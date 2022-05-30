Log in
Investec : Interest Payment Notification

05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Investec Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1925/002833/06)

Interest Rate Issuer code: INLV

Date: 30 May 2022

Debt Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Interest Payment Notification

Investors are advised of the following interest payments:

1

Instrument code:

INLV07

ISIN:

ZAG000174640

Coupon:

6.858%

Interest period start date:

09 Mar 2022

Interest period end date:

08 Jun 2022

Interest amount due:

ZAR 28,279,761.53

Payment date:

09 Jun 2022

Date Convention:

Following

2

Instrument code:

INLV08

ISIN:

ZAG000174764

Coupon:

9.075%

Interest period start date:

14 Mar 2022

Interest period end date:

12 Jun 2022

Interest amount due:

ZAR 10,181,404.11

Payment date:

13 Jun 2022

Date Convention:

Following

3

Instrument code:

INLV05

ISIN:

ZAG000150103

Coupon:

9.442%

Interest period start date:

22 Mar 2022

Interest period end date:

21 Jun 2022

Interest amount due:

ZAR 8,329,654.79

Payment date:

22 Jun 2022

Date Convention:

Following

4

Instrument code:

INLV11

ISIN:

ZAG000182585

Coupon:

6.392%

Interest period start date:

22 Mar 2022

Interest period end date:

21 Jun 2022

Interest amount due:

ZAR 6,444,536.99

Payment date:

22 Jun 2022

Date Convention:

Following

5

Instrument code:

INLV12

ISIN:

ZAG000184672

Coupon:

6.558%

Interest period start date:

25 Mar 2022

Interest period end date:

26 Jun 2022

Interest amount due:

ZAR 18,578,005.48

Payment date:

27 Jun 2022

Date Convention:

Following

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
