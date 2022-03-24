Investec : TRANSACTIONS BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES
03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Investec Limited
Investec plc
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number 1925/002833/06
Registration number 3633621
JSE share code: INL
LSE share code: INVP
NSX share code: IVD
JSE share code: INP
BSE share code: INVESTEC
ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50
ISIN: ZAE000081949
LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70
As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together "Investec") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of
directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.
TRANSACTIONS BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
James Kieran Colum Whelan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Investec plc
b)
LEI
2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each
Identification code
GB00B17BBQ50
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares to Fletcher Street No.2 Limited
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP4.59
619,816
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
619,816
- Price
GBP4.59
e)
Date of the transaction
22 March 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London
In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information:
Volume weighted average price
GBP4.59
Total value of transaction
GBP2,844.955.44
Highest price
GBP4.59
Lowest price
GBP4.59
Nature of interest
DIRECT BENEFICIAL
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Fletcher Street No.2 Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person associated with director - James Kieran Colum
Whelan
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Investec plc
b)
LEI
2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each
Identification code
GB00B17BBQ50
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares from James Kieran Colum Whelan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP4.59
619,816
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
619,816
- Price
GBP4.59
e)
Date of the transaction
22 March 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London
In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information:
Volume weighted average price
GBP4.59
Total value of transaction
GBP2,844.955.44
Highest price
GBP4.59
Lowest price
GBP4.59
Nature of interest
DIRECT NON-BENEFICIAL
Clearance was obtained for the above dealings in securities.