Investec PLC and Ltd - Sandton, Johannesburg-based financial services firm - Launches tender offer to holders of its GBP250.0 million 6.75% fixed rate notes to tender these securities for purchase by the company in exchange for cash. Says this is part of the group's "active management of its debt profile and capital base". Says the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Current stock price in London: 518.00 pence, up 0.3%

12-month change: down 2.1%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR12.28, up 0.7%

12-month change: up 6.6%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

