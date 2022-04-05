Investec : extends relationship with LCI, financing three Leonardo helicopters

The financing is for two AW189 helicopters on lease to a leading Asian operator, with one operating in Namibia and the other in Malaysia, and one AW139 helicopter on lease to a long-standing African operator operating in Namibia.

The renowned AW139 helicopter is a twin-engine medium-size helicopter with over 1,000 units in service, and is regarded as a world leader in the offshore, emergency medical services / search and rescue (EMS / SAR), utility and law enforcement sectors.



The AW189 is Leonardo's state-of-the-art super-medium class helicopter designed to bridge the gap between medium-class helicopters and traditional heavy-class helicopters. The AW189 stands out for its higher payload, range and advanced technologies.



"These transactions mark a continuation of Investec's expansion into strategic helicopter financing and a strengthening of the relationship with LCI," says Bradley Gordon, Head of Aviation Finance - Africa at Investec Bank. It also represents the first helicopter the bank has financed in Asia.

Gordon notes that the helicopter industry was largely resilient to the impact of Covid-19, due to the essential nature of the work done, including EMS / SAR, fire-fighting, offshore oil and gas services and VIP transportation.



"It's also a sector with good growth fundamentals. Helicopters are a safe and cost-effective option over shorter distances, with a growing number of applications across sectors, such as offshore renewable installations," adds Gordon.



Praveen Vetrivel, CFO at LCI, says the financing of the three helicopters further cements the relationship with Investec. "This is the latest chapter in our growing relationship with Investec, which we launched in early 2020 with the financing of an AW169 aircraft. Investec has proven to be a committed and flexible financial partner, and we look forward to continuing to grow our work with them in the future," says Vetrivel.



About Investec

Investec partners with private, institutional, and corporate clients, offering international banking, investment, and wealth management services in two principal markets, South Africa and the UK, as well as certain other countries. The group was established in 1974 and currently has approximately 8,200+ employees. Investec has a dual listed company structure with listings on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. Investec's current market capitalisation is approximately £3 billion.

About LCI



Since its inception in 2004, LCI has undertaken in excess of US$8 billion of transactions in the fixed-wing and helicopter markets. LCI is owned by the Libra Group (www.libra.com), an international business group with subsidiaries active in 50 countries across six continents. The Libra Group's subsidiaries are focused on six core sectors: aviation, renewable energy, shipping, hospitality, real estate, and diversified investments. www.lciaviation.com

Disclaimer

Investec Corporate and Institutional Banking (referred herein as "Investec") is a division of Investec Bank Limited registration number 1969/004763/06, an Authorised Financial Services Provider (11750), a Registered Credit Provider (NCRCP 9), an authorised Over the Counter Derivatives Provider, and a member of the JSE. Investec is committed to the Code of Banking Practice as regulated by the Ombudsman for Banking Services. Copies of the Code and the Ombudsman's details are available on request or visit Investec COBP