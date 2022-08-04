Investec : Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc
08/04/2022 | 10:58am EDT
Investec Limited
Investec plc
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number 1925/002833/06
Registration number 3633621
JSE share code: INL
LSE share code: INVP
JSE Hybrid code: INPR
JSE share code: INP
JSE debt code: INLV
ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50
NSX share code: IVD
LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
BSE share code: INVESTEC
ISIN: ZAE000081949
LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70
(jointly "Investec")
As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.
Accordingly, we advise of the following:
Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc
(the "AGMs")
The AGMs were held on 04 August 2022. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 18, 20 to 27 and 33 to 39 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 28 to 32 and resolutions 40 and 41 were passed as special resolutions.
The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below:
Total
Votes
Votes
Withheld
Cast as
% of
% of
as a % of
Votes
Total Votes
a % of
Votes
Resolution
Votes For
Votes
Votes
the
Against
Cast
the
Withheld
Cast
Cast
Ordinary
Ordinary
Shares in
Shares
Issue
in Issue
Common Business: Investec plc and Investec Limited
1
Re-election
of
Henrietta
829,045,446
99.73%
2,209,584
0.27%
831,255,030
82.71%
0.13%
Baldock
1,348,013
2
Re-election
of
Zarina
743,516,999
89.47%
87,545,783
10.53%
831,062,782
82.69%
0.15%
Bassa
1,540,261
3
Re-election
of
Philip
815,683,492
98.13%
15,571,538
1.87%
831,255,030
82.71%
0.13%
Hourquebie
1,348,013
4
Re-election
of
Stephen
755,872,614
90.93%
75,384,331
9.07%
831,256,945
82.71%
0.13%
Koseff
1,346,098
5
Re-election
of
Nicky
828,979,808
99.73%
2,275,361
0.27%
831,255,169
82.71%
0.13%
Newton-King
1,347,874
6
Re-election
of
Jasandra
829,044,528
99.73%
2,210,426
0.27%
831,254,954
82.71%
0.13%
Nyker
1,348,089
7
Re-election
of
Nishlan
822,039,893
98.88%
9,280,975
1.12%
831,320,868
82.72%
0.13%
Samujh
1,282,175
8
Re-election
of
Khumo
751,600,921
90.42%
79,654,033
9.58%
831,254,954
82.71%
0.13%
Shuenyane
1,348,089
9
Re-election
of
Philisiwe
826,137,266
99.38%
5,119,510
0.62%
831,256,776
82.71%
0.13%
Sibiya
1,346,267
10
Re-election
of
Brian
828,982,564
99.73%
2,272,581
0.27%
831,255,145
82.71%
0.13%
Stevenson
1,347,898
11
Re-election of Fani Titi
824,797,440
99.22%
6,457,514
0.78%
831,254,954
82.71%
1,348,089
0.13%
12
Re-election
of
Richard
756,653,105
91.06%
74,242,331
8.94%
830,895,436
82.68%
0.17%
Wainwright
1,707,607
13
Re-election
of
Ciaran
756,587,358
91.06%
74,308,147
8.94%
830,895,505
82.68%
0.17%
Whelan
1,707,561
14
Election of Vanessa Olver
830,916,539
99.96%
337,542
0.04%
831,254,081
82.71%
1,348,962
0.13%
Approval of
the DLC
15
directors'
remuneration
815,109,095
98.05%
16,173,486
1.95%
831,282,581
82.72%
0.13%
report for the year ended 31
1,320,584
March 2022
Approval of an amendment
16
to the
DLC
directors'
829,497,737
99.79%
1,769,898
0.21%
831,267,635
82.71%
1,335,530
0.13%
remuneration policy
Approval
of
the DLC
17
directors'
remuneration
748,162,235
90.00%
83,105,034
10.00%
831,267,269
82.71%
1,335,896
0.13%
policy
18
Authority to take action in
831,247,791
100.00%
30,176
0.00%
831,277,967
82.72%
0.13%
respect of the resolutions
1,325,076
Ordinary business: Investec Limited
Presentation of the audited
19
financial statements for the
Non-voting
year ended 31 March 2022
Sanction of the interim
20
dividend paid on the
831,312,803
100.00%
10,366
0.00%
831,323,169
82.72%
1,279,746
0.13%
ordinary shares
Sanction of the interim
21
dividend paid on the SA
831,312,186
100.00%
10,545
0.00%
831,322,731
82.72%
1,280,184
0.13%
DAS share
Approval of the final
22
dividend on the ordinary
824,476,767
99.18%
6,846,145
0.82%
831,322,912
82.72%
0.13%
shares and the SA DAS
1,280,003
share
23
Re-appointment of Ernst &
802,682,841
96.56%
28,638,612
3.44%
831,321,453
82.72%
0.13%
Young Inc. as joint auditors
1,281,340
24
Re-appointment of KPMG
749,475,270
90.15%
81,843,639
9.85%
831,318,909
82.72%
0.13%
Inc. as joint auditors
1,283,884
25
Appointment of PwC Inc. in
831,070,874
99.97%
248,115
0.03%
831,318,989
82.72%
1,283,804
0.13%
a shadow capacity
Special business: Investec Limited
Authority to issue the
unissued variable rate,
redeemable, cumulative
preference shares; the
unissued non-redeemable,
non-cumulative, non-
participating preference
shares (perpetual
preference shares); the
unissued non-
26
redeemable, non-
759,132,617
91.32%
72,187,344
8.68%
831,319,961
82.72%
1,283,082
0.13%
cumulative, non-
participating preference
shares (non-redeemable
programme preference
shares); and the
redeemable, non-
participating preference
shares (redeemable
programme preference
shares)
Authority to issue the
27
unissued special
826,470,956
99.51%
4,066,945
0.49%
830,537,901
82.64%
2,065,142
0.21%
convertible redeemable
preference shares
28
Authority to acquire
814,657,864
98.25%
14,518,368
1.75%
829,176,232
82.51%
3,426,811
0.34%
ordinary shares
Authority to acquire any
redeemable, non-
participating preference
29
shares and non-
826,213,961
99.55%
3,739,966
0.45%
829,953,927
82.58%
2,649,139
0.26%
redeemable, non-
cumulative, non-
participating preference
shares
30
Financial assistance
821,054,159
98.81%
9,870,587
1.19%
830,924,746
82.68%
1,378,297
0.14%
Approval of the non-
31
executive directors'
821,701,968
98.85%
9,564,770
1.15%
831,266,738
82.71%
1,336,255
0.13%
remuneration
Amendment to the
32
Investec Limited
831,167,401
99.98%
150,106
0.02%
831,317,507
82.72%
1,285,536
0.13%
Memorandum of
Incorporation
Ordinary Business: Investec plc
Receive the audited
33
financial statements for the
823,810,334
99.65%
2,873,934
0.35%
826,684,268
82.26%
5,918,897
0.59%
year ended 31 March 2022
Sanction of the interim
34
dividend paid on the
827,796,409
99.66%
2,784,294
0.34%
830,580,703
82.65%
2,022,462
0.20%
ordinary shares
Approval of the final
35
dividend on the ordinary
830,404,637
99.98%
175,944
0.02%
830,580,581
82.65%
2,022,462
0.20%
shares
36
Re-appointment of Ernst &
810,333,615
97.57%
20,222,954
2.43%
830,556,569
82.64%
2,022,475
0.20%
Young LLP as auditors
Authority for the Investec
37
plc Audit Committee to set
829,720,264
99.90%
817,299
0.10%
830,537,563
82.64%
2,064,420
0.21%
the remuneration of the
company's auditors
38
Political donations
585,512,274
70.50%
244,965,122
29.50%
830,477,396
82.64%
2,125,769
0.21%
Special Business: Investec plc
39
Authority to allot shares
818,168,135
98.60%
11,624,083
1.40%
829,792,218
82.57%
2,810,825
0.28%
and other securities
40
Authority to purchase
828,318,137
99.99%
114,321
0.01%
828,432,458
82.43%
4,170,585
0.41%
ordinary shares
41
Authority to purchase
824,632,520
99.86%
1,150,315
0.14%
825,782,835
82.17%
4,713,816
0.47%
preference shares
The Board notes that at today's AGMs the following resolution passed with a less than 80% majority: resolution 38 (political donations).
Commenting on the less than 80% vote received for authority to make political donations and to incur political expenditure
As set out in the notices to the AGMs, Investec plc does not give any money for political purposes in the UK nor does it make any donations to UK political organisations or incur UK political expenditure. However, the definitions of political donations and political expenditure used in the UK Companies Act 2006 are very wide. In line with UK market practice, the authority is therefore requested only as a precautionary measure to ensure that Investec plc and any company which is or becomes a subsidiary of Investec plc does not inadvertently breach the relevant provisions of the UK Companies Act.
Other information
As at the date of the AGMs, Investec plc's issued capital consists of 696,082,618 ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each and Investec Limited's issued capital consists of 308,907,870 ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each. In accordance with the dual listed companies' structure, the aggregate number of voting rights which may be exercised at the AGMs was 1,004,990,488.
Votes withheld are not votes in law and have not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'for' total.
Document regarding Resolutions passed at the Shareholder Meetings on 04 August 2022:
Copies of all resolutions passed as special business at the Shareholder Meetings on 04 August 2022, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Investec Limited published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 14:57:03 UTC.