    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
Investec : TRANSACTIONS BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Investec Limited

Investec plc

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 1925/002833/06

Registration number 3633621

JSE share code: INL

LSE share code: INVP

NSX share code: IVD

JSE share code: INP

BSE share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

ISIN: ZAE000081949

LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22

LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together "Investec") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of

  1. directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

TRANSACTIONS BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

James Kieran Colum Whelan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Investec plc

b)

LEI

2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each

Identification code

GB00B17BBQ50

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares to Fletcher Street No.2 Limited

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP4.59

619,816

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

619,816

- Price

GBP4.59

e)

Date of the transaction

22 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information:

Volume weighted average price

GBP4.59

Total value of transaction

GBP2,844.955.44

Highest price

GBP4.59

Lowest price

GBP4.59

Nature of interest

DIRECT BENEFICIAL

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Fletcher Street No.2 Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person associated with director - James Kieran Colum

Whelan

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Investec plc

b)

LEI

2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each

Identification code

GB00B17BBQ50

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares from James Kieran Colum Whelan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP4.59

619,816

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

619,816

- Price

GBP4.59

e)

Date of the transaction

22 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information:

Volume weighted average price

GBP4.59

Total value of transaction

GBP2,844.955.44

Highest price

GBP4.59

Lowest price

GBP4.59

Nature of interest

DIRECT NON-BENEFICIAL

Clearance was obtained for the above dealings in securities.

Johannesburg and London

24 March 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
