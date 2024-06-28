This year marks Investec's 50th anniversary. Throughout our journey, we have held steadfastly to our purpose of creating enduring worth, our entrepreneurial culture, and our unwavering commitment to our stakeholders.

Investec is committed to being a catalyst for positive change, fostering a more sustainable and equitable future. At this momentous milestone, we look back with humility and forward with confidence, committed to creating enduring worth for the next 50 years and beyond.

Investec. Out of the Ordinary for half a century.

Investec integrated annual review and summary financial statements 2024

C O N T E N T S

The purpose of this report is to explain how we create, preserve or erode value over time. We explore this through the following sections:

01 Our business overview

An overview of who we are, how we create value, and the stakeholders we create value for. We also explain the environment in which we operate, and outline our most material issues.

02 Strategy and performance Through our strategy we aim to maximise the sustainable integrated value we create.

03 Divisional review

Discussion of the strategic performance of each of our divisions, examining how each part of our business contributes to our overall value creation as a Group.

04 Risk

The risks and opportunities affecting our ability to create value and how we manage them.

05 Sustainability

Through our sustainability strategy, we take a closer look at how we create value across human, natural and social and relationship capital.

06 Governance

How our governance structures support our ability to create value.

07 Remuneration

How executive reward ties to value creation.

08 Summary annual financial statements

09 Annexures

Our reporting suite

2

Our business at a glance

8

Our operational structure

13

Our external context

14

Summary of IW&I UK and Rathbones all-share combination

16

Our business model

20

Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)

24

Material topics

38

Group Chief Executive's report

46

Our strategy

54

Our KPI's

60

Revised targets

62

Pro-forma income statements

63

Group Finance Director report

65

UK and Other

73

Southern Africa

85

Group CRO report

103

Risk management

106

Principal risks

108

Sustainability at Investec

122

Memberships and participation

138

Climate-related disclosures

139

Climate and nature framework

140

Chair's introduction

143

Corporate governance

146

Directors' report

166

Annual statement from the Remuneration Committee Chair

178

Directors' responsibilities

185

Combined consolidated income statement

187

Combined consolidated statement of total comprehensive

188

income

Combined consolidated balance sheet

189

Combined consolidated statement of changes in equity

190

Combined consolidated cash flow statement

194

Accounting policies

195

Notes to the annual financial statements

196

Our credit ratings

237

Shareholder analysis

238

Non-financial and sustainability information statement

242

Climate-related disclosures overview

243

Alternative performance measures

255

Glossary

258

Definitions

261

Corporate information

262

OUR REPORTING SUITE

We produce a full suite of reports to cater for the diverse needs of our stakeholders.

Investec Group

integrated and

Investec Group risk

Investec Group annual

Investec Group

strategic report

and governance report

financial statements

remuneration report

Strategic report

Sets out the more detailed

incorporating a business

management of risks

overview and a summary

relating to the Group's

of our risk, sustainability,

operations and the

governance and

governance committee

remuneration practices

reporting

Sets out the full DLC audited annual financial statements

Sets out the full remuneration practices of the Group including implementation of policies and the Directors' remuneration report

Download the report at

Download the report at

Download the report at

Download the report at

www.investec.com

www.investec.com

www.investec.com

www.investec.com

The following reports are published and available on our website.

Group sustainability report

This report provides a holistic view of the Group's social and environmental impact within our operations including our contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We incorporate material information from the main geographies in which we operate.

Group climate-related financial disclosures report

This report provides our progress on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

We incorporate material climate-related matters in this report.

Pillar 3 disclosure reports

These reports provide disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of application by banks of the Basel committee's framework and the rules in their jurisdiction - their capital condition, risk exposure, risk management process and capital adequacy.

OUR REPORTING SUITE

CONTINUED

About this report

Annual Integrated Report

As a requirement of our dual-listed company (DLC) structure, we comply with the disclosure obligations contained in the applicable listing rules of the UK Listing Authority (UKLA), the JSE Limited (JSE) and other exchanges on which our shares are listed. We further comply with any public disclosure obligations as required by the UK regulators and the South African Prudential Authority, as well as the recommendations of

King IV™ and the UK Governance Code 2018.

All references in this report to Investec, the Investec Group, or the Group relate to the combined Investec DLC Group comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited.

This document, the integrated and strategic report, should be read in conjunction with the Investec Group's 2024 risk and governance report, the Investec Group's 2024 remuneration report, the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report and the Investec Group's 2024 annual financial statements which elaborate on some of the aspects highlighted in the strategic report.

Feedback

We value feedback and invite questions and comments on our reporting. To give feedback please contact our Investor Relations division.

For queries regarding information in this document: Investor relations

Tel (27) 11 286 7070 (44) 20 7597 5546

Email investorrelations@investec.com

Web www.investec.com/en_gb/welcome-to-investec/about-us/investor-relations.html

About this abridged report

The integrated annual review and summary financial statements contain the Investec integrated and strategic report as well as summarised annual financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2024. The summarised annual financial statements are based on the audited annual financial statements of the Investec dual-listed company. The annual financial statements can be obtained on the Investec website: www.investec.com.

This report was prepared in accordance with and containing the information required by IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting, as well as the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council. The accounting policies are in terms of IFRS and are consistent with those applied to prepare the annual financial statements on which this summary was based.

The summarised annual financial statements have been been correctly extracted from the annual financial statements. These abridged annual financial statements have been extracted from the audited annual financial statements on which Ernst & Young LLP and Ernst & Young Inc. have issued an unmodified audit report. The auditors' report on the annual combined consolidated and separate annual financial statements is available for inspection at the company's registered office.

This report covers all our operations across the various geographies in which we operate and has been structured to provide stakeholders with relevant financial and non-financial information. The summary annual financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Group and were signed on its behalf by the Chief Executive, Mr Fani Titi. This document provides a summary of the information contained in the Investec Group's 2024 annual report. It is not the Group's statutory accounts and does not contain sufficient information to allow for a complete understanding of the results and state of affairs of the Group as would be provided by the full annual report. For further information, consult the full annual financial statements, the unqualified auditor's report on those annual financial statements and the Directors' report. The auditors' report did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(2) of the UK Companies Act 2006.

Electronic copies of the full Investec Group's 2024 annual report can be found on the Group's website: www.investec.com.

Report of the Auditor

The Auditor's report on the full accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 was unqualified, and their statement under section 496 of the Companies Act 2006 (whether the strategic report and the Directors' report are consistent with the accounts) was unqualified.

OUR REPORTING SUITE

CONTINUED

Reporting boundary

This report covers the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 including significant developments up to the date of Board approval. It encompasses the whole Group, consisting of the holding companies of the South African and non Southern African businesses, and all entities over which we have control or significant influence.

We aim to provide investors with concise yet sufficiently informed strategic narrative to the Group's purpose, business model, strategy, governance, performance and outlook. This is done in the context of our operating environment, our material topics, our stakeholders and value creation, preservation and erosion of the six capitals.

Our strategic narrative through...

Our integrated reporting boundary covers the opportunities, risks and outcomes associated with matters beyond our financial reporting boundary.

Strategic and governance information boundaries expand to the Group's key opportunities, risks and outcomes, including matters relevant to our primary stakeholders.

The opportunities, risks and outcomes arising from entities and stakeholders over which we do not have control or significant influence are included where they affect our ability to create and preserve value, and mitigate value erosion.

Our purpose (See page 8)

In the context of...

Our business model

(See page 20)

Our strategy

(See page 54)

Governance

(See page 141)

Performance and

outlook

(See page 70)

Our external

context

(See page 14)

Our material

topics

(See page 38)

Our

stakeholders (See page 24)

Our clients

Our people

Our communities

Our planet

Our investors

Our regulators

The six capitals

(see page 20)

Financial Reporting Entity Control and Significant Influence

Investec Group

Investec plc

Investec Limited

Subsidiaries

Joint ventures

Investments

OUR REPORTING SUITE

CONTINUED

Approval by the Board

Investec's Board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the Integrated Report. The Board, in its opinion and having applied its collective mind to the preparation and presentation of the Integrated Report, believes it addresses all material matters and offers a balanced view of Investec's strategy and how it relates to the organisation's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term.

