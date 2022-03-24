Investec : TRANSACTIONS BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES

Disposal of shares to Fletcher Street No.2 Limited

TRANSACTIONS BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES

directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together "Investec") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of

Purchase of shares from James Kieran Colum Whelan

In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information:

In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information:

Volume weighted average price GBP4.59 Total value of transaction GBP2,844.955.44 Highest price GBP4.59 Lowest price GBP4.59 Nature of interest DIRECT NON-BENEFICIAL

Clearance was obtained for the above dealings in securities.

Johannesburg and London

24 March 2022

