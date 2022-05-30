|
Investec : Interest Payment Notification
Investec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1925/002833/06)
Interest Rate Issuer code: INLV
Date: 30 May 2022
Debt Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Interest Payment Notification
Investors are advised of the following interest payments:
|
1
|
Instrument code:
|
INLV07
|
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000174640
|
|
Coupon:
|
6.858%
|
|
Interest period start date:
|
09 Mar 2022
|
|
Interest period end date:
|
08 Jun 2022
|
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 28,279,761.53
|
|
Payment date:
|
09 Jun 2022
|
|
Date Convention:
|
Following
|
2
|
Instrument code:
|
INLV08
|
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000174764
|
|
Coupon:
|
9.075%
|
|
Interest period start date:
|
14 Mar 2022
|
|
Interest period end date:
|
12 Jun 2022
|
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 10,181,404.11
|
|
Payment date:
|
13 Jun 2022
|
|
Date Convention:
|
Following
|
3
|
Instrument code:
|
INLV05
|
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000150103
|
|
Coupon:
|
9.442%
|
|
Interest period start date:
|
22 Mar 2022
|
|
Interest period end date:
|
21 Jun 2022
|
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 8,329,654.79
|
|
Payment date:
|
22 Jun 2022
|
|
Date Convention:
|
Following
|
4
|
Instrument code:
|
INLV11
|
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000182585
|
|
Coupon:
|
6.392%
|
|
Interest period start date:
|
22 Mar 2022
|
|
Interest period end date:
|
21 Jun 2022
|
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 6,444,536.99
|
|
Payment date:
|
22 Jun 2022
|
|
Date Convention:
|
Following
|
5
|
Instrument code:
|
INLV12
|
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000184672
|
|
Coupon:
|
6.558%
|
|
Interest period start date:
|
25 Mar 2022
|
|
Interest period end date:
|
26 Jun 2022
|
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 18,578,005.48
|
|
Payment date:
|
27 Jun 2022
|
|
Date Convention:
|
Following
Income Statement Evolution