The Board believes that the Integrated Report adequately addresses Investec's use of and effects on the six capitals and how the availability of these capitals affects Investec's strategy and business model. The Board confirms this Integrated report was prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting Framework.

The Board is ultimately responsible for the Integrated Report, which is prepared under the supervision of management and subject to a rigorous internal and external review process. The Integrated Report is submitted to the Audit Committee who reviews its content and the collation process, relying on the assurance provided on the various reporting elements. The Audit Committee recommended the report for Board approval.

Key to icons

Alternative performance measures

We supplement our IFRS figures with alternative performance measures used by management internally and which provide valuable, relevant information. These measures are highlighted with the symbol shown here. The description of alternative performance measures and their calculation is provided in the alternative performance measures section.

Audited information

Denotes information in the risk and remuneration reports that forms part of the Group's audited annual financial statements.

Page references

Refers readers to information elsewhere in this report.

Website

Indicates that additional information is available on our website: www.investec.com

Board of Directors

Philip Hourquebie

Chair

Zarina Bassa

Senior Independent

Director

Henrietta Baldock

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Stephen Koseff

Non-Executive Director

Nicola Newton-King

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Jasandra Nyker

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Vanessa Olver

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Diane Radley

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Philisiwe Sibiya

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Brian Stevenson

Independent Non-

Executive Director

Fani Titi

Chief Executive

Nishlan Samujh

Group Finance Director

Group sustainability

Refers readers to further information in the Investec Group's 2024 sustainability report which is published and available on our website: www.investec.com

Reasonable assurance

Denotes information in the sustainability summary that has been reasonably assured by EY LLP.

Strategic Report

Section 414A of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the UK Companies Act) requires the Directors to present a strategic report in the annual report and accounts.

In this year's report

We explore how we are creating enduring worth through the lens of the International Integrated Reporting Framework's six capitals.

Financial capital

Human capital

Intellectual capital

Manufactured capital

Natural capital

Social and relationship capital

Our business overview

Our business overview

Our business overview

An overview of who we are, how we create value, and the stakeholders we create value for. We also explain the environment in which we operate, and outline our most material issues.

IN THIS SECTION

  • Our business at a glance
  1. Our operational structure
  2. Our external context

16 Summary of IW&I UK and Rathbones all- share combination

20 Our business model

24 Stakeholder engagement (Section 172 statement)

38 Material topics

Our business overview

OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE

One Investec

Our purpose is to create enduring worth.

Our mission

Our distinction

Our philosophies

Our values

Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by commitment to our purpose, values, core philosophies and culture. We deliver exceptional service to our clients in the areas of banking and wealth management, striving to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to our people, communities and the planet.

The Investec distinction is embodied in our entrepreneurial culture, supported by a strong risk management discipline, client-centric approach and an ability to be nimble, flexible and innovative. We do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well defined, value-adding businesses focused on serving the needs of select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance.

Our unique positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, our high-touch and high-tech approach and our positive contribution to society, macro-economic stability and the environment. Ours is a culture that values purposeful thinking and stimulates extraordinary performance. We take pride in the strength of our leadership team and our people are empowered and committed to our values and culture.

Single organisation

Meritocracy

Focused businesses

Differentiated, yet integrated

Material employee ownership

Creating an environment that stimulates extraordinary performance

Deep client partnerships, built on trust and out-of-the-ordinary service, are the bedrock of our business

We are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with all our stakeholders

We uphold cast-iron integrity in all we do

We are committed to living in society, not off it

We embrace our responsibility to the environment

We thrive on change and challenge convention with courage, constantly adapting to an ever-changing world

We believe in open and honest dialogue to test decisions, seek consensus and accept responsibility

We trust our people to exercise their judgement, promoting entrepreneurial flair and freedom to operate within the context of prudent risk parameters and unwavering adherence to our values

We embrace diversity in a deeply caring organisation in which everyone can bring their whole selves

8

