance from UK PRA and FCA, enabling Investec to reduce fixed pay costs over time and increase the amount of pay subject to performance. MRTs of Investec's EU entities or branches will remain subject to the ratio of 2:1 for as long as the relevant EU regulations continue to be
in place.
Compliance and governance statement
The remuneration report complies with the provisions of Schedule 8 of the Large- and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) Regulations 2008 (as amended), the UK Corporate Governance Code, the UK Companies Act 2006, the Rules of the UK Listing Authority, the UK Financial Conduct Authority rules, the UK PRA and FCA Remuneration Code, the South African King IV Code of Corporate Practice and Conduct, the South African Companies Act 2008, the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the South African Notice on the Governance and Risk Management Framework for Insurers 2014.
Pillar 3 disclosures can be found in the Group Pillar 3 annual disclosure report 2024.
Response to shareholder feedback
We undertook extensive consultation with our key shareholders in the year, focusing on our new proposed remuneration policy. As a result of this engagement there were a number of amendments to the policy design including a reduction in variable remuneration opportunity compared with the original proposal. The proposed policy will be taken to the 2024 AGM for shareholder approval.
We look forward to consulting further with our key shareholders and other relevant bodies in the run up to the AGM, as we normally do.
Revised Group medium-term targets
(to 31 March 2027)
The Group is committed to deliver returns above our cost of capital. Strategic execution over the last five years has resulted in structural improvement in Group performance, leading us to revise our post Rathbones combination (RAT adjusted) targets by 200bps.
Current
Group
IW&I UK combination with Rathbones results in a
targets
c.100bps reduction in Group ROE given an
(RAT
increased equity base, technically adjusting the
adjusted):
current ROE target of 12%-16% to 11%-15%
Revised
ROE:
ROTE:
Group
13%-17%
14%-18%
targets:
Cost to income ratio:
Credit loss ratio:
< 57%
25-45bps
partly reflecting the
through-the-cycle
400bps benefit from IW&I
(TTC) range
UK deconsolidation
Further information on the Group's revised targets can be found in the Investec Group integrated annual report 2024
7
01
Directors'
Investec Group remuneration report 2024
remuneration report
ANNUAL STATEMENT FROM THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE CHAIR CONTINUED
Forward-looking performance targets
2024 LTI: targets
Threshold
Target
Stretch
3-yr TNAV growth - 2024 grant
20.0 %
35.0 %
50.0 %
3-yr TNAV growth - 2023 grant
18.0 %
33.0 %
52.0 %
3-yr ave. RoE - 2024 grant1
13.5 %
14.0 %
14.5 %
3-yr ave. RoE - 2023 grant
14.0 %
15.0 %
16.0 %
Relative TSR targets remain unchanged.
2025 STI: targets
Threshold
Target
Stretch
RoE - 20251
13.0 %
13.5 %
14.0 %
RoE - 20242
12.4 %
13.4 %
14.9 %
Cost: Income ratio - 20251
57.0 %
54.0 %
51.0 %
Cost: Income ratio - 20242
56.6 %
54.6 %
51.6 %
PBT targets have been set prospectively and will be disclosed in the 2025 Annual Report due to commercial sensitivity.
- The targets have been technically adjusted to reflect the impact of the increased equity post the conclusion of the Rathbones combination
- The targets were technically adjusted to reflect the part-year impact of the increased equity post the conclusion of the Rathbones combination
Looking ahead
Our proposed approach to executive remuneration is designed to incentivise exceptional long-term performance from our executives, adherence to our strategy and to ensure that all stakeholders, including shareholders and employees, are rewarded appropriately.
We are committed to ensuring that we have remuneration structures that support the Group's strategy and align with all stakeholder interests (as appropriate), allowing the Group to deliver strong performance and returns.
Approvals
We are seeking shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM for:
- A binding vote (per the UK Companies Act 2006) on our proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy (pages 17 to 23);
- Our Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy (page 25); and
- Our Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 (pages 27 to 51).
Non-Executive Director fees
The full review of the fee structure for Non-Executive Directors was undertaken during the year, taking into account external benchmarking, the specific level of accountability, risk, complexity, time commitment and responsibilities for each role.
A default increase of 4%, in line with the average UK employee increase, is proposed. However, other specific adjustments were made for certain roles, where appropriate, based on internal and external factors.
The full details of the proposed fees for 2025 are detailed on page 48.
Signed on behalf of the Board
Henrietta Baldock
Chair, DLC Remuneration Committee
24 June 2024
8
