Investec : Interest Payment Notification

Investec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1925/002833/06)
Interest Rate Issuer code: INLV
Date: 27 Jun 2022
Debt Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Interest Payment Notification
Investors are advised of the following interest payments:
|
1
|
Instrument code:
|
INLV06
|
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000171943
|
|
Coupon:
|
9.233%
|
|
Interest period start date:
|
22 Apr 2022
|
|
Interest period end date:
|
21 Jul 2022
|
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 6,284,258.05
|
|
Payment date:
|
22 Jul 2022
|
|
Date Convention:
|
Following
Disclaimer
Investec Limited published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:04 UTC.