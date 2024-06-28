This year marks Investec's 50th anniversary. Throughout our journey, we have held steadfastly to our purpose of creating enduring worth, our entrepreneurial culture, and our unwavering commitment to our stakeholders.
Investec is committed to being a catalyst for positive change, fostering a more sustainable and equitable future. At this momentous milestone, we look back with humility and forward with confidence, committed to creating enduring worth for the next 50 years and beyond.
Investec. Out of the Ordinary for half a century.
Investec Group integrated annual report 2024
C O N T E N T S
The purpose of this report is to explain how we create, preserve or erode value over time. We explore this through the following sections:
01 Our business overview
An overview of who we are, how we create value, and the stakeholders we create value for. We also explain the environment in which we operate, and outline our most material issues.
02 Strategy and performance Through our strategy we aim to maximise the sustainable integrated value we create.
03 Divisional review
Discussion of the strategic performance of each of our divisions, examining how each part of our business contributes to our overall value creation as a Group.
04 Risk
The risks and opportunities affecting our ability to create value and how we manage them.
05 Sustainability
Through our sustainability strategy, we take a closer look at how we create value across human, natural and social and relationship capital.
06 Governance
How our governance structures support our ability to create value.
07 Remuneration
How executive reward ties to value creation.
08 Annexures
Our reporting suite
Our business at a glance
Our operational structure
13
Our external context
14
Summary of IW&I UK and Rathbones all-share combination
16
Our business model
20
Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)
24
Material topics
38
Group Chief Executive's report
46
Our strategy
54
Our KPI's
60
Revised targets
62
Pro-forma income statements
63
Group Finance Director report
65
UK and Other
73
Specialist Banking
75
Wealth & Investment
82
Group Investments
84
Southern Africa
85
Specialist Banking
87
Wealth & Investment
95
Group Investments
98
Group CRO report
103
Risk management
106
Principal risks
108
Sustainability at Investec
122
Memberships and participation
138
Climate-related disclosures
139
Climate and nature framework
140
Chair's introduction
143
Corporate governance
146
Directors' report
166
Annual statement from the Remuneration Committee Chair
178
Our credit ratings
185
Shareholder analysis
186
Non-financial and sustainability information statement
187
Climate-related disclosures overview
188
Alternative performance measures
203
Glossary
206
Definitions
209
Corporate information
210
OUR REPORTING SUITE
We produce a full suite of reports to cater for the diverse needs of our stakeholders.
Investec Group
integrated and
Investec Group risk
Investec Group annual
Investec Group
strategic report
and governance report
financial statements
remuneration report
Strategic report
Sets out the more detailed
incorporating a business
management of risks
overview and a summary
relating to the Group's
of our risk, sustainability,
operations and the
governance and
governance committee
remuneration practices
reporting
Sets out the full DLC audited annual financial statements
Sets out the full remuneration practices of the Group including implementation of policies and the Directors' remuneration report
Download the report at
Download the report at
Download the report at
Download the report at
www.investec.com
www.investec.com
www.investec.com
www.investec.com
The following reports are published and available on our website.
Group sustainability report
This report provides a holistic view of the Group's social and environmental impact within our operations including our contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We incorporate material information from the main geographies in which we operate.
Group climate-related financial disclosures report
This report provides our progress on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.
We incorporate material climate-related matters in this report.
Pillar 3 disclosure reports
These reports provide disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of application by banks of the Basel committee's framework and the rules in their jurisdiction - their capital condition, risk exposure, risk management process and capital adequacy.
About this report
Annual Integrated Report
As a requirement of our dual-listed company (DLC) structure, we comply with the disclosure obligations contained in the applicable listing rules of the UK Listing Authority (UKLA), the JSE Limited (JSE) and other exchanges on which our shares are listed. We further comply with any public disclosure obligations as required by the UK regulators and the South African Prudential Authority, as well as the recommendations of
King IV™ and the UK Governance Code 2018.
All references in this report to Investec, the Investec Group, or the Group relate to the combined Investec DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.
This document, the integrated and strategic report, should be read in conjunction with the Investec Group's 2024 risk and governance report, the Investec Group's 2024 remuneration report, the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report and the Investec Group's 2024 annual financial statements which elaborate on some of the aspects highlighted in the strategic report.
Feedback
We value feedback and invite questions and comments on our reporting. To give feedback please contact our Investor Relations division.
For queries regarding information in this document: Investor relations
Tel (27) 11 286 7070 (44) 20 7597 5546
Email investorrelations@investec.com
Web www.investec.com/en_gb/welcome-to-investec/about-us/investor-relations.html
Reporting boundary
This report covers the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 including significant developments up to the date of Board approval. It encompasses the whole Group, consisting of the holding companies of the South African and non Southern African businesses, and all entities over which we have control or significant influence.
We aim to provide investors with concise yet sufficiently informed strategic narrative to the Group's purpose, business model, strategy, governance, performance and outlook. This is done in the context of our operating environment, our material topics, our stakeholders and value creation, preservation and erosion of the six capitals.
Our strategic narrative through...
Our integrated reporting boundary covers the opportunities, risks and outcomes associated with matters beyond our financial reporting boundary.
Strategic and governance information boundaries expand to the Group's key opportunities, risks and outcomes, including matters relevant to our primary stakeholders.
The opportunities, risks and outcomes arising from entities and stakeholders over which we do not have control or significant influence are included where they affect our ability to create and preserve value, and mitigate value erosion.
Our purpose (See page 8)
In the context of...
Our business model
Our strategy
Governance
(See page 20)
(See page 54)
(See page 141)
Our
Our
clients
planet
Performance and
outlook
(See page 70)
Our external
Our material
Our
Our
context
topics
stakeholders
(See page 14)
(See page 38)
(See page 24)
people
Our
communities
Our
The six capitals
investors
(see page 20)
Our
regulators
Financial Reporting Entity Control and Significant Influence
Investec Group
Investec plc
Investec Limited
Subsidiaries
Joint ventures
Investments
Approval by the Board
Investec's Board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the Integrated Report. The Board, in its opinion and having applied its collective mind to the preparation and presentation of the Integrated Report, believes it addresses all material matters and offers a balanced view of Investec's strategy and how it relates to the organisation's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term.
The Board believes that the Integrated Report adequately addresses Investec's use of and effects on the six capitals and how the availability of these capitals affects Investec's strategy and business model. The Board confirms this Integrated report was prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting Framework.
The Board is ultimately responsible for the Integrated Report, which is prepared under the supervision of management and subject to a rigorous internal and external review process. The Integrated Report is submitted to the Audit Committee who reviews its content and the collation process, relying on the assurance provided on the various reporting elements. The Audit Committee recommended the report for Board approval.
Key to icons
Alternative performance measures
We supplement our IFRS figures with alternative performance measures used by management internally and which provide valuable, relevant information. These measures are highlighted with the symbol shown here. The description of alternative performance measures and their calculation is provided in the alternative performance measures section.
Audited information
Denotes information in the risk and remuneration reports that forms part of the Group's audited annual financial statements.
Page references
Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report.
Website
Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com
Board of Directors
Philip Hourquebie
Chair
Zarina Bassa
Senior Independent
Director
Henrietta Baldock
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Stephen Koseff
Non-Executive Director
Nicola Newton-King
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Jasandra Nyker
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Vanessa Olver
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Diane Radley
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Philisiwe Sibiya
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Brian Stevenson
Independent Non-
Executive Director
Fani Titi
Chief Executive
Nishlan Samujh
Group Finance Director
Group sustainability
Refers readers to further information in the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report which is published and available on our website: www.investec.com
Reasonable assurance
Denotes information in the sustainability summary that has been reasonably assured by EY LLP.
Strategic Report
Section 414A of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the UK Companies Act) requires the Directors to present a strategic report in the annual report and accounts.
In this year's report
We explore how we are creating enduring worth through the lens of the International Integrated Reporting Framework's six capitals.
Financial capital
Human capital
Intellectual capital
Manufactured capital
Natural capital
Social and relationship capital
Our business overview
6
01
Our business overview
Investec Group integrated annual report 2024
An overview of who we are, how we create value, and the stakeholders we create value for. We also explain the environment in which we operate, and outline our most material issues.
IN THIS SECTION
- Our business at a glance
- Our operational structure
- Our external context
16 Summary of IW&I UK and Rathbones all- share combination
20 Our business model
24 Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)
38 Material topics
7
01
Our business overview
Investec Group integrated annual report 2024
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
One Investec
Our purpose is to create enduring worth.
Our mission
Our distinction
Our philosophies
Our values
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.
The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.
Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.
Single organisation
Meritocracy
Focused businesses
Differentiated, yet integrated
Material employee ownership
Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance
Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business
We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders
We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do
We are committed to living in society, not off it
We embrace our responsibility to the environment
We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world
We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility
We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values
We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves
8
