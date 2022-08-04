Investec : Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP JSE Hybrid code: INPR JSE share code: INP JSE debt code: INLV ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 NSX share code: IVD LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: ZAE000081949 LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70 (jointly "Investec")

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the following:

Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc

(the "AGMs")

The AGMs were held on 04 August 2022. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 18, 20 to 27 and 33 to 39 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 28 to 32 and resolutions 40 and 41 were passed as special resolutions.

The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below: