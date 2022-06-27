Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Investec Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
89.63 ZAR   +2.67%
11:05aINVESTEC : Interest Payment Notification
PU
04:36aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Go-Ahead Group plc
GL
03:40aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - M&C Saatchi plc
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investec : Interest Payment Notification

06/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Investec Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1925/002833/06)

Interest Rate Issuer code: INLV

Date: 27 Jun 2022

Debt Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Interest Payment Notification

Investors are advised of the following interest payments:

1

Instrument code:

INLV06

ISIN:

ZAG000171943

Coupon:

9.233%

Interest period start date:

22 Apr 2022

Interest period end date:

21 Jul 2022

Interest amount due:

ZAR 6,284,258.05

Payment date:

22 Jul 2022

Date Convention:

Following

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 872 M 2 301 M 2 301 M
Net income 2022 469 M 576 M 576 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 137 M 5 084 M 5 084 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float -
