Dear shareholder

Please find enclosed the notices of the Annual General Meetings of Investec plc and Investec Limited (together the Investec Group) to be held on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at 11:00 (UK time) and 12:00 (South African time) respectively (together the AGM).

In accordance with Investec's dual-listed companies' (DLC) structure, the AGM will be held in parallel, and the shareholders of both companies will have the opportunity to vote on each of the resolutions, with the votes aggregated to determine the result.

AGM Arrangements

The AGM is a key event, providing shareholders with the opportunity to engage with the Boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited (together the Board), ask questions and learn more about the Investec Group and we are committed to enabling shareholders to actively participate in the AGM. In order to enable shareholders to participate in the AGM we are pleased to confirm that it is intended that the AGM will be held as combined electronic and physical meetings.

The guide for electronic participation in the AGM for shareholders follows the notices of the AGM on pages 22 to 23. The meeting ID, your unique Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN, which will be required to join the meeting, can all be found on the form of proxy.

During the webcast, you will be able to participate online using your smartphone, tablet or computer; see and hear the directors speak; see the presentation slides; engage in the Q&A session; and vote during the meeting in respect of your holding. Shareholders may also submit questions relating to the business of the meeting online in written form or by telephony during the meeting, or in advance by emailing the Company Secretaries at companysecretarial@investec.com.

The notices of the AGM are set out on pages 4 to 21 of this document and detail the resolutions that will be put to a shareholder vote at the AGM.

In summary, the order of business will be as follows: