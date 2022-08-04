Log in
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
89.64 ZAR   +1.19%
Investec : Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc

08/04/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investec Limited

Investec plc

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 1925/002833/06

Registration number 3633621

JSE share code: INL

LSE share code: INVP

JSE Hybrid code: INPR

JSE share code: INP

JSE debt code: INLV

ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

NSX share code: IVD

LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22

BSE share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: ZAE000081949

LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70

(jointly "Investec")

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the following:

Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc

(the "AGMs")

The AGMs were held on 04 August 2022. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 18, 20 to 27 and 33 to 39 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 28 to 32 and resolutions 40 and 41 were passed as special resolutions.

The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below:

Total

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Cast as

% of

% of

as a % of

Votes

Total Votes

a % of

Votes

Resolution

Votes For

Votes

Votes

the

Against

Cast

the

Withheld

Cast

Cast

Ordinary

Ordinary

Shares in

Shares

Issue

in Issue

Common Business: Investec plc and Investec Limited

1

Re-election

of

Henrietta

829,045,446

99.73%

2,209,584

0.27%

831,255,030

82.71%

0.13%

Baldock

1,348,013

2

Re-election

of

Zarina

743,516,999

89.47%

87,545,783

10.53%

831,062,782

82.69%

0.15%

Bassa

1,540,261

3

Re-election

of

Philip

815,683,492

98.13%

15,571,538

1.87%

831,255,030

82.71%

0.13%

Hourquebie

1,348,013

4

Re-election

of

Stephen

755,872,614

90.93%

75,384,331

9.07%

831,256,945

82.71%

0.13%

Koseff

1,346,098

5

Re-election

of

Nicky

828,979,808

99.73%

2,275,361

0.27%

831,255,169

82.71%

0.13%

Newton-King

1,347,874

6

Re-election

of

Jasandra

829,044,528

99.73%

2,210,426

0.27%

831,254,954

82.71%

0.13%

Nyker

1,348,089

7

Re-election

of

Nishlan

822,039,893

98.88%

9,280,975

1.12%

831,320,868

82.72%

0.13%

Samujh

1,282,175

8

Re-election

of

Khumo

751,600,921

90.42%

79,654,033

9.58%

831,254,954

82.71%

0.13%

Shuenyane

1,348,089

9

Re-election

of

Philisiwe

826,137,266

99.38%

5,119,510

0.62%

831,256,776

82.71%

0.13%

Sibiya

1,346,267

10

Re-election

of

Brian

828,982,564

99.73%

2,272,581

0.27%

831,255,145

82.71%

0.13%

Stevenson

1,347,898

11

Re-election of Fani Titi

824,797,440

99.22%

6,457,514

0.78%

831,254,954

82.71%

1,348,089

0.13%

12

Re-election

of

Richard

756,653,105

91.06%

74,242,331

8.94%

830,895,436

82.68%

0.17%

Wainwright

1,707,607

13

Re-election

of

Ciaran

756,587,358

91.06%

74,308,147

8.94%

830,895,505

82.68%

0.17%

Whelan

1,707,561

14

Election of Vanessa Olver

830,916,539

99.96%

337,542

0.04%

831,254,081

82.71%

1,348,962

0.13%

Approval of

the DLC

15

directors'

remuneration

815,109,095

98.05%

16,173,486

1.95%

831,282,581

82.72%

0.13%

report for the year ended 31

1,320,584

March 2022

Approval of an amendment

16

to the

DLC

directors'

829,497,737

99.79%

1,769,898

0.21%

831,267,635

82.71%

1,335,530

0.13%

remuneration policy

Approval

of

the DLC

17

directors'

remuneration

748,162,235

90.00%

83,105,034

10.00%

831,267,269

82.71%

1,335,896

0.13%

policy

18

Authority to take action in

831,247,791

100.00%

30,176

0.00%

831,277,967

82.72%

0.13%

respect of the resolutions

1,325,076

Ordinary business: Investec Limited

Presentation of the audited

19

financial statements for the

Non-voting

year ended 31 March 2022

Sanction of the interim

20

dividend paid on the

831,312,803

100.00%

10,366

0.00%

831,323,169

82.72%

1,279,746

0.13%

ordinary shares

Sanction of the interim

21

dividend paid on the SA

831,312,186

100.00%

10,545

0.00%

831,322,731

82.72%

1,280,184

0.13%

DAS share

Approval of the final

22

dividend on the ordinary

824,476,767

99.18%

6,846,145

0.82%

831,322,912

82.72%

0.13%

shares and the SA DAS

1,280,003

share

23

Re-appointment of Ernst &

802,682,841

96.56%

28,638,612

3.44%

831,321,453

82.72%

0.13%

Young Inc. as joint auditors

1,281,340

24

Re-appointment of KPMG

749,475,270

90.15%

81,843,639

9.85%

831,318,909

82.72%

0.13%

Inc. as joint auditors

1,283,884

25

Appointment of PwC Inc. in

831,070,874

99.97%

248,115

0.03%

831,318,989

82.72%

1,283,804

0.13%

a shadow capacity

Special business: Investec Limited

Authority to issue the

unissued variable rate,

redeemable, cumulative

preference shares; the

unissued non-redeemable,

non-cumulative, non-

participating preference

shares (perpetual

preference shares); the

unissued non-

26

redeemable, non-

759,132,617

91.32%

72,187,344

8.68%

831,319,961

82.72%

1,283,082

0.13%

cumulative, non-

participating preference

shares (non-redeemable

programme preference

shares); and the

redeemable, non-

participating preference

shares (redeemable

programme preference

shares)

Authority to issue the

27

unissued special

826,470,956

99.51%

4,066,945

0.49%

830,537,901

82.64%

2,065,142

0.21%

convertible redeemable

preference shares

28

Authority to acquire

814,657,864

98.25%

14,518,368

1.75%

829,176,232

82.51%

3,426,811

0.34%

ordinary shares

Authority to acquire any

redeemable, non-

participating preference

29

shares and non-

826,213,961

99.55%

3,739,966

0.45%

829,953,927

82.58%

2,649,139

0.26%

redeemable, non-

cumulative, non-

participating preference

shares

30

Financial assistance

821,054,159

98.81%

9,870,587

1.19%

830,924,746

82.68%

1,378,297

0.14%

Approval of the non-

31

executive directors'

821,701,968

98.85%

9,564,770

1.15%

831,266,738

82.71%

1,336,255

0.13%

remuneration

Amendment to the

32

Investec Limited

831,167,401

99.98%

150,106

0.02%

831,317,507

82.72%

1,285,536

0.13%

Memorandum of

Incorporation

Ordinary Business: Investec plc

Receive the audited

33

financial statements for the

823,810,334

99.65%

2,873,934

0.35%

826,684,268

82.26%

5,918,897

0.59%

year ended 31 March 2022

Sanction of the interim

34

dividend paid on the

827,796,409

99.66%

2,784,294

0.34%

830,580,703

82.65%

2,022,462

0.20%

ordinary shares

Approval of the final

35

dividend on the ordinary

830,404,637

99.98%

175,944

0.02%

830,580,581

82.65%

2,022,462

0.20%

shares

36

Re-appointment of Ernst &

810,333,615

97.57%

20,222,954

2.43%

830,556,569

82.64%

2,022,475

0.20%

Young LLP as auditors

Authority for the Investec

37

plc Audit Committee to set

829,720,264

99.90%

817,299

0.10%

830,537,563

82.64%

2,064,420

0.21%

the remuneration of the

company's auditors

38

Political donations

585,512,274

70.50%

244,965,122

29.50%

830,477,396

82.64%

2,125,769

0.21%

Special Business: Investec plc

39

Authority to allot shares

818,168,135

98.60%

11,624,083

1.40%

829,792,218

82.57%

2,810,825

0.28%

and other securities

40

Authority to purchase

828,318,137

99.99%

114,321

0.01%

828,432,458

82.43%

4,170,585

0.41%

ordinary shares

41

Authority to purchase

824,632,520

99.86%

1,150,315

0.14%

825,782,835

82.17%

4,713,816

0.47%

preference shares

The Board notes that at today's AGMs the following resolution passed with a less than 80% majority: resolution 38 (political donations).

Commenting on the less than 80% vote received for authority to make political donations and to incur political expenditure

As set out in the notices to the AGMs, Investec plc does not give any money for political purposes in the UK nor does it make any donations to UK political organisations or incur UK political expenditure. However, the definitions of political donations and political expenditure used in the UK Companies Act 2006 are very wide. In line with UK market practice, the authority is therefore requested only as a precautionary measure to ensure that Investec plc and any company which is or becomes a subsidiary of Investec plc does not inadvertently breach the relevant provisions of the UK Companies Act.

Other information

As at the date of the AGMs, Investec plc's issued capital consists of 696,082,618 ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each and Investec Limited's issued capital consists of 308,907,870 ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each. In accordance with the dual listed companies' structure, the aggregate number of voting rights which may be exercised at the AGMs was 1,004,990,488.

Votes withheld are not votes in law and have not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'for' total.

Document regarding Resolutions passed at the Shareholder Meetings on 04 August 2022:

  • Copies of all resolutions passed as special business at the Shareholder Meetings on 04 August 2022, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

David Miller

Niki van Wyk

Company Secretary

Company Secretary

Investec plc

Investec Limited

Johannesburg and London

Date: 04 August 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 14:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
