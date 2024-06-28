This document, the integrated and strategic report, should be read in conjunction with the Investec Group's 2024 risk and governance report, the Investec Group's 2024 remuneration report, the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report and the Investec Group's 2024 annual financial statements which elaborate on some of the aspects highlighted in the strategic report.

All references in this report to Investec, the Investec Group, or the Group relate to the combined Investec DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.

As a requirement of our dual-listed company (DLC) structure, we comply with the disclosure obligations contained in the applicable listing rules of the UK Listing Authority (UKLA), the JSE Limited (JSE) and other exchanges on which our shares are listed. We further comply with any public disclosure obligations as required by the UK regulators and the South African Prudential Authority, as well as the recommendations of

About this abridged report

The integrated annual review and summary financial statements contain the Investec integrated and strategic report as well as summarised annual financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2024. The summarised annual financial statements are based on the audited annual financial statements of the Investec dual-listed company. The annual financial statements can be obtained on the Investec website: www.investec.com.

This report was prepared in accordance with and containing the information required by IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting, as well as the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council. The accounting policies are in terms of IFRS and are consistent with those applied to prepare the annual financial statements on which this summary was based.

The summarised annual financial statements have been been correctly extracted from the annual financial statements. These abridged annual financial statements have been extracted from the audited annual financial statements on which Ernst & Young LLP and Ernst & Young Inc. have issued an unmodified audit report. The auditors' report on the annual combined consolidated and separate annual financial statements is available for inspection at the company's registered office.

This report covers all our operations across the various geographies in which we operate and has been structured to provide stakeholders with relevant financial and non-financial information. The summary annual financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Group and were signed on its behalf by the Chief Executive, Mr Fani Titi. This document provides a summary of the information contained in the Investec Group's 2024 annual report. It is not the Group's statutory accounts and does not contain sufficient information to allow for a complete understanding of the results and state of affairs of the Group as would be provided by the full annual report. For further information, consult the full annual financial statements, the unqualified auditor's report on those annual financial statements and the Directors' report. The auditors' report did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(2) of the UK Companies Act 2006.

Electronic copies of the full Investec Group's 2024 annual report can be found on the Group's website: www.investec.com.

Report of the Auditor

The Auditor's report on the full accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 was unqualified, and their statement under section 496 of the Companies Act 2006 (whether the strategic report and the Directors' report are consistent with the accounts) was unqualified.