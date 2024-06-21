Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services - Executive Director Ciaran Whelan sells 229,672 shares in Investec PLC at an average 581.57 pence each, worth GBP1.3 million, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Current London stock price: 576.50p
12-month change: up 24%
Current Johannesburg stock: ZAR131.68, down 0.9%
12-month change: up 20%
