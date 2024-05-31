Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services - Marc Kahn, global head of human resources & organisation, sells 47,480 shares at GBP5.26, worth GBP249,943, on Tuesday. Joubert Hay, chief executive of Investec Investment Management, sells 22,406 shares at ZAR122.76, worth ZAR2.8 million, about GBP115,689, also on Tuesday.
Current London stock price: 518.00 pence
12-month change: up 27%
Current Johannesburg stock price: ZAR122.49, up 0.6%
12-month change: up 23%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